GERMANY IN FOCUS

PODCAST: The big problem with the German school system and can you pass a citizenship test?

This week we talk about train travel disruption and the new long-distance rail timetable, unemployment benefits, how the German school system impacts social mobility and our panelists try some German citizenship test questions.

Published: 25 November 2022 09:01 CET
In the latest episode, host Rachel Loxton is joined by The Local Germany editor Rachel Stern and journalist Aaron Burnett as well as freelance journalist James Jackson, who covers Germany and central eastern Europe.

We kick things off by talking about a how Germans mark the Advent tradition in the run up to Christmas.

We then talk about train disruption on various routes, particularly in North-Rhine Westphalia and on some long-distance rail services. 

Aaron then talks us through what we should know about the new Deutsche Bahn train timetable coming into force next month, while the panelists also share their tips on travelling by train in Germany during busy times. 

We give you an update on the stalled plans to overhaul the long-term unemployment benefits with a system called Bürgergeld – or citizens’ allowance. Plus we talk about the different kinds of unemployment benefits in Germany and who is entitled to him. 

We dig into how the education system works in Germany, looking at the different schools that pupils go to and the positives of it. We then hear from James Jackson who recently sparked a storm on social media when he called out the system for contributing to social inequality. 

Lastly, we put our panelists to the test by giving them five questions from a mock-up German citizenship test. Listen along and see if you know the answers – and check out our article with more questions here:

GERMANY IN FOCUS

LISTEN: Saving money at supermarkets, Bürgergeld and are Germans up for the World Cup?

This week we talk about price rises and how to save money at German supermarkets, why the proposed unemployment benefits overhaul is controversial, the German reaction to the World Cup in Qatar, and the stages of learning German.

Published: 18 November 2022 09:06 CET
Updated: 20 November 2022 09:33 CET
In the latest episode, host Rachel Loxton is joined by regular panelists Sarah Magill and Aaron Burnett as well as Germany sports correspondent for AFP, Dan Wighton.

We start off by talking about a regional holiday in the eastern state of Saxony.

We then move onto breaking down how rising consumer prices are affecting daily life in Germany, particularly at the supermarket, and talk about why the inflation rate of around 10 percent actually feels a lot higher. 

Sarah shares some tips on how to save money when shopping, and the team reveal their favourite supermarket (please let us know your German supermarket of choice in the comments below!) 

We talk about why the German government’s plans to overhaul unemployment benefits with a new system called Bürgergeld – or citizens’ allowance’ – have hit a massive hurdle. 

We have an update on the Covid situation in Germany, and look at why rules are beginning to change in some places. 

Next we talk about the German reaction to the FIFA World Cup being hosted in Qatar. Germany sports correspondent Dan Wighton, who is covering the event, talks about boycotts by some German bars, how fans are feeling and gives us the lowdown on how the German team or Die Mannschaft – is looking ahead of the competition. 

Lastly we talk about the stages of learning German that foreigners go through, and share what the results of a new survey tell us about how well Germans speak English. 

