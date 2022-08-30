For members
EXPLAINED: The German states pushing for €9 ticket follow-ups
Germany's nationwide €9 ticket is coming to an end. But some states are proposing new reduced-price travel offers. Here's a look at the plans and suggestions.
Published: 30 August 2022 16:57 CEST
A travellers holds three €9 travel cards in Bavaria. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Angelika Warmuth
‘Complete success’: Germany sees 52 million €9 tickets sold
With 52 million €9 tickets sold and an estimated billion journeys made per month, Germany’s transport companies have deemed the low-cost summer travel card a resounding success.
Published: 29 August 2022 17:01 CEST
