ENERGY

German gas reserves 100 percent full following mild autumn

Germany said Tuesday its gas storage facilities were now completely full, helped by a spell of unseasonably warm weather, as the country readies for a winter deprived of Russian energy.

Published: 15 November 2022 14:46 CET
Radiator knob.
What are Austrians doing to save energy? (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP)

“The total storage level in Germany stands at 100 percent,” the Federal Network Agency said in a daily update. It added that some storage sites were physically capable of holding more gas and that stockpiling “can continue even when the level is 100 percent”.

Europe’s largest economy, which for years was heavily reliant on Russian gas imports, has been scrambling to bolster its reserves after Russia cut deliveries in the wake of its February invasion of Ukraine.

The German government had aimed to have its gas storage sites 95 percent full by November, but it reached the target ahead of time in mid-October.

The better-than-expected savings drive was partly down to government efforts to find alternative supplies, especially through imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from countries such as Norway and the United States.

Companies and consumers have also heeded government pleas to reduce consumption, made easier by mild autumn weather which has delayed the traditional start of the heating season.

Recent gas use has been “below the average consumption of the last four years” due to temperatures that were 1.9 degrees Celsius (35.4 degrees Fahrenheit) warmer than in previous years, the Federal Network Agency said.

New LNG terminal

The milestone came on the same day that Germany inaugurated its first floating LNG terminal, in the northern port of Wilhelmshaven, seen as a key step towards offsetting some of the lost Russian imports.

The first deliveries are scheduled to arrive in December.

Klaus Mueller, the head of the Federal Network Agency, on Twitter hailed the “double success” for Germany’s energy security.

“Wilhelmshaven LNG jetty is ready & gas storage facilities are full to bursting. This is the result of good political decisions,” he tweeted.

“We need this momentum now for the expansion of renewables & their grids.”

ENERGY

First German port for natural gas imports to go into operation

On Tuesday, Germany’s first terminal for the import of liquified natural gas (LNG) will be opened at the port of Wilhelmshaven on the northwest coast.

Published: 15 November 2022 11:50 CET
Prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Germany was receiving over half of its natural gas imports from Russia, but since the start of the war, it has sought alternative sources of energy supply, including liquified natural gas.

Niedersachsen Ports, a company owned by the state of Lower Saxony, has converted an existing landing site so that a floating storage and a “regasification” unit (FSRU) can be permanently stationed there.

Operations at the port will begin in mid-December when a fully loaded tank storage vessel is scheduled to moor.

Construction work on the landing site began in May this year and the station is opening ahead of schedule, as the original launch date was anticipated to be “at the turn of the year.” More LNG tankers will then start arriving in mid-January.

Other terminals to follow

Economics Minister Olaf Lies (SPD) wants to build a second terminal in the city of Wilhelmshaven on the Jade Bay. Wilhelmshaven II is scheduled to start up at the end of 2023, initially also as a floating terminal.

In Stade, a city in Lower Saxony on the Elbe river, a private consortium had already begun preparing a facility near the chemical park in cooperation with the US company Dow before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. A floating platform is to be launched here at the end of 2023.

Operations for a floating terminal are also due to start in Brunsbüttel – a town in Germany’s northernmost state of Schleswig-Holstein – this year. The first LNG tanker is scheduled to moor at the end of December. 

In Lubmin, near Greifswald in Mecklenburg Western-Pomerania, the Deutsche Regas company plans to import LNG with a floating terminal. Initially, there was talk of operations starting on December 1st, but permits are still pending. A second terminal is scheduled to start operations in the second half of 2023.

