ENERGY

How Germany became ensnared by Russian gas

Germany's love affair with Russian gas has placed it in an awkward position following Putin's invasion of Ukraine. Here's how Germany came to be so reliant on Russia to meet its energy needs.

Published: 21 July 2022 14:10 CEST
Nord stream 1 pipeline Germany
The Nord Stream 1 pipeline in Lubmin, Mecklenburg Western-Pomerania. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Jens Büttner

Germany and the rest of Europe saw gas resume flowing through the Nord Stream pipeline on Thursday after 10 days of a nerve-wracking wait for scheduled maintenance to be completed.

But how did Germany become so dependent on Russian gas, a situation that has played into the hands of President Vladimir Putin since Russia invaded Ukraine earlier this year?

Cold War

At the height of the Cold War, the Soviet Union began buying pipes from Germany to build oil and gas pipelines intended to exploit its immense energy reserves.

However, the Kennedy administration in the US, concerned about the burgeoning Russian energy drive, managed to have an embargo placed on German pipe exports.

After the sanction was lifted in 1966, a historic “pipes for gas” agreement was signed in 1970, under which steel pipes were provided to the Soviet Union in exchange for gas.

In 1973, West Germany received its first deliveries of Siberian crude oil.

By the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989, the Soviet Union was providing about half of West Germany’s gas imports.

Bargain prices

Germany was able to buy Russian gas at bargain prices, a major boon for its industry.

With the liberalisation of the European gas and electricity markets in the 2000s, “energy companies were looking for the cheapest offers. That was Russian natural gas,” Sigmar Gabriel, Angela Merkel’s onetime economy minister, said recently.

Gabriel was one of several Social Democrats along with former chancellor Gerhard Schröder who encouraged the development of trade ties with Russia.

This policy was then continued by Schröder’s conservative successor, Merkel.

In one of the few interviews she has given since retiring from politics last year, Merkel said close trade relations with Moscow had been “in the interest” of Germany.

The web of dependence grew quickly over the decades. Construction of the Yamal pipeline, which runs via Belarus and Poland, began in 1994. The Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which runs under the Baltic Sea, was commissioned in 2011.

Energy transition

In 2011, Germany decided to phase out nuclear power in response to the Fukushima disaster. It also later committed to winding down coal and ramping up renewables.

In the meantime, it was hoped that gas would help make up for the shortfall.

In this context, Merkel’s government decided in 2015 to launch the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project with Russia, the twin of Nord Stream 1, to double supplies.

Putin and Merkel

Russian President Vladimir Putin and former German Chancellor Angela Merkel meet in Berlin in 2020. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Kay Nietfeld

The mammoth project sparked tensions with Washington and European partners who warned it would give dangerous leverage to Putin.

After years of construction and millions of euros in investment, Germany finally axed the plan just days before the invasion of Ukraine in February.

Tensions mount

Reliance on Russian energy endures despite the move, tying Germany’s hands in the Ukraine conflict and helping feed Moscow’s war machine.

Ben McWilliams, energy specialist at the Bruegel think tank, said it was clear Berlin had seriously miscalculated.

“It’s pretty obvious that there was a bet made that if we traded lots of Russian energy then we could control Russia and Russia has so much to lose by annoying or antagonising Germany that they won’t do it (cut supplies),” he told AFP.

“That was the bet and that was wrong.”

Berlin says Gazprom has squeezed supplies since June, keeping it from replenishing its reserves before the weather turns cold.

‘Eggs in one basket’ 

Blindness, naivete, greed: Germany has faced a hail of criticism for allowing itself to be boxed into an economic and diplomatic corner.

“Energy dependence on Russia was a rational move — everyone profited,” Rolf Martin Schmitz, former chief executive of German energy giant RWE, told Der Spiegel.

“But the plan didn’t include a despot like Putin.”

German Economics Minister Robert Habeck

Economics Minister Robert Habeck sits in the Bundestag on July 7th, 2022. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Michael Kappeler

Economy Minister Robert Habeck, a Green party member who took office with Olaf Scholz’s coalition government in December, said Germany had been forced to learn some harsh lessons.

“You should never put all your eggs in one basket,” Habeck said recently.

The government says it will take until the middle of 2024 to free itself of Russian gas, which still represents 35 percent of imports.

ENERGY

Russia resumes critical gas supplies to Germany via Nord Stream

Russia on Thursday resumed critical gas supplies to Europe through Germany, reopening the Nord Stream gas pipeline after 10 days, but uncertainty lingered whether the continent could avert an energy crisis this winter.

Published: 21 July 2022 09:07 CEST
“It’s working,” a Nord Stream spokesman said, without specifying the amount of gas being delivered.

The German government had feared that Moscow would not reopen the pipeline after the scheduled work.

It believes Russia is squeezing supplies in retaliation for Western sanctions over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

According to data provided by Russia’s state-owned energy giant Gazprom to Gascade, the German operator of the line, 530 gigawatt hours (GWh) would be delivered during the day.

This was only 30 percent of its capacity, Klaus Müller, president of Germany’s energy regulator, the Federal Network Agency, said on Twitter.

Gazprom has cut flows to Germany via the vital Nord Stream 1 pipeline by some 40 percent in recent weeks, blaming the absence of a Siemens gas turbine that was undergoing repairs in Canada.

The German government has rejected Gazprom’s explanation.

The Nord Stream 1 pipeline under the Baltic Sea has been shut down since July 11th to undergo annual maintenance.

But the resumption of 40 percent of supplies would be insufficient to ward off an energy crisis in Europe this winter, according to experts.

The European Commission on Wednesday urged EU countries to reduce demand for natural gas by 15 percent over the coming months to secure winter stocks and defeat Russia’s “blackmail”.

Announcing an emergency plan, EU commissioners also asked member states to give Brussels special powers to impose compulsory energy rationing if Russia cuts off Europe’s gas lifeline.

A total shutdown of imports or a sharp reduction in the flow from east to west could have a catastrophic effect on the European economy, shutting factories and forcing households to turn down the heat.

Last year, Russia accounted for 40 percent of the EU’s total gas imports and any further disruption to supply would also push consumer prices higher and raise the risk of a deep recession.

“Russia is blackmailing us,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told reporters.

“Russia is using energy as a weapon and therefore, in any event, whether it’s a partial major cut-off of Russian gas or total cut-off… Europe needs to be ready.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin has played hot and cold in recent days in his threats to cut off gas deliveries to the bloc of 27 members, but Brussels is asking EU countries to prepare for the worst.

