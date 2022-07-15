Read news from:
CITIZENSHIP

TEST: Is your German good enough for citizenship or permanent residency?

If you are planning on becoming a German citizen you are going to need to be able to prove basic competency in German comprehension. Would your language skills cut it?

Published: 15 July 2022 14:55 CEST
German course
A sign for a German course in Mecklenburg Western-Pomerania. Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Bernd Wüstneck

From discussing the subtext in a Thomas Mann novel to just being able to order a Bratwurst in your local Metzger, there’s a world of difference in the levels of German attained by foreigners in Germany, and of course most people improve the longer they stay here.

But gaining citizenship requires formal qualifications, so we’ve put together some sample questions to give you an idea of the level required. 

This article relates solely to your language ability – applying for citizenship has several other requirements, including having to demonstrate knowledge of German culture and history via the citizenship test.

The current citizenship rules in place require German at level B1 on the six-level scale of competence laid down in the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR).

So what does B1 mean?

B1 on the CEFR scale is defined as being able to “understand the main points of clear standard input on familiar matters regularly encountered in work, school, leisure, etc.”

A B1 candidate “can deal with most situations likely to arise whilst travelling in an area where the language is spoken” and can also “produce simple connected text on topics which are familiar or of personal interest.”

In other words, you are not required to be able to speak perfect, error-free German, only to be able to make yourself understood and understand any replies you are given. 

Tests

Testing in Germany for language competency as part of a citizenship application is handled at the state level. Therefore there might be some small variation in the requirements from state to state. It is important to check with your local authority on just what certificate is recognised.

Generally though, naturalisation authorities will recognize tests conducted either by the Goethe Institute or by telc Gmbh. 

The testing is not done by state authorities so you will need to contact a nearby language school to find out whether they work with either of these organisations to do testing. A good bet is getting in touch with your local Volkshochschule where testing at all levels of language proficiency is done on a regular basis.

The nitty gritty

A full B1 test written by the Goethe Institute involves testing on four components: reading, listening, writing and speaking. You are not allowed to use a dictionary at any time during the test.

The reading component takes 65 minutes and involves having to comprehend several texts and answer questions about them.

The listening component requires you to listen to several pieces of audio and state whether statements about them are true or false.

The written component takes an hour and requires you to write a letter as well as express your opinion on a topic.

The spoken component takes 15 minutes and is done in discussion with a partner who is also taking the exam.

Reading

The following questions come from a section of a sample test by the Goethe Institute. The text, which you can find here, talks about a project to create electricity in a village by using biogas. You need to decide which of the following options makes the statement true.

In diesem Text geht es um… 

  1. die neue Technologie von Eckhard Meier?
  2. die umweltfreundliche Stromproduktion in Feldheim? 
  3. einen Studiengang an der Universität Göttingen?

Die Wissenschaftler wollten zeigen, dass… 

  1. ein ganzes Dorf von modernen Energien leben kann? 
  2. eine Bio-Gasanlage mehr Strom produziert, als ein Dorf braucht? 
  3. man größere Mengen Strom sparen kann?

Damit die Idee auch in anderen Dörfern funktioniert… 

  1. benötigt man viel Geld. 
  2. braucht man genug Platz für die Technik. 
  3. muss die Bevölkerung dafür sein

German course in Hesse

Young men take part in a German course in Hesse in 2015. Photo: dpa | Andreas Arnold

Listening

For this section you will have to listen to audio of German people talking. The format of this section varies: for example, it could be a news report, an interview or a recorded discussion.

Here are some sample questions from a past B1 paper, in which you hear five short texts at the start of the audio (listen here). You have to decide which of the following statements about the texts are true.

Text 1 

Frau Stein soll… 

  1. die Chipkarte mitbringen?
  2. zehn Euro bezahlen?
  3. Zurückrufen?

Text 2

Herr Thomas… 

  1. möchte, dass Frau Brahms einen neuen Vertrag abschließt?
  2. braucht Zeugnisse von Frau Brahms?
  3. ruft später noch einmal an?

Text 3 

Auf der Autobahn gibt es Stau wegen… 

  1. einer Baustelle? 
  2. des Berufsverkehrs? 
  3. eines Unfalls?

Text 4 

Welcher Zug fällt aus? Der Zug nach … 

  1. Bern?
  2. Genf?
  3. Lausanne?

Text 5 

Vorausgesagt werden… 

  1. Gewitter an der Elbe?
  2. Temperaturen unter 10 Grad?
  3. Starke Regenfälle im Westen?

Writing

In the written section of the exam you are required to compose three texts. You are given them all at the same time and so you can chose which one you begin with but you will have to complete all of them in the 60 minute time frame. 

The first task requires you to write an email to a friend addressing the following issue:

Sie haben vor einer Woche Ihren Geburtstag gefeiert. Ein Freund/Eine Freundin von Ihnen konnte nicht zu Ihrer Feier kommen, weil er/sie krank war

The email should be around 80 words in length and address the following three points:

– Describe the celebration.

– Which gift do you find especially great and why?

– Suggest a time for a meeting.

Spoken

In the spoken component of the text you must present a short speech on a topic as well as discussing a scenario with your discussion partner.

In the following situation you need to discuss what to do with your partner. 

Ein Teilnehmer aus dem Deutschkurs hatte einen Unfall und liegt im Krankenhaus. Diese Woche möchten Sie ihn besuchen und ein Geschenk von der ganzen Gruppe mitbringen. Nächste Woche kann er das Krankenhaus verlassen. Da er allein lebt, wird er Hilfe brauchen. Überlegen Sie, wie Sie ihn unterstützen können.

The discussion should last for three minutes.

You can find the full exam paper with the correct answers (at the bottom) HERE.

GERMAN CITIZENSHIP

Dual nationality: Can former Germans regain their passports after rule change?

Over the years many Germans have given up their citizenship in order to naturalise elsewhere. We look at whether they'll be able to get dual nationality once the law has changed.

Published: 12 July 2022 14:12 CEST
Dual nationality: Can former Germans regain their passports after rule change?

Under its new traffic-light government, Germany is instigating a massive shakeup of its immigration rules.

Perhaps most notably, this includes permitting people to hold more than one passport – a huge change for migrants who are desperate to become German. However, there are many people, both in Germany and abroad, who have given up their previous nationalities already under the current rules.

These include people who have ditched their previous citizenship in order to become German, as well as (former) Germans who have given up their German citizenship in order to settle in a non-EU country. (The dual nationality ban only applies to countries outside Switzerland and the European Union.)

According to the latest immigration statistics, more than a million German emigrants currently live in non-EU countries like Canada, Australia, the UK and USA. 

With the new law likely to be passed in Germany at some point in the next 12 months, many of these migrants are now wondering whether they now stand a chance of regaining their previous citizenships.

According to a spokesperson for the German Interior Ministry, the end of the dual nationality should pave the way for people who gave up their previous passports to regain them.

That’s because there will no longer be any law against holding multiple nationalities, so in theory, anyone is free to become German without losing their current passport.

In the case of former Germans, this presents a chance to once again become a citizen of the Bundesrepublik

However, there are some things to bear in mind: firstly, the rules around regaining German citizenship and secondly, the rules on dual nationality in the country where the person holds citizenship.

The rules on regaining German nationality

As it stands, the rules for regaining dual nationality as German are fairly strict. For those who have given up their passport anytime after January 1st, 2000, the main route for reapplying for German citizenship is intended for those who would have been eligible for a ‘Beibehaltungsgenehmigung’ but didn’t apply in time.

If you’re understandably wondering what a Beibehaltungsgenehmigung (BBG) is, it’s essentially a permission slip from the German government that allows you to keep your German citizenship alongside the new one.

A man works on his laptop

A man fills in an application for a “Beibehaltungsgenehmigung” at home. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sina Schuldt

To get one of these, you need to prove that there are strong reasons for you to keep your German passport, which generally include continued links to Germany through close family, language, work and so on. You’ll also need to show compelling reasons for having taken a foreign nationality, which might include being eligible for better university scholarships or having access to a different segment of the job market in that country. 

Normally, the application for the BBG needs to be submitted several months before you apply for the new citizenship, so that you don’t have to give up your German citizenship when the other is granted. However, there is a way to get this permission retrospectively if you feel like you should have it.

If you think you would have been eligible for one of these but didn’t know about it at the time – or didn’t apply in time – then you may be eligible to reapply for your German citizenship. 

In addition to making the case for the BBG, you also have to meet a set of other criteria, including:

  • Existing connections to Germany
  • German language skills of at least B1 level
  • A clean criminal record
  • Financial security and self-sufficiency 

If you lost your passport before January 1st, 2000: 

For people who gave up their German citizenship before 2000 (or who don’t fall under the BBG exception), personal reasons unfortunately aren’t given much weight when it comes to regaining citizenship. 

Instead, officials say there has to be a “public interest” in granting that person their German citizenship. It’s unclear exactly what the public interest entails, so the government recommends that anyone interested send an email to the Federal Office of Administration (BVA) at [email protected] to see if their application stands a chance of succeeding before submitting it. 

It’s important to note that there are other exceptions that can make it easier to regain citizenship, such as a carve-out for women who automatically lost their German citizenship after marrying a foreigner, so it’s worth checking with the BVA to see what your options are. 

How other countries treat dual nationality 

Of course, regaining German citizenship doesn’t just depend on the rules in Germany – it also depends on the rules in your current country of residence. 

Here are a few popular non-EU destinations for German expats and the nationality rules in place:

United States of America

The USA permits the holding of multiple nationalities, so Germans in the USA won’t have to choose between their German and American citizenship once the rules change. 

Canada

There are no rules against dual nationality in Canada.

United Kingdom

The United Kingdom permits citizens to hold other nationalities. 

Dual nationality

Union Jack bunting hangs outside of a London pub. The UK is one of many countries that permits dual nationality. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sebastian Gollnow

Australia 

Since 2002, Australians who apply for another citizenship no longer lose their Australian citizenship, 

New Zealand

Dual nationality is allowed in New Zealand. 

Countries that ban dual nationality

The vast majority of countries in the world permit their citizens to hold more than one nationality. However, there are a few exceptions to this rule, including Spain, Austria, the Netherlands and Japan. That means that, in rare cases, the law in your new country of residence may stand in the way of holding dual nationality even if German law does not. 

Will the rules for regaining German citizenship change?

Though Germany is planning on shaking up its citizenship rules in the near future, making it easier for Germans to reapply for their former citizenship doesn’t appear to be top of the agenda.

“The coalition agreement of the governing parties, which provides for a modernisation of the citizenship law, does not contain any provisions on the re-naturalisation of former Germans who have lost their citizenship according to Section 25 of the German Citizenship Act (StAG),” a spokesperson for the Interior Ministry told The Local.

“It is not yet foreseeable whether and, if so, to what extent there will be changes to the existing re-naturalisation regulations.”

Personal ID card germany

A German ID card. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Karl-Josef Hildenbrand

That doesn’t necessarily mean that there won’t be change on the horizon, however.

At the moment, the details of the law are being worked out, so it could be that the government decides it’s contradictory to ask people to retrospectively apply for a BBG after dual nationality is allowed. 

Whatever happens, we’ll be sure to keep our ears to the ground for any updates in the coming months. 

