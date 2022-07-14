Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

FLOODS

How flash floods left a trail of destruction in western Germany

The dramatic floods of July 14th and 15th, 2021 killed more than 220 people in Europe, leaving a trail of destruction in Germany and Belgium, and damage in the Netherlands, Austria and Switzerland. We looked back at the devastating natural disaster.

Published: 14 July 2022 10:54 CEST
A view of the destruction caused by floods in Ahr in Altenahr-Kreuzberg on July 19th 2021.
A view of the destruction caused by floods in Ahr in Altenahr-Kreuzberg on July 19th 2021. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Boris Roessler

A heavy toll

After two days of torrential rain, flood waters carried away nearly everything in their path, devastating entire communities.

Western Germany was hit worst by the flooding. The state of Rhineland-Palatinate registered 49 deaths, while North Rhine-Westphalia said 135 were killed. One person died in Bavaria and in all, over 800 were injured.

The total cost of the damage in Germany is estimated to be more than €30 billion.

The floods destroyed railways, roads, bridges, electricity pylons and mobile towers, as well as disrupting the supply of gas, electricity and water in a number of places.

Across the two worst-hit regions, 85,000 households were affected and some 10,000 businesses impacted.

READ ALSO: Flood anniversary prompts sadness and soul searching in Germany

In the east of Belgium, 39 people lost their lives in the high waters. The Wallonia region was particularly badly affected, with some 100,000 people caught up in the catastrophe and 48,000 buildings damaged.

Climate extremes

In the 24 hours before the floods, the Ahr valley in Germany saw more than 90 litres (24 gallons) of rain per square metre, while the average for the entire month of July is just 70 litres.

The magnitude of the downpour broke records for Germany since meteorological records began.

Other factors contributed to make the floods worse. After a rainy spring, the earth was already well saturated with water.

Brothers Bernd and Gerd Gasper hold each other in front of their flood-damaged parent's house in Altenahr-Altenstadt a few days after the flood disaster.

Brothers Bernd and Gerd Gasper hold each other in front of their flood-damaged parent’s house in Altenahr-Altenstadt a few days after the flood disaster. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Boris Roessler

At the same time, the region’s steep, narrow valleys channelled the flood waters, while the impermeability of the developed land along the river’s edge stopped much of it from draining away. 

IN PICTURES: The aftermath of Germany’s catastrophic floods 

Experts have pointed to the influence of man-made climate change, which increases the likelihood of extreme weather events. A warmer atmosphere can hold more water, leading to higher rainfall in shorter spaces of time.

A month after the floods, an international scientific study using statistical models showed the link between global warming and the recent catastrophe.

In the affected zone, stretching from Belgium to Switzerland, they demonstrated that the maximum precipitation had increased by between three to 19 percent due to climate change.

READ ALSO: More floods, droughts and heatwaves: How climate change will impact Germany

Missing alarm

Since the catastrophe, a number of failures in the early-warning system have come to light.

Six days before the disaster on July 8th, the European warning system flagged a high risk of flooding in the region.

The German meteorological service and civil defence also put out warnings.

But these failed to be heeded.

READ ALSO: Germany knew its disaster warning system wasn’t good enough – why wasn’t it improved?

Residents “got the impression it was about heavy rain” but the “magnitude was not signalled” clearly enough, a German official said after the floods.

A criminal inquiry was opened for “negligent homicide”, targeting the Ahrweiler district chief, among others.

The German government now intends to send alerts by phone, a system known as “cell broadcasting”.

Similar to a text message, the warning is sent to the mobile phones of people in at-risk areas. Unlike a normal text, the alert is sent and received even when the network is overloaded.

Officials also want to reinstall sirens, many of which were taken down in recent years.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

FLOODS

Flood anniversary prompts sadness and soul-searching in Germany

Germany will on Thursday remember more than 180 people killed in severe floods a year ago, as concerns mount over climate change and the country looks to overhaul its planning for future disasters.

Published: 14 July 2022 09:34 CEST
Flood anniversary prompts sadness and soul-searching in Germany

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will embark on a tour of the Ahr valley, while Chancellor Olaf Scholz will attend a memorial event in the hard-hit town of Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler.

A series of events are also planned in neighbouring Belgium, where 39 people were killed in the deluge.

Severe floods pummelled parts of the German Rhineland over two days in July last year, ripping through entire towns and villages and destroying bridges, roads, railways and swathes of housing.

IN PICTURES: The aftermath of Germany’s catastrophic floods 

Between 100 and 150 millimetres (four and six inches) of rain fell between July 14th and 15th, according to the German weather service — an amount that would normally be seen over two months.

Forecasters had issued warnings, yet many residents were simply unaware of the risks of such violent flooding, with dozens found dead in their cellars.

The disaster prompted criticism of Germany’s flood warning system and a criminal inquiry was opened into local officials for “negligent homicide”.

The government has since pledged to introduce phone alerts in the form of “cell broadcasting” and to reinstall sirens, many of which have been taken down in recent years.

‘Major failures’

Introducing a new disaster management plan on Wednesday, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser admitted there had been “major failures over the past years and decades”.

The government is planning a new annual civil protection day from 2023 to raise awareness of how to respond in a disaster and “make our country more crisis-proof”, Faeser said.

The disaster also raised concerns about climate change, with one international study showing that man made global warming had made the floods up to nine times more likely.

Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler after floods

Damaged pipelines in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Thomas Frey

A year on, Germany is set for more extreme weather with temperatures of up to 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) expected this week as a heatwave sweeps across Europe.

Ralph Tiesler, president of the BBK federal disaster management agency, told the Funke media group on Wednesday he believed some areas in Germany may become uninhabitable due to extreme weather events.

“I say that some areas should not be resettled due to climate change and the acute threat of severe weather disasters and floods,” he said.

Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, a town of 30,000 people famed for its thermal baths and wellness tourism, was among the areas hardest hit by the floods.

Over 2,000 people have since left the town, but the majority have chosen to stay and rebuild their homes — even as promised help is slow to arrive.

Relief package

A return to the way things were “will still take time”, town mayor Guido Orthen told AFP, with the rebuild very much a work in progress.

“We still have temporary infrastructure, temporary playgrounds, temporary schools, temporary roads that make life possible,” he said.

With former chancellor Angela Merkel still in charge at the time of the floods, the government pledged a total of €30 billion ($30 billion) in federal and state aid to help with the reconstruction effort.

READ ALSO: German flood victims struggle to rebuild communities a year on

But in the state of Rhineland-Palatinate, only €500 million in aid has been handed out of the total €15 billion set aside. 

In neighbouring North Rhine-Westphalia, €1.6 billion euros of government support has been approved for use, out of a total of €12.3 billion.

Frustration is building among those trying to rebuild their lives.

“We want to exist in the eyes of Germany,” Iris Muenn-Buschow told AFP from the dilapidated ground floor of her home in the town of Sinzig.

“We have the impression that everything else that goes on in the world is more important than what happens here in Germany,” she said. 

By Ina Fassbender with Femke Colborne in Berlin

SHOW COMMENTS