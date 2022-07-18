For members
Living in Germany: flood memorial, climate fears, beer fests
In our weekly roundup for Germany we look at what comes after the €9 ticket, the anniversary of last years deadly flood and off-the-beaten-track beer festivals.
Published: 18 July 2022 17:25 CEST
A tent at the Kiliani Volksfest in Würzburg. Photo: dpa | Karl-Josef Hildenbrand
REVEALED: The most commonly asked questions about Germans and Germany
Ever wondered what the world is asking about Germany and the Germans? We looked at Google’s most searched results to find out – and help clear some of these queries up.
Published: 6 December 2021 16:35 CET
Updated: 17 July 2022 06:56 CEST
Hasan Salihamidzic, the sports director of FC Bayern, arrives with his wife at Oktoberfest in full traditional dress. Photo: picture alliance/dpa |
