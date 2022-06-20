For members
COVID-19 TESTS
Will Germany keep free Covid tests after June?
Free Covid rapid tests are set to end in July, but with infections on the up, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) has hinted that a rethink is on the cards. Here's what you need to know.
Published: 20 June 2022 17:42 CEST
A sign to a Covid test centre in Dresden. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Robert Michael
For members
COVID-19 TESTS
How long will Germany offer free rapid Covid-19 tests?
Germany has been offering Covid-19 antigen tests free of charge to everyone - except for a few weeks in October 2021 - for a year. But with restrictions lifting, how long will the system stay in place?
Published: 24 March 2022 17:21 CET
Updated: 31 March 2022 12:54 CEST
Updated: 31 March 2022 12:54 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments