COVID-19 VACCINES

Where – and how – people can get the new Omicron vaccine in Germany

Three German states have started rolling out new Covid vaccines that are specially adapted to the Omicron variant. Here's who's eligible to get a jab and how to go about it.

Published: 27 September 2022 16:14 CEST
Hannover vaccine centre Omicron vaccine
A banner on a Hannover vaccine centre advertises the new Omicron vaccine. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Julian Stratenschulte

What are the Omicron vaccines and how are they different?

In the latest phase of the Covid pandemic, the Omicron variant has been by far the most dominant variant worldwide. Though Omicron is believed to cause milder courses of illness than preceding variants like Delta, it’s known for being highly transmissible and adept at evading the body’s immune responses. 

In September, three Omicron vaccines received EU-wide approval: two vaccines from BioNTech and Moderna adapted to the BA.1 sub-variant, and another Omicron booster from BioNTech to protect against the dominant BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants.

Like their previous Covid vaccines, the latest from BioNTech and Moderna are mRNA vaccines, a recently developed vaccine type that teaches our bodies to produce an immune response when exposed a molecule known as a messenger RNA. The difference is that these vaccines are what’s known as “bivalent”, meaning they contain both a component of the original strain of Covid alongside a component of the BA.1, BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subtypes respectively.

That means they’re designed to both offer protection against Covid caused by previous variants as well as the new Omicron subtypes. 

As with other Covid vaccines, the Omicron vaccines are only believed to offer greater protection from infection for a short time after getting the jab. However, studies suggest that they continue to offer good protection against severe courses of illness. 

Where are the jabs being rolled out in Germany?

So far, only a handful of northern German states are offering the new BA.4 and BA.5 vaccine, though GPs have been able to order doses of Moderna’s BA.1 vaccine for a few weeks now.

One of the first states offering the latest Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is Berlin, where both doctors’ practices and the Ring Center Vaccination Centre in Friedrichshain have been providing Omicron vaccinations since Tuesday.

A list of clinics with doses of the specially adapted vaccines can be found here (in German). Alternatively, people can head to the vaccination clinic at the Ring Center between 9am and 7:30pm daily, with or without an appointment. 

In Lower Saxony, GPs are currently able to obtain up to 240 doses of the new BA.4/BA.5 vaccine from Pfizer/BioNTech. Vaccination centres such as the Impfzentrum am Landtag in Hannover are also offering the new Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. 

Around 145 mobile vaccination teams are also expected to receive doses of the new vaccine over the course of the week, meaning people who aren’t able to get a jab at their doctors’ surgery or vaccination centre yet can look out for pop-up clinics in places like shopping malls and on the high street.

In Bremen, the latest BA.4/BA.5 adapted vaccine from Pfizer has been used as the standard booster shot in a number of vaccination centres since Thursday. People who are interested in the Omicron vaccine can get it at the vaccination centre Am Brill, in the vaccination centres in Bremen-Nord, Bremen-Ost and at the centre in Bremerhaven. Mobile vaccination teams have also received doses of the new vaccine.

Due to the current high level of demand, people are being advised to book an appointment ahead of time at www.impfzentrum.bremen.de. 

Doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech Omicron vaccine are expected to be rolled out in other German states in the coming weeks. 

Are the new vaccines recommended for everyone?

On September 20th, Germany’s Standing Vaccines Commission (STIKO) updated its guidance to recommend that the latest Omicron vaccines are used when doctors are giving out booster jabs. 

That means that anyone who hasn’t had a third dose of Covid vaccine should soon be able to get an Omicron booster as standard. 

However, STIKO currently only recommends second boosters (or fourth jabs) for certain groups who are at risk of severe courses of Covid: people over the age of 60, nursing home residents, staff at care homes and hospitals and people with existing immune system deficiencies. 

For this group, the fourth dose should only be administered more than six months after the third dose, according to STIKO. This can be reduced to four months in exception circumstances.

People who don’t fall into any of these categories may still be able to get a dose of one of the newest Omicron vaccines after a consultation with their doctor. 

COVID-19 RULES

Germany to enforce new Covid-19 rules from October 1st

A new set of coronavirus rules - to be implemented by Germany's parliament on Thursday - is to come into force between October 1st and April 7th, 2023. Here's what we know so far.

Published: 8 September 2022 13:51 CEST
In the spring, the rules in Germany’s nationwide Infection Protection Act were significantly scaled back, mainly at the insistence of the business-friendly Free Liberals (FDP) who were worried about their economic consequences. 

Yet in light of an expected rise in cases in the autumn and winter, Germany’s parliament is expected to tighten its rules both at the national level – and leave Germany’s 16 states to their own authority to decide further measures.

The new package of rules was slated to be decided on Thursday afternoon. Currently, Germany has a seven-day incidence of 217.2 cases per 100,000 people – a significant dip from a month ago when figures stood at 389.3 a month ago.

Rules to apply nationwide

Throughout Germany FFP2 mask requirements are to be enforced in hospitals, nursing homes and doctors’ offices. They will also be put into place in long-distance trains for everyone 14 and older.

For children between 6 and 13, a surgical mask will also be allowed. In airplanes, the mask requirement is set to be scraped all together.

Furthermore, a negative test will need to be presented before accessing nursing homes and hospitals.

Care homes will also be required to appoint special representatives to administer vaccines, hygiene and therapies for patients, for example with the anti-viral drug Paxlovid.

States to determine own rules

Starting from October 1st, each of Germany’s 16 states will also be able to impose their own rules, including the requirement to don a face mask on local bus and train services. 

They will also decide whether masks are to be made compulsory again public indoor areas such as stores and restaurants, with an exception to be made for those who present a negative Covid-19 test.

States could also decide if tests would be mandatory in schools and Kitas (daycare centers).

Primary and secondary schools could furthermore introduce masks again – but only from the fifth grade onwards and only to the extent that this is “necessary to maintain a regular classroom presence,” according to the draft legislation from Germany’s grand coalition.

Should Covid-19 figures rise to a more critical level, states will be able to impose the obligation to wear masks at outdoor events, if distances of 1.5 meters are not possible. They can also set upper visitor limits for indoor events.

The new rules were met with mixed options. Bavaria’s prime minister Markus Söder spoke out in favor of abolishing the mandatory mask requirement for long-distance travel. 

The CSU leader said he finds it absurd that Germans do not have to wear a mask in the airplane any longer, but for the long-distance traffic the mask obligation still applies, he said on the ARD broadcast Maischberger on Wednesday. 

The bus operators’ association BDO called for for mandatory masks to also be scraped in long-distance buses.

She also justified this in light of the current economic crisis in the industry and ever-increasing energy prices.

