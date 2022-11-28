For members
LIVING IN GERMANY
Everything that changes in December 2022 in Germany
From new train schedules to energy relief payments, here are the biggest changes and dates in Germany in December 2022.
Published: 28 November 2022 15:57 CET
The town hall clock in Rostock, northern Germany. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Jens Büttner
For members
LIVING IN GERMANY
Living in Germany: World Cup rainbows, pumpkin slaughter and a nation of savers
From unusual traditions at a world famous pumpkin festival to Germans' spending habits (or lack there of), we take a look at some of the big talking points of life in Germany.
Published: 28 November 2022 10:41 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments