TAX

Pensioners in Germany: How to receive an energy relief payment

Your €300 payment may come with a tax catch. Here's what you need to know.

Published: 26 October 2022 17:39 CEST
A person types on a calculator.
A person calculating their taxes. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-tmn | Christin Klose

Come December, pensioners living in Germany will receive a €300 relief payment from the government to help alleviate rising heating and energy costs.

The payment itself will be automatically deposited into pensioner bank accounts through payments from their regular pension funds – with the aim of keeping payments as quick and unbureaucratic as possible.

But there may be tax implications later.

That’s because the €300 energy relief payment is taxable. If you already have income above the exempted amount in Germany and have to submit a tax return anyway, this €300 payment simply gets added to your taxable total. But if the payment pushes you above the exempted amount, you’ll have to file a tax return.

Will I have to file?

Unfortunately, that’s not an easy answer.

First, you have to determine which part of your pension is taxable.

That depends on what year you retired. For people who retired in 2005 or before, only 50 percent of their pension income is taxable. That increases two percent every year later. So someone who retired in 2006 will have to pay on 52 percent of their pension income, until the current year 2022. Retirees from this year have to pay tax on 82 percent of their pension income.

By 2040, 100 percent will be taxable – although the current government plans to extend this to 2060.

Once you’ve figured out the taxable portion of your pension income, add the €300 energy relief payment in full to that amount. Yes – in full – as no part of the €300 is tax-free. Once you add any other sources you may have on top of that, such as investments if you have any, and then deduct any credits, you’ll get your total taxable income.

In 2022, if that’s above the €10,347 basic allowance, you’ll need to file a tax return on whatever amount exceeds the basic allowance.

The current government has plans to raise this allowance in 2024 though, to apply to the 2023 tax year.

MONEY

German banks hike interest rates on overdrafts

Consumer groups are calling for an overdraft interest rate cap following a report showing how rates have risen sharply.

Published: 25 October 2022 14:45 CEST
German banks hike interest rates on overdrafts

A new analysis finds many German banks, including some of the country’s biggest, have raised their already high interest rates for people who go overdrawn. 

Financial portal biallo.de finds that around a quarter of Germany’s 1,167 financial institutions have raised their rates on overdraft facilities from an average of 9.99 percent to an average of 10.07 percent.

But that average masks the much higher rates some big banks are charging. Deutsche Bank has raised their overdraft interest rate to 11.15 percent, while Targobank has set it at 13.12 percent. If a customer exceeds their overdraft limit, they can expect interest rates of 17 percent or higher.

Given the current cost of living crisis, consumer groups are calling on the government to intervene, pointing to research that 40 percent of people in Germany don’t have adequate savings and negative Schufa credit reports are up by 20 percent since last year.

“It doesn’t just affect the poor, but increasingly broad sections of the population,” Andrea Heyer of the Saxony Consumer Centre told Focus Magazine. “A legal cap on this rate has to be put on the agenda.”

The Greens and Social Democrats currently advocate a ten percent overdraft rate cap, although the liberal Free Democrats appear to be lukewarm to the idea.

