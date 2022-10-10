For members
COVID-19 STATS
EXPLAINED: Where Covid infections are rising rapidly in Germany
Covid numbers throughout Germany are rising, with the states of Saarland, Bavaria and some regions of Hesse seeing particularly high numbers of infections. We look at recent stats, and explore what they mean.
Published: 10 October 2022 14:33 CEST
Pedestrians walking through central Munich. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Peter Kneffel
COVID-19
Munich sees sharp rise in Covid cases after Oktoberfest
Since the start of Germany’s Oktoberfest, the incidence of Covid infections in Munich has risen sharply. Though a connection with the festival can’t yet be proven, it seems likely.
Published: 4 October 2022 10:27 CEST
