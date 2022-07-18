Read news from:
Living in Germany: flood memorial, climate fears, beer fests

In our weekly roundup for Germany we look at what comes after the €9 ticket, the anniversary of last years deadly flood and off-the-beaten-track beer festivals.

Published: 18 July 2022 17:25 CEST
Living in Germany: flood memorial, climate fears, beer fests
A tent at the Kiliani Volksfest in Würzburg. Photo: dpa | Karl-Josef Hildenbrand

Germany remembers flood victims as climate change fears grow

On July 14th, 2021, parts of western Germany were struck by catastrophic floods in which almost 200 people lost their lives. On Thursday this week, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier paid a visit to the Ahr valley, where the worst of the flooding took place, to remember the victims and send a message of solidarity to survivors.

A year on, many of the people whose homes were destroyed in the floods are still living in temporary accommodation and just a fraction of the billions of euros earmarked for regional aid has been paid out. But the tragedy has also raised questions about how prepared Germany is to deal with the worsening consequences of climate change.

In the run-up to the anniversary of the floods, we spoke to an expert who told us that Germany’s climate has warmed up by 1.6C since pre-industrial times. In these hotter temperatures, he said, extreme weather events like flash floods are far more likely to happen. At the same time, meteorologists were warning of an impending drought disaster as the mercury hit 35C in some parts of the country this week. As last July so painfully taught us, the effects of climate change are now impossible to ignore. 

Tweet of the week

Ever wondered how you can combine your love of German bureaucracy with your passion for word games? Well, now you can. Let us know if you manage to work out this German administrative compound noun. There are no prizes, but we’ll be mightily impressed. 

Where is this? 

Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Karl-Josef Hildenbrand

No, this isn’t a predatory shark lurking in the chilly waters of the Ostsee, it’s a rather terrifying resident of the Kiliani summer folk festival in Würzburg, Bavaria, which has been running throughout the first weeks of July.

Though Munich’s Oktoberfest is undoubtedly the most famous of these festivals in Germany, there are plenty of smaller events that pop up around the country in summer. Just like the Kiliani Volksfest in Würzburg, they tend to combine copious amounts of beer with exhilarating fairground rides. What could possibly go wrong? 

Did you know?

It’s hopefully not something that any of us will come into contact with anytime soon, but the legal system in Germany can seem a little strange to foreigners. Unlike in the UK and USA, Germany doesn’t have jury trials. Instead, cases are heard by either a single judge or a panel of professional and lay judges.

If you do end up behind bars, you may be interested to know that there’s no law against trying to bust yourself out again. Apparently, trying to escape from prison is legal in Germany, since the desire for freedom is a basic human instinct. 

What comes after the €9 ticket? 

So far it seems like Germany’s €9 monthly travel ticket has been a huge success – and now politicians and transport companies are debating what should come next.

We’d love to know your view on potential successors to the ticket. Should it be a €365 annual travel card, or an Austrian-style Klimaticket that lets you travel around the whole of Germany? Or should they call the whole thing off? 

If you have a spare five minutes, let us know your thoughts by filling out our latest survey.

Thanks for reading,

Rachel and Imogen @ The Local Germany 

REVEALED: The most commonly asked questions about Germans and Germany

Ever wondered what the world is asking about Germany and the Germans? We looked at Google’s most searched results to find out – and help clear some of these queries up.

Published: 6 December 2021 16:35 CET
Updated: 17 July 2022 06:56 CEST
Oktoberfest
Hasan Salihamidzic, the sports director of FC Bayern, arrives with his wife at Oktoberfest in full traditional dress. Photo: picture alliance/dpa |

According to popular searches, Germany is the go-to place for good coffee and bread (although only if you like the hard kind) and the place to avoid if what you’re looking for is good food, good internet connection and low taxes. Of course, this is subjective; some people will travel long stretches to get a fresh, hot pretzel or a juicy Bratwurst, while others will take a hard pass.

When it comes to the question on the bad Internet – there is some truth to this. Germany is known for being behind other rich nations when it comes to connectivity. And from personal experience, the internet connection can seem a little medieval. The incoming German coalition government has, however, vowed to improve internet connectivity as part of their plans to modernise the country.

There are also frequent questions on learning the German language, and people pointing out that it is hard and complicated. This is probably due to the long compound words and its extensive grammar rules, however, as both English and German are Germanic languages with similar words in common, it’s not impossible to learn as an English-speaker.

Here’s a look at some of those questions…

Why is German called Deutsch? Whereas ‘German’ comes from the Latin, ‘Deutsch’ instead derives itself from the Indo-European root “þeudō”, meaning “people”. This slowly became “Deutsch” as we know it today. It can be a bit confusing to English-speakers, who are right to think it sounds a little more like “Dutch”, however the two languages do have the same roots which may explain it.

And why is Germany so boring? Again, probably a generalisation, especially given that Germany has a landmass of over 350,000 km² with areas ranging from high rise, industrial cities to traditional old town villages and even mountain ranges, so you’re sure to find a place that doesn’t bore you to tears.

Perhaps it is a question that comes from the stereotype that Germans are obsessed with being strict about rules, organised and analytical. Or that they have no sense of humour – all of these things being not the most exciting traits. 

Either way, from my experience I can confirm that, even though there is truth to German society enjoying order and rules, the vast majority of people are not boring, and I’m sure if you come to Germany you’ll meet many interesting, funny and exciting people. 

When it comes to the German weather, most people assume a cold and cloudy climate, however this isn’t entirely true. While the autumn and winter, especially in the north, come with grey skies and sub-zero temperatures, Germany can have some beautiful summers, with temperatures frequently rising above 30C in some places.

Unsurprisingly, the power and wealth of the German nation is mentioned – Germany is the largest economy in Europe after all, with a GDP of 3.8 trillion dollars. This could be due to strong industry sectors in the country, including vehicle constructions (I was a little surprised to find no questions posed on German cars), chemical and electrical industry and engineering. There are also many strong economic cities in Germany, most notably Munich, Frankfurt am Main and Hamburg.

Smart and tall?

Why are Germans so tall? They are indeed taller than many other nations, with the average German measuring a good 172.87cm (or 5 feet 8.06 inches), however this may be a question better posed to the Dutch, who make up the tallest people in the world.

Why are Germans so smart? While this is again a generalisation – as individuals have different levels of intelligence in all countries – this question may stem from Germany’s free higher education system or their seemingly efficient work ethic. Plus there does seem to be some scientific research behind this question, with a study done in 2006 finding that Germans had the highest IQ in Europe.

So, while many of the questions posed about Germany and Germans on Google stem from stereotypes, we can confirm that some aren’t entirely made up. If you’re looking to debunk some frequently asked questions about France and the French, check out this article by our sister site HERE.

