’40C in some regions’: Heatwave set to return to Germany

While June saw record-breaking temperatures and a high of 39.2C, July could break the 40C barrier.
Temperatures are already climbing throughout Germany and are expected to reach 30C or more in the west on Tuesday, and will continue to climb on Wednesday and Thursday in many regions in the centre and south, while temperatures in northern Germany are expected to remain relatively mild.
In a tweet, the DWD said the risk of people getting sunburnt was high on Tuesday “especially in the southwest”. They urged people to use sunscreen.
Sonnencreme zur Hand? Die #Sonnenbrandgefahr ist heute vor allem im Südwesten recht hoch. Schützen Sie Ihre Haut. Aktuelle UV-Informationen des DWD: https://t.co/sshWZkJ05l oder in der #Warnwetter-App. UV-Warnungen des DWD kostenfrei abonnieren: https://t.co/Kx8xYcvRTx /kis pic.twitter.com/XC8nMgM1fg
— DWD (@DWD_presse) July 12, 2022
READ ALSO: Heatwave: Germany sees record high temperatures
The heat will then ease off on Friday, before it begins to ramp up again from Sunday and, according to meteorologist Britta Siebert-Sperl of Wetterkontor, temperatures could climb up to 40C in central and southern Germany by the middle of next week.
Speaking to the Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RND) she said: “In the period from Saturday, July 16th, to Wednesday, July 20th, it is expected to get hotter and hotter. Temperatures will approach the 40C mark in some places.”
Karsten Friedrich, a climatologist at the German Weather Service (DWD) told the Local: “Six to Seven days is a relatively long time for weather models, so it’s difficult to say exactly how hot it will be. But it is likely that the temperature will reach 40C in some regions.”
READ ALSO: 8 of the coolest places in Germany to visit on hot summer days
Hot air from North Africa, which is making its way through Spain and France to Germany is going to drive up temperatures, as sunshine alone is not enough to reach such peaks.
However, Friedrich told The Local that the extreme heat next week will probably just be a “short peak” and that it’s likely the weather will cool down again soon after.
Member comments