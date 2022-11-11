Read news from:
Austria
GERMAN TRADITIONS

Will Berlin bring back fireworks after two years of New Year’s Eve bans?

After two years of bans on the sale of fireworks in Germany for New Year celebrations due to Covid, they are likely to return in full force. Now the city of Berlin is debating how widespread fireworks usage should be in the capital.

Published: 11 November 2022 10:29 CET
Firecrackers and rockets on a Berlin street during New Year's Eve in 2019.
Firecrackers and rockets on a Berlin street during New Year's Eve in 2019. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Paul Zinken

Last year – and in 2020 –  the federal government and states agreed to ban the sale of fireworks and firecrackers over New Year, and setting them off was strongly discouraged. The measures were in place to ease the burden on the health care system and essential services during the Covid pandemic.

This year no general restrictions on the sale of fireworks is planned – but cities are starting to discuss how they can limit the use of them. 

In Berlin last year there were a total of 50 zones where setting off fireworks was not allowed – in addition to the ban on the sale of fireworks.

For the coming New Year’s Eve, Berlin police and the Senate want to ban fireworks in some areas for safety reasons. 

According to current discussions, at least three ‘firecracker ban zones’ are planned, said the Senate.

As in previous years, the ban zones are set to include Alexanderplatz and the so-called Steinmetzkiez in Schöneberg near Pallasstraße. In addition, fireworks are also to be banned in some streets in Alt-Moabit.

Berlin authorities said the bans were planned for safety reasons and to protect emergency services.

In previous New Year’s Eve celebrations, groups of mainly young people have gathered in hotspots and attacked police and firefighters with fireworks and bottles.

In 2019, the Senate enacted ban zones for the first time, erected barrier fences and posted hundreds of police officers to the affected areas on New Year’s Eve to control the situation.

Further bans due to the Covid pandemic – as seen in the past two years – are currently not planned, the Senate said.

However, last year attacks on emergency services were reported even though tough restrictions were in place.

Police call for complete ban in the S-Bahn ring

The Police Union (GdP), however, has urged politicians to go further and called for a complete ban on setting off fireworks within Berlin’s S-Bahn ring on New Year’s Eve.

This is needed “to prevent the rampant violent antics against police and firefighters”, said the union, but also as a measure against climate change.

The union said individual ban zones are difficult for locals to understand and for the police to monitor.

In Berlin, this demand has been met with mixed reactions. Meanwhile, a large-scale ban in the entire inner city area is said to only be possible through the Explosives Act, which is the responsibility of the federal government.

Buying and setting off fireworks during the days on and around Silvester (December 31st) is a popular German tradition – but it can often result in many places turning into what can appear like mini war-zones.

It can see people get severe injuries. Paramedics and police are called out frequently, and in some cases attacked.

For members

FOOD & DRINK

10 classic sweet treats to try at least once in Germany

Kaffee und Kuchen - or coffee and cake - is a strong German tradition. So of course there is a huge selection of sweet treats across the country. Here's 10 that we think you should try.

Published: 7 October 2022 16:40 CEST
10 classic sweet treats to try at least once in Germany

Bienenstich

Despite its slightly disturbing name, the “bee sting cake” is a much-loved favourite in Germany, and you’ll find it in almost every bakery. It’s absolutely delicious and is likely to become one of your top choices for a Kaffee und Kuchen Pause (coffee and cake break). Components of this classic are a sweet yeast dough, a filling of vanilla or cream, honey and a topping of flaked almonds that caramelises during baking.

It also has an interesting back story. According to legend, a feud between the towns of Andernach and Linz escalated into violence when the former was attacked by the latter. However, the residents of Andernach managed to fend the residents of Linz off by throwing beehives at the attackers, who promptly fled. To celebrate the event, the people of Andernach invented the cake and named it after the event which inspired it. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dr. Oetker Deutschland (@dr.oetker_deutschland)

Spritzkuchen

A specialty of Eberswalde, in north-eastern Germany, the Spritzkuchen is a bit like a sugar-glazed donut, but with a slightly different texture. The trick is that the dough gets cooked while the ingredients are mixed before it’s fried. These treats are said to have originated in 1832 in the town of Eberswalde in Brandenburg near Berlin.

A server with Spritzkuchen and doughnuts during a food event in Berlin in 2018.

A server with Spritzkuchen (on the right) and doughnuts during a food event in Berlin in 2018. Photo: picture alliance / Wolfgang Kumm/dpa | Wolfgang Kumm

Pflaumenkuchen

July through to October is plum season in Germany, so it’s the perfect time to get your hands on a slice of Pflaumenkuchen or “plum cake”. Bakeries are often lined with quartered plums called Zwetschgen nestled together on the delicious base. It’s also sometimes known as Zwetschgenkuchen

Pflaumenkuchen or plum cake being served.

Pflaumenkuchen or plum cake being served. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-tmn | Florian Schuh

Schwarzwälder Kirschtorte

It’s hard to compile a roundup of German deserts without mentioning the famous “black forest cake” or “gâteau” (pictured at the top of the article).

This delicious treat is considered one of the most popular German cakes and is known around the world. It typically consists of several layers of chocolate sponge with whipped cream and cherries. It also has whipped cream, maraschino cherries and chocolate shavings on top.

If a dessert is labelled as Schwarzwälder Kirschtorte, then under German law it has to contain Kirschwasser, a brandy made from the distillation of morello cherries. 

Frankfurter Kranz

Frankfurt’s speciality is the Frankfurter Kranz or “wreath”. This Bundt cake (baked in a Bundt pan) is typically layered with jam and buttercream and sprinkled with caramelised nuts. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Farnoush.botanika (@farnoush.botanika)

Donauwelle

The Donauwelle or “Danube wave” likely gets its name from the wave-like pattern on this yummy sweet treat. This cake has layers of plain and chocolate pound cake combined and contains sour cherries. It’s usually topped with buttercream and chocolate glaze. The Donauwelle is baked on a sheet pan and then cut into rectangular pieces and served. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sani Crljic (@sani_c_)

Käsekuchen

Germans love their cheesecake. The classic German Käsekuchen is made with Quark cheese, unlike the American type which uses cream cheese. The base is usually made of a shortcrust pastry, but there are quite different variants, such as bottomless cheesecake and variants with berries or other fruit.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tina von foodundco.de (@foodundco.de)

Prinzregententorte

If you’re in Bavaria, make sure to try out the Prinzregententorte, which is a torte consisting of at least six – and usually seven – thin layers of sponge cake interlaid with chocolate buttercream.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by einfachbacken.de (@einfachbacken)

Kalter Hund

The Kalter Hund – or “cold dog” is actually nothing to do with dogs. It’s a chocolate-style no-bake dessert that no doubt brings back sweet childhood memories back to many Germans. The Kalter Hund is generally made with a cocoa coconut fat cream and butter biscuits. The biscuits are layered in a loaf pan and spread with the cocoa cream.

Germany's Kalter Hund dessert being sliced up.

Germany’s Kalter Hund dessert being sliced up. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Stephanie Pilick

Hefezopf 

The Hefezopf, which literally means “yeast wreath” or “yeast braid” is a sweet bread popular in German-speaking countries and often in different variations across Europe. It’s a staple at Easter brunch with the family. The sweet yeast dough is divided into three parts, rolled into long “sausages” and then braided into a plait. Last but not least, it is brushed with a little milk and sprinkled with sugar before going into the oven. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Perfekte Rezepte (@perfekte_rezepte)

