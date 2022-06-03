Read news from:
Austria
COVID-19

How Germany is preparing for a post-summer Covid wave

German state leaders have called for an 'anti-corona plan' for the autumn, which could include re-introducing mandatory face masks and entry restrictions if the situation worsens.

Published: 3 June 2022 09:47 CEST
A sign for vaccination and Covid tests in Munich.
A sign for vaccination and Covid tests in Munich. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Peter Kneffel

What’s happening?

On Thursday, state leaders from Germany’s 16 states met with Chancellor Olaf Scholz to talk about preparations for the post-summer period when Covid infections are expected to rise again.

One of the biggest concerns is what happens after the current Infection Protection Act expires on September 23rd. Although Germany has relaxed most of its Covid regulations in the last few months, state parliaments still have the legal possibility to bring in tougher measures if they believe it is needed under the current legislation.

However, they want reassurances that the law will be adapted to allow for more measures when the colder months come. The general feeling is that states don’t want to be ‘caught out’ by a strong wave of Covid, which could in the worst possible case lead to hospitals becoming overloaded as has happened in previous years. 

What did the government and states decide?

After the meeting, Hendrik Wüst (CDU), state leader in North Rhine-Westphalia and head of the conference of state premiers, said that states have put forward ideas, but that the federal government is to take more responsibility on how the Covid strategy will proceed. 

“We don’t want another back and forth between lockdowns and relaxations, as we have seen in the past,” Wüst said.

“That’s why we have to prepare now, be prudent, stay forward-looking in dealing with the pandemic. We would all like the pandemic to be over, but it is not, and that is why we want to make preparations together to be well prepared for next autumn and winter.”

In a recent resolution, state health ministers listed measures. 

From autumn onwards, for instance, states could react to Covid waves by making masks compulsory indoors again. Furthermore, 2G or 3G access rules to venues – where people have to show proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative Covid test – could come back. 

Meanwhile, the German District Association (Landkreistag) also called for a legal basis for Covid measures to come back in the colder months.

“These instruments include mandatory masks indoors and in public transport, and contact restrictions if necessary,” association President Reinhard Sager told German media site RND.

He said there needs to be a proper framework of action for local health offices.

“In the near future, the Infection Protection Act must be adapted so that there is no rude awakening in October or November,” he said.

Lauterbach wants to be better prepared

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said he is already forming plans.

“We must not go into the crisis unprepared again like last autumn,” he said in the Bundestag on Thursday. “We must be well prepared.”

Among the proposals, Lauterbach wants to see a new vaccination campaign, more testing and better protection for risk groups.

Lauterbach said there is a “difficult mood” at the moment in Germany because some people believe the pandemic is over, others are uncertain while some people are worried. 

On Friday Germany reported 42,693 Covid infections within the latest 24 hour period, and 91 deaths. The incidence stood at 261.3 cases per 100,000 people within seven days. The number of infections are thought to be much higher since many go unreported. 

COVID-19 RULES

Will Germany agree on a Covid strategy for autumn?

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is holding talks with state leaders on Thursday to discuss the Covid pandemic, as well as other topics.

Published: 2 June 2022 11:23 CEST
Will Germany agree on a Covid strategy for autumn?

Ahead of the meeting on Thursday, German states are calling for infection protection laws to be amended ahead of a possible Covid wave in autumn. 

North Rhine-Westphalia state premier Hendrik Wüst, who is the current head of the Minister Presidents’ Conference (MPK), said: “As much as we all wish it – the pandemic is not over yet.”

Wüst, of the CDU, said a “back and forth between lockdown and opening up” has to be avoided in Germany by making preparations now.

Germany’s Infection Protection Act expires on September 23rd this year. Germany has loosened many of its Covid restrictions in the last months. But some rules remain in place, including compulsory face masks on public transport and mandatory isolation after a Covid infection.

“We should all try to enjoy the summer together – but without recklessness with a view to autumn,” Saarland state premier Anke Rehlinger (SPD) said.

“The Infection Protection Act in its current form expires in September. A new regulation must not be made at the last moment. We must now examine the toolbox with which we can react to a possibly worsening infection situation in autumn.”

Taxpayer-funded rapid Covid testing in Germany, meanwhile, is set to expire at the end of June. 

Rehlinger urged the government to keep it free after this point. “Otherwise, the test centres will close down – and we will have to see to it that they reopen in September,” she warned.

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach recently said that he is preparing a strategy for an expected increase in infections during the colder season.

It will include a new vaccination campaign, testing rules, as well as renewed amendments to infection laws. 

There are also calls for more preparation from other sectors of society.

Markus Lewe, president of the Association of Cities and Towns, said: “The experts are largely in agreement that a next wave of corona will be upon us in autumn at the latest.”

Lewe said no one wanted renewed contact restrictions but the number of cases can go up quickly, and Germany must be ready in case it happens.

Heinz-Peter Meidinger, President of the German Teachers’ Association, said: “The federal and state governments must do everything they can to ensure that schools are optimally prepared for all possible pandemic scenarios in autumn and winter.”

Meidinger said the infection protection laws expiring in September “must be extended before the summer break and adapted to the imminent dangers in autumn”.

He said this should include the possibility of making masks compulsory at schools again on a state-wide basis.

What else is on the agenda?

Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the state leaders will also discuss Russia’s war on Ukraine and the need to speed up the expansion of renewable energy in Germany.

Ahead of the meeting, state premier Wüst called for a comprehensive strategy on energy security in Germany, and an update on how the country will become free of Russian energy imports.

