For members
IMMIGRATION
‘So many barriers’: What it’s like applying for permanent residency and citizenship in Germany
Applying to settle in Germany - whether it's residency or citizenship - involves long waiting times, bureaucracy and hurdles, as one Local reader found out.
Published: 24 October 2022 17:09 CEST
People stand in front of the Berlin State Office for Immigration. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Britta Pedersen
For members
GERMAN CITIZENSHIP
EXCLUSIVE: German Bundestag to debate law allowing dual citizenship in December
Germany’s Interior Ministry has confirmed to The Local Germany that parliamentarians will soon see and debate a draft law to permit dual citizenship.
Published: 19 October 2022 15:28 CEST
Updated: 22 October 2022 09:26 CEST
Updated: 22 October 2022 09:26 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments