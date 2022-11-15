Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ENERGY

First German port for natural gas imports to go into operation

On Tuesday, Germany’s first terminal for the import of liquified natural gas (LNG) will be opened at the port of Wilhelmshaven on the northwest coast.

Published: 15 November 2022 11:50 CET
Construction work at the import terminal for liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Wilhelmshaven.
Construction work at the import terminal for liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Wilhelmshaven. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH | Sina Schuldt

Prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Germany was receiving over half of its natural gas imports from Russia, but since the start of the war, it has sought alternative sources of energy supply, including liquified natural gas.

Niedersachsen Ports, a company owned by the state of Lower Saxony, has converted an existing landing site so that a floating storage and a “regasification” unit (FSRU) can be permanently stationed there.

Operations at the port will begin in mid-December when a fully loaded tank storage vessel is scheduled to moor.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: What are Germany’s alternatives to Russian gas?

Construction work on the landing site began in May this year and the station is opening ahead of schedule, as the original launch date was anticipated to be “at the turn of the year.” More LNG tankers will then start arriving in mid-January.

Other terminals to follow

Economics Minister Olaf Lies (SPD) wants to build a second terminal in the city of Wilhelmshaven on the Jade Bay. Wilhelmshaven II is scheduled to start up at the end of 2023, initially also as a floating terminal.

In Stade, a city in Lower Saxony on the Elbe river, a private consortium had already begun preparing a facility near the chemical park in cooperation with the US company Dow before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. A floating platform is to be launched here at the end of 2023.

Operations for a floating terminal are also due to start in Brunsbüttel – a town in Germany’s northernmost state of Schleswig-Holstein – this year. The first LNG tanker is scheduled to moor at the end of December. 

READ ALSO: Germany builds new gas terminals to succeed Russian pipelines

In Lubmin, near Greifswald in Mecklenburg Western-Pomerania, the Deutsche Regas company plans to import LNG with a floating terminal. Initially, there was talk of operations starting on December 1st, but permits are still pending. A second terminal is scheduled to start operations in the second half of 2023.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ENERGY

Germany nationalises subsidy of Russian energy giant Gazprom

Germany announced Monday it was nationalising a former subsidiary of Russian energy giant Gazprom, saying the step was necessary because of the systemic importance of the company for power supplies in the country.

Published: 14 November 2022 16:20 CET
Germany nationalises subsidy of Russian energy giant Gazprom

The company Securing Energy for Europe GmbH (SEFE) was previously known as Gazprom Germania. It is a network operator, and indirectly controls Germany’s largest gas storage facility in the northwestern town of Rehden.

In the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Moscow’s decision to dwindle energy supplies to Europe, Berlin had placed the company under its effective control in April, but the ownership of the company had remained unclear.

As a result, business partners and banks have suspended business relations with the company or are reluctant to enter into new ones, the economy ministry said.

“This jeopardises the continuation of SEFE’s business operations and thus the gas supply,” it added.

Once heavily reliant upon Russian energy, Berlin has been racing to wean itself off imports of gas and oil from the country.

READ ALSO: Russia’s Gazprom halts pipeline flow to Germany

Germany was formerly nationalising the company and turning it into a state asset.

Under complex accounting manoeuvrings, the company’s losses are offset against its capital reserves.

As a result, Gazprom loses its shareholding in the company, said the German economy ministry.

In turn, Germany will plough €225 million into the company, thereby taking over as “sole new shareholder”.

“This completes the change of ownership,” said the economy ministry. Germany also plans to offer the company a loan of €13.8 billion in a debt-equity swap arrangement by the end of the year, although the measure is
still under discussions.

READ ALSO: EU raids Gazprom’s Germany offices in antitrust price probe

SHOW COMMENTS