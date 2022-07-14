Weather: Southern Germany set for temperatures up to 35C

Lots of sunshine and occasional thunderstorms: that’s the outlook in Germany on Thursday and Friday. According to the German Weather Service (DWD) it will be particularly hot in the south. In Breisgau, Baden-Württemberg, for instances, temperatures are expected to reach up to 35C.

But there’s a big difference in the north, where the mercury there will reach 18-21C. In the rest of the country around 22 to 28C is expected.

The DWD tweeted to show the varying temperatures between the north and south on Thursday morning.

Über der Mitte örtlich etwas #Regen, aber keine großen Mengen. Das dort lagernde Wolkenband kennzeichnet eine #Luftmassengrenze. Gut an den #Temperaturen erkennbar. Im Süden heute Nachmittag nochmals #heiße 30 bis 35 Grad! /V pic.twitter.com/Z1hTnrC7fV — DWD (@DWD_presse) July 14, 2022

Despite the varying warmth, the forecast predicts plenty of sunshine, from North Rhine-Westphalia to Brandenburg.

Near the coast and in the eastern low mountain ranges there may be some isolated showers and short thunderstorms.

According to meteorologists, there could also be strong local thunderstorms in Bavaria. In the evening, it will be cooler across the country with lows of 8 to 17C.

Friday will bring cooler temperatures in general, but it will remain summery and mostly dry. Highs of 22C in the north, 25C in the centre and 30C in the south are expected. The coasts could see some isolated showers. Temperatures will remain largely unchanged at the weekend.

But the new week is expected to bring another heatwave: according to the 10-day outlook from German Weather Service, peak temperatures of over 35C are possible in some places on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Whatever you’re doing, get that sunscreen on and stay safe in the heat.