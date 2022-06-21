Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

COVID-19 RULES

German states seek powers to enforce tougher Covid rules in autumn

Some German states are piling pressure on the government to make sure that infection laws are amended now to enable tougher measures in autumn amid rocketing Covid infections.

Published: 21 June 2022 10:14 CEST
A sign telling customers to wear an FFP2 mask at a shop in Hamburg in April.
A sign telling customers to wear an FFP2 mask at a shop in Hamburg in April. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Jonas Walzberg

On Monday, Germany saw 123,097 infections within the latest 24 hour period and 182 deaths, while the 7-day incidence rose to 458.5 infections per 100,000 people. 

As fears grow over the spread of Covid, four states – Baden-Württemberg, Bavaria, Hesse and North Rhine-Westphalia – are urging the federal government to create the legal conditions that would enable restrictions after summer. 

The Infection Protection Act, which allows for measures like mandatory masks on public transport, is due to expire on September 23rd.

The coalition government – made up of the Social Democrats (SPD), Greens and Free Democrats (FDP) – should present an amendment to the law before the summer break, according to a draft resolution by the four states ahead of a health ministers meeting this week.

This is needed so authorities can react with restrictions against an increase in infections in autumn, the draft said.

The proposal from the states outlined possible measures including “mandatory masks indoors, 3G/2G access rules, testing obligations, upper limits for persons and contact restrictions”.

Germany had a series of tough measures during the autumn and winter of 2021/22, including the 3G rule, which meant people had to show proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative test to enter a public venue like a restaurant. The 2G rule excluded unvaccinated people from entry to many places, while 2G-plus meant that vaccinated people needed to show a negative test unless they were boosted. 

The three CDU/CSU-led states and the Green/CDU governed state of Baden-Württemberg also insist that they be included in the deliberations on the law. 

READ ALSO: German cities call for ‘quick decisions’ on Covid measures for summer

The health ministers of the four states also demand that the Corona Test Ordinance be extended “appropriately” beyond the end of June.

“There is a need for continued free and unbureaucratic testing opportunities, especially to ensure protection around facilities for vulnerable persons and groups,” said the proposal.

The government is considering ending free Covid tests from July onwards. 

READ ALSO: Will Germany keep free Covid tests after June?

Ahead of the health ministers’ conference in Magdeburg starting on Wednesday, the states are also pushing for clarification on whether there should be a general recommendation for a fourth vaccination for everyone in Germany. 

The Standing Commission on Vaccination (STIKO) has so far only recommended a second booster shot for people over the age of 70.

The government should also plan together with the states on how jabs should be given out in autumn and winter, said the states. 

Baden-Württemberg, Bavaria, Hesse and North Rhine-Westphalia also call on the federal government to equip hospitals for the expected next wave.

There should be financial incentives, for instance, to retain staff and recruit new ones. “There must also be a renewed prospect of financial security for hospitals through federal rescue funds, should the supply situation in hospitals come to a head again,” said the proposal.

German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) has said that his department is already working on a strategy for autumn that will include changes to the infection protection laws.

READ ALSO: How Germany is preparing for a post-summer Covid wave

“We must not go into the crisis unprepared again like last autumn,” Lauterbach told the Bundestag earlier in June. “We must be well prepared.”

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

COVID-19 RULES

Germany mulls making masks mandatory ‘from October to Easter’

The German government is currently drawing up plans to tackle the spread of Covid in the winter. One idea is to make mask wearing mandatory indoors for six months of the year, according to a newspaper report.

Published: 17 June 2022 14:50 CEST
Germany mulls making masks mandatory ‘from October to Easter’

Plans being intensively discussed by the German Chancellery could see people being told to wear masks in all indoor public spaces during the colder half of the year in a so-called “O-bis-O” (Oktober bis Ostern) scheme, Die Welt newspaper reported on Friday.

The idea is to make masks compulsory during the winter months when Covid cases have been higher since the beginning of the pandemic. Advocates of the plan reportedly hope that it will not only slow the spread of Covid but also hinder other lung infections from spreading at a time of year when flu infections are typically high.

The wording would copy the vocabulary of road rules, which require Germans to put on winter tires between October and Easter.

The rules would likely apply in restaurants, bars and shops. It is unclear whether they would be imposed again in schools and kindergartens.

Currently mask wearing is only obligatory on public transport and in medical and care institutions.

The reported plan could be put into a new version of the Infection Protection Act which is set to expire in September.

However, the government is likely to wait on the findings of a scientific commission before it decides which rules to put into the next version of the act, with the commission tasked with telling the government by the end of the month which restrictions have been effective.

The government has so far refused to officially comment on the Die Welt report.

7-point plan for autumn

Speaking on Friday, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach presented his seven-point plan for the autumn when Covid cases are expected to rise, but he made no mention of a possible six-month mask wearing rule.

Lauterbach’s announcement remained thin on detail but included a pledge to use three different types of vaccine to make sure that people received doses that would best protect them.

Other points included developing hygiene concepts for care homes to try and prevent outbreaks among vulnerable residents and a pledge to do everything possible to try and avoid school closures.

“This won’t be a normal autumn,” Lauterbach said, but he stated that ​​”we want to go into it better than we were able to last year and the year before that.”

He added that the key points of a new Infection Protection Act would be published before the Bundestag goes into its summer recess next month.

READ ALSO: German cities call for ‘quick decisions’ on Covid measures for summer

SHOW COMMENTS