‘Lack of transparency’: What it’s like to apply for permanent residence in Germany
Getting permanent residency can be a great way to secure your rights in Germany - but what's it like going through the application process? The Local spoke to readers about their experiences.
Published: 28 September 2022 17:24 CEST
Application form for a residence permit. Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Wolfram Kastl
‘More jobs in English’: How Germany could attract international workers
Germany is overhauling its immigration system as it struggles with a huge worker shortage. We spoke to an expert to ask how the country can attract more people - and compete with other popular expat destinations like the US or the Netherlands.
Published: 16 September 2022 10:06 CEST
Updated: 18 September 2022 05:52 CEST
