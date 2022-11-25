For members
GERMAN CITIZENSHIP
EXPLAINED: Could Germany’s conservatives block dual citizenship?
The opposition CDU has accused the federal government of wanting to “sell off” German passports with its planned reform of German citizenship law – designed to make naturalising as German easier and allowing dual citizenship for non-EU nationals. One expert says the CDU could water down reforms.
Published: 25 November 2022 16:56 CET
The German Christian Democrats have a history of opposing citizenship reform, and blocked a 1999 proposal to allow it in the Bundesrat after spearheading a petition against it. Photo: picture-alliance / dpa | Arne_Dedert
