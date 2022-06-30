For members
DISCOVERY GERMANY
Nine of the best day trips from Frankfurt with the €9 ticket
If you want to explore the area around Frankfurt this summer, there are plenty of destinations you can reach in under two hours.
Published: 30 June 2022 16:19 CEST
Visitors climb over the large rocks of the Felsenmeer. The rocky landscape is a popular destination for excursions in the Vorderer Odenwald mountain range. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Frank Rumpenhorst
TRAVEL NEWS
Less traffic, more ticket sales: How the €9 ticket has impacted Germany
Germany's €9 ticket seems to have had the desired effect - with tens of millions of tickets sold and fewer cars on the roads, while it also appears to have had an impact on inflation.
Published: 30 June 2022 11:59 CEST
