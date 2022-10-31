Read news from:
‘A glimpse into our climate future’: Germany logs warmest October on record

October 2022 marks the warmest October month since records began, according to the latest data from the German Weather Service (DWD).

Published: 1 November 2022 10:13 CET
Two people stroll through the park in Cologne during a bout of unseasonally warm weather on October 16th. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Roberto Pfeil

With an average of 12.53C, the temperature just barely breaks the October record set in 2001 of 12.5C. In Germany, both temperatures and precipitation have been continuously recorded since 1881.

READ ALSO: Germany to see temperatures around 25C as mild autumn continues

“We have experienced an October with temperatures more like May…It’s a glimpse into our climate future,” said DWD press spokesman Uwe Kirsche. 

With an average temperature of 12.53 degrees, this year’s October is reportedly 3.53 degrees higher than temperatures recorded in the international reference period between 1961 to 1990.

According to the DWD, the four warmest October months in the last 140 years all fall in this millennium (2001, 2006, 2014, and 2022).

“The fact that the extremely warm October months are accumulating is a clear indication of climate change,” said meteorologist Andreas Friedrich.

A sunny flower field on Monday in Wiefelstede, Lower Saxony. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Hauke-Christian Dittrich

However, October 2022 began with comparatively cool temperatures and the highest temperatures were reached only at the end of the month, especially in southern Germany.

The mercury reached its peak on October 28th with a sizzling 28.7 degrees in Müllheim near Freiburg.

The highest October temperature since recording began was also clocked in this town, situated in the southwest state of Baden-Württemberg on October 7th, 2009, at 30.9 degrees.

The lowest October temperature was recorded in Karlshagen, east of Greifswald in Mecklenburg-Western Pommerania, on October 20th at -2.3C.

“Usually, warm October values are measured at the beginning of the month,” Friedrich said. 

READ ALSO: More floods, droughts and heatwaves: How climate change will impact Germany

The fact that such high temperatures were logged later in the month, and with values over 25C, is already very rare, he added.

Is Germany getting sunnier?

This year’s summer was also particularly warm: With an average temperature of 19.2C, it marks one of the four warmest since 1881.

And with almost 820 hours of sunshine, it was also the sunniest summer since 1951, which is when DWD began recording sunshine duration.

More autumnal weather is expected in Germany starting Tuesday, with highs ranging from 14 to 19C.

While temperatures in the first half of November are set to be warmer than average, according to DWD forecasts, they are expected to drop by the end of the month.

Vocabulary

indicator – (das) Indiz

gather/record – erfassen

average temperature – (der) Temperaturdurchschnitt

precipitation – (der) Niederschlag

to become more frequent – sich häufen

We’re aiming to help our readers improve their German by translating vocabulary from some of our news stories. Did you find this article useful? Let us know.

Germany to see temperatures around 25C as mild autumn continues

Parts of Germany could see temperatures up to 27C in the coming days as the very mild October weather goes on

Published: 26 October 2022 11:04 CEST
Germany has been experiencing very mild weather in recent days – and that looks set to carry on with the mercury expected to rise above the 25C mark in some parts of the country. 

“In the coming days, the high ‘Zacharias’ provides for golden October weather with unusually mild temperatures and lots of sunshine,” Tanja Sauter from the German Weather Service (DWD) in Offenbach said. 

According to the DWD, the mercury could soar at the weekend, especially in the southern half of the country, “with up to 27C in the foothills of the Alps”, said Sauter. 

Wednesday was set to be a mixed day across the country. However it is fairly warm in north eastern areas. Temperatures were expected to rise to highs of 19C in Berlin and Brandenburg during the day – and could reach 22C on Friday and over the weekend in this area. 

In the southern state of Bavaria, the mercury was also expected to exceed the 20C mark later this week. Temperatures between 14 and 20C are predicted on Wednesday, while it could reach up to 23C on Thursday and even up to 25C on Friday. 

In Cologne, a high of 24C is expected on Friday, with a similar picture in Stuttgart. 

The DWD said in a tweet: “On Friday (October 28th), as things stand, the 25C mark may be exceeded in the southwest, on the edge of the Alps and on the northern edges of some low mountain ranges.”

On Saturday and Sunday the temperature is expected to hover around 17C to 23C in the southern state.

The warm weather is said to be due to a southwest current and warm air from the Bay of Biscay in Spain. 

However, Sauter of the DWD said that in Germany’s coastal areas “it is advisable to take a jacket”. There could be clouds, showers and highs of 16C there. 

Sahara dust cloud

Meanwhile, from Thursday Germany could also see a coating of Sahara dust due to a dust cloud moving in from the desert – although it is not expected to be as pronounced as spring.

It may mean there will be a slight sepia tinge to the atmosphere rather than bright blue clear skies, broadcaster BR24 reported. 

Although it’s good news for Germany’s energy saving plan ahead of winter, the unusually warm October does raise questions about global warming and climate change.

