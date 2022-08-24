For members
Reader question: Is my British residency title the same as permanent residency in Germany?
Brits who lived in Germany at the end of 2020 were able to get a special type of residency title proving their right to live and work in the country. We look at how that differs from ordinary permanent residency and what rights you do (and don't) have in Germany post-Brexit.
Published: 24 August 2022 17:26 CEST
A Union Jack and European flag fly in London. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/SOPA Images via ZUMA Wire | Andres Pantoja
How foreigners can get fast-track citizenship in Germany
People generally have to live in Germany for at least eight years before they can become naturalised Germans - but in some cases this can be cut to seven, six or even three. Here's what you need to know about fast-tracking your citizenship application.
Published: 23 August 2022 17:08 CEST
