REVEALED: Germany's longest regional train journeys with the €49 ticket

Last summer, Germany's €9 ticket whipped up excitement about travelling by train.

Families used the cheap ticket to nip off on day trips at the weekend, others used it for their daily commute and some ambitious (and budget conscious) travellers even took monumental regional train journeys across the country.

Now, almost a year later, the €49 Deutschlandticket is due to launch - and like its predecessor, it will also pave the way for affordable travel. With the new monthly travel card, you can take regional or local trains anywhere in country, from Heidelberg to Dresden.

Unless you're an absolute fanatic about train travel, though, you may not be too thrilled at the prospect of meandering through the country for hours on end just to get from A to B.

But did you know there are some regional train routes that will take you kilometres across the country without changing once?

Based on data compiled by comparisons portal Vergleich.org, here's some inspiration for easy journeys to take with the Deutschlandticket.

Rostock to Elsterwerda (390km)

By far the longest stretch of regional track in the country is the RE 5 route from Rostock - a city on the north coast - to Elsterwerda in the deepest reaches of southern Brandenburg.

With a travel time of five hours, this journey is no mean feat, but luckily the train passes through Berlin, giving weary travellers a chance to stop off in the capital for a coffee or some lunch.

Elsterwelda itself is located in a beautiful yet rugged moorland nature park that's a perfect rural retreat in summer. That said, if you're in the market for a city break, the town is just a stone's throw away from Dresden on the RB31.

Cottbus to Wismar (365km)

It may not be the first journey that occurs to you, but in terms of sheer kilometers travelled, a trip on the RE2 from Cottbus in Brandenburg to Wismar on the Baltic coast offers a lot of bang for your buck.

Once again, this 4.5 hours trip will take you through Berlin, but it also travels through Mecklenburg Western-Pomerania via the popular tourist destination of Schwerin before eventually arriving at the charming port town of Wismar.

Here you'll find beaches, unspoilt wildlife and a little seaside resort complete with a historic pier - the perfect spot for a weekend away.

Stralsund to Falkenberg Elster (360km)

If you're looking for a seaside town that's steeped in history, look no further than Stralsund - and with a direct train taking you there from destinations as far away as Falkenberg (Elster), it's a perfect escape for those in northeastern Germany.

For those who haven't heard of this oddly Scandinavian-sounding town, Stralsund is located on the Baltic coast in the northeastern state of Mecklenburg Western-Pomerania, not too far from the Polish border.

Boots in Stralsund harbour in the heart of the town's Altstadt. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Stefan Sauer

The tiny town of Falkenberg, meanwhile, is in the southwestern part of Brandberg near Saxony. Though the RE3 route takes five hours from start to finish, one of the attractions of this line is how many picturesque places you pass on the way. As well as taking you through the German capital, you can also stretch your legs at Chorin, which is home to a stunning medieval monastery.

Koblenz to Mannheim (330km)

Hopping to the other side of the country, there's a route that wine lovers and culture-vultures are bound to enjoy: the RE1 (SÜDWEX) train from Koblenz to Mannheim.

Starting in the picturesque town of Koblenz along the banks of the Rhein, the route curves around past Trier and Saarbrücken before arriving in the historic university town of Mannheim. As such, it isn't exactly the most direct way to travel between the two destinations, but the scenic route lives up to its name. In around four hours, you'll weave through the heart of the Mosel Valley - a verdant, hilly region famous for its Riesling.

The other great thing about this route is the accessibility to other cities. Koblenz is located halfway between Bonn and Frankfurt, while Mannheim Hauptbahnhof is just a 15 minute S-Bahn ride from Heidelberg.

Hof to Munich (315km)

In terms of sheer landmass, Bavaria is Germany's largest state - and you can travel almost the full length of it by taking the Alex-Länderbahn (RE2) from Hof to Munich.

On the way down south from the Thuringian border to the mountainous reaches of Upper Bavaria, you'll stop off at the medieval university town of Regensburg - ideal for a quick pitstop if the 3.5 hour journey feels a bit too long.

During the summer, Bavaria's capital is alive with cultural events and festivals - including the Tollwood performing arts festival, which is always worth a visit. But for those looking for more of a rural escape, you can reach countless sprawling lakes like Tegernsee and Ammersee by taking just a short trip on another regional train.

A regional train passes Staffelsee in Upper Bavaria. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Angelika Warmuth

Göttingen to Glauchau (300km)

Admittedly, Göttingen isn't top of many people's travel lists, but if you fancy being transported back in time, it's well worth a visit.

The university city is one of a handful of places in Germany where the medieval centre is largely unspoilt, complete with timber-framed houses and a rampart enclosing the Altstadt. And despite the quaint setting, the student population keeps things lively.

A single journey on the RE1 route will take you all the way from Lower Saxony to the Saxon town of Glauchau - a pretty town with an impressive fortress and acres of parkland - in around 3 hours and 40 minutes.

With a stop-off in Erfurt, the historic capital of Thuringia, history buffs will have lots to keep them entertained.

Lübeck to Stettin (295km)

At five hours door-to-door, the RE4 from Lübeck to Stettin is a bit of a slog, but it's amazing to think that a trip from Schleswig-Holstein to Poland would be included in the price of the Deutschlandticket.

Not too far from Hamburg (and accessible with the RE8), Lübeck is a pretty medieval town with winding cobbled streets, soaring cathedral spires and quaint alleyways lined with cottages and flower boxes.

Spring flowers at the medieval gates of Lübeck. Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Axel Heimken

The fact that it looks a picture from a chocolate box is fitting: Lübeck is famously the place where marzipan was invented. But with its rich Hanseatic history, nearby coastal resorts and rich culinary culture, it offers far more than just an idyllic setting.

Meanwhile, the Polish town of Stettin (or Szczecin in Polish) is a buzzing harbour town with an impressive Renaissance castle and numerous museums, including the fascinating PRL: Poland's answer to the the Berlin DDR Museum.

Leipzig to Nuremberg (290km)

This route is truly exciting: a trip from one of Saxony's most vibrant cities to the historic city of Nuremberg in Bavaria. Sure, the ICE follows this route as well, but if you have a few extra hours to spare, you can do it in around four hours on the RE42 while using your €49 ticket.

Whichever direction you're coming from, an unmissable experience awaits you on the other side. Whether it's visiting trendy bars and exploring hipster neighbourhoods in Leipzig or delving into the long (and sometimes dark) past of Bavaria's second city, both destinations should be on your 'to-visit' list.

If you want to break up the journey, the RE42 also stops at Jena in Thuringia: a fascinating city that played a key role in the reunification movement back in DDR times.

Düsseldorf to Kassel (290km)

At 3 hours 20 minutes, the Düsseldorf to Kassel route is the quickest of our long-distance train journeys - and it also offers a whistle-stop tour of Germany's post-industrial heartlands.

On the way to the Hessian city, you'll pass through Duisburg, Mülheim, Essen and Dortmund, before finally arriving in Kassel. For English speakers, the town lives up to its name: it does indeed have a magnificent neo-Gothic castle known as Löwenburg, set amongst sprawling UNESCO parkland.

Here, you'll also find the famous Teufelsbrücke, which crosses a rushing waterfall, and high atop a hill, the Hercules monument.

A view over Löwenberg castle and Bergpark Wilhelmshöhe. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Swen Pförtner

How to plan train journeys with the €49 ticket

As you've seen, there are many options for getting off the beaten track by looking at the regional train routes around the country. But if you're hoping to explore Germany a little bit more, there's an easy way to plan your route.

If you're wondering how to get from A to B with the €49 ticket, here's our top tip: simply head to the Deutsche Bahn website and search for the journey with the box titled 'Nur Nahverkehr' (Regional trains only) ticked.

This will show all the ways you can get to your destination without paying a cent more than your monthly ticket subscription.