GERMAN LANGUAGE
10 ways to talk about being drunk in German
Germany is famous for its love of beer and, with Oktoberfest now in full swing, here are some phrases to help you express various levels of inebriation in the German language.
Published: 27 September 2022 09:12 CEST
Two men sit in the Isar river in Munich, Bavaria, Germany, in 2015, toasting with beer. Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Andreas Gebert
GERMAN LANGUAGE
‘6 German words I now use in English’
One of the consequences of learning a foreign language is that some words end up slipping into your everyday English. Sarah Magill explains why she uses these German words more often than their English equivalents.
Published: 19 September 2022 17:26 CEST
Updated: 25 September 2022 08:48 CEST
