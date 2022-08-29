Read news from:
‘Complete success’: Germany sees 52 million €9 tickets sold

With 52 million €9 tickets sold and an estimated billion journeys made per month, Germany’s transport companies have deemed the low-cost summer travel card a resounding success.

Published: 29 August 2022 17:01 CEST
Demonstrators stand with banners in support of the €9 ticket in front of an arriving train at Gesundbrunnen station in Berlin.
Demonstrators stand with banners in support of the €9 ticket in front of an arriving train at Gesundbrunnen station in Berlin. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Jörg Carstensen

The €9 ticket, which has enabled passengers to travel at a budget price on all public transport in Germany throughout the summer months of June, July and August, will come to an end this week.

The Association of German Transport Companies (VDV) reported that over the 3 months, 52 million tickets were sold and called the initiative a “complete success”. On top of this, more than 10 million people who already had transport cards – known as Abos in Germany – received the discount automatically. Meanwhile, an estimated one billion journeys were made each month.

The Association’s CEO, Oliver Wolff, reported that one of the key findings was that there were “a lot of switchers”, as 10 percent of the trips made with the €9 ticket were used for a route that would otherwise have been taken by car.

As a result, the VDV estimates around 1.8 million tons of CO2 were spared during the offer period – having roughly the same effect as if there had been a speed limit on German highways for a year.

Throughout the offer period, the VDV and Deutsche Bahn surveyed 6,000 people per week – amounting to a total of 78,000 people questioned – to find out what they thought about the ticket.

The survey showed that the low cost was the main reason why 56 percent of those asked bought the ticket, while 43 percent of respondents said the avoidance of car travel was an important reason for purchase. Flexibility and nationwide validity were also cited as important reasons for buying the ticket.

Calls for a fast follow-up offer 

Though there have been numerous calls for a cheap successor to the €9 ticket, a new nationwide offer is yet to be announced.

VDV CEO Oliver Wolff called on the government to lose no more time in finding a new, cheap transport deal.

“If we take the transport transition and climate change seriously, we must act now,” said Wolff.

“The ticket has been very successful and it’s worth thinking about continuing it,” he said. He also joined several state transport ministers in calling for more investment to improve local public transport services.

Chairwoman of the Conference of Transport Ministers of the Federal States, Maike Schaefer also demanded concrete proposals from the federal government for a follow-up solution.

“The results of the market research clearly show that people want public transport if the ticket is simple and understandable and can be used flexibly everywhere,” she said.

TRAVEL NEWS

Berlin considers extending €9 public transport offer

Germany's popular €9 monthly transport ticket will expire at the end of August. But Berliners could benefit from the offer until the end of the year, according to a proposal from a party in the city-state government.

Published: 26 August 2022 12:43 CEST
Berlin’s Social Democrats (SPD) want to extend the €9 ticket for a limited period, according to media reports. 

The party, which leads the coalition government in the city-state, has proposed to extend the €9 ticket regionally until the end of the year. 

However, people with the ticket would only be able to use it in the AB fare zone – that is, in Berlin, not Brandenburg. And it would not be valid nationwide unlike the current €9 offer.

The story first surfaced in media reports on Friday morning. SPD sources then confirmed the proposals to German news agency DPA. 

The SPD in Berlin, along with coalition partners the Greens and the Left party were set to meet to discuss how they can support residents with the spiralling costs of energy.

The proposal for a new regional €9 ticket is one of the options on the table. The costs are currently estimated to be around €300 to €400 million.

Successor to €9 ticket debated

It comes as the nationwide cheap transport offer is set to expire at the end of this month. For the months of June, July and August, people have been able to travel on all public transport networks across Germany – whether it’s the bus, regional train, tram or U-Bahn – for just €9 per month.

There have been various discussions about bringing in a follow-up ticket. Possible successor solutions were debated at a special digital conference of state transport ministers on Friday.

The states called for more money from the federal government for public transport, and for the government to present a proposal “in a timely manner” detailing a follow-up to the €9 ticket. 

“The high demand for the €9 ticket has clearly shown that public transport is used, but also that the quality still needs to be significantly expanded,” said the chairwoman of the Conference of Transport Ministers, Bremen’s transport senator Maike Schaefer.

“The federal government has a responsibility here.”

But federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing said he was disappointed with the outcome of the meeting.

“Citizens expect politics to present solutions and not shift responsibilities,” he said. 

Wissing has previously said that he wants to look into studies evaluating the overall effect of the €9 ticket before thinking about a possible follow-up offer. 

