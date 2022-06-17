Read news from:
German cities call for ‘quick decisions’ on Covid measures for summer

Covid infections are rising rapidly in Germany once again, prompting calls for new measures to keep the situation under control.

Published: 17 June 2022 12:06 CEST
Covid mask rules Germany
A shop in Tübingen city centre requests that customers continue to wear protective masks. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Bernd Weißbrod

“We need quick decisions and a new federal Infection Protection Act before the summer break,” Markus Lewe, head of the Association of German Cities, told the Funke Media Group on Friday.

He said it was becoming clear that the available instruments weren’t enough to help local governments stem the spread of the virus.

“The Covid pandemic must not keep taking us by surprise,” Lewe added. 

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) met with the vice president of the Robert Koch Institute, Lars Schaade, in Berlin on Friday to discuss the current Covid situation.

At present, the Infection Protection Act – which allows for basic measures such as masks on public transport and in care homes – is due to expire on September 23rd.

Free Covid rapid tests are also due to be scrapped at the end of June and there are calls for ’empty’ vaccination centres to be closed over the summer. 

However Lewe, who is mayor of the city of Münster, demanded that free Covid tests be extended and that municipal vaccination centres remain operational.

In addition, he argued, mandatory masks should remain an option in indoor public venues such as shopping and leisure centres. 

“The same applies to 3G or 2G rules, i.e. access for the vaccinated, the recovered and possibly the tested,” Lewe said. “Here the law must be adapted.”

‘Summer wave’

On Friday, the RKI recorded a 7-day incidence of 427 new Covid infections per 100,000 people in Germany. However, the public health authority warned that these figures could be unreliable due to the Fronleichnam public holiday that took place in six German states on Thursday.

Just a week ago, the 7-day incidence was 318 per 100,000 people, while on Thursday, it was 480.

The sudden jump in Covid infections prompted Lauterbach to declare the beginning of a new summer wave and to call on vulnerable groups to get a second booster jab.

In a press conference on Friday morning alongside the RKI’s Schaade, he once again urged people to voluntarily wear masks in indoor public spaces. 

Lauterbach also announced that the government would launch a new vaccination campaign in autumn and said the public should also prepare for new measures in the cooler months. 

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) removes his FFP2 mask at a press conference in Berlin on Friday. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Michael Kappeler

“The aim is quite clearly that we want to go into the autumn better than we were able to last year and also the year before,” he said. 

The new wave of infections is believed to be due to two highly infectious Omicron subvariants that are believed to be particularly adept at breaching existing immunity from vaccinations and previous infections.

In its weekly report, the RKI noted the rapid growth of the BA.4 and BA.5 subtypes in infection samples in recent weeks. 

“The strong growth of BA.4 and especially BA.5, but also BA.2.12.1, suggests that these variants currently already account for the majority of detections,” the report explained.

As of last week, BA.5 accounted for about 24 percent of the positive samples in a random samples – which is around double the share of infections the week before. BA.4 and BA.2.12.1 were both around four percent.

COVID-19

How Germany is preparing for a post-summer Covid wave

German state leaders have called for an 'anti-corona plan' for the autumn, which could include re-introducing mandatory face masks and entry restrictions if the situation worsens.

Published: 3 June 2022 09:47 CEST
How Germany is preparing for a post-summer Covid wave

What’s happening?

On Thursday, state leaders from Germany’s 16 states met with Chancellor Olaf Scholz to talk about preparations for the post-summer period when Covid infections are expected to rise again.

One of the biggest concerns is what happens after the current Infection Protection Act expires on September 23rd. Although Germany has relaxed most of its Covid regulations in the last few months, state parliaments still have the legal possibility to bring in tougher measures if they believe it is needed under the current legislation.

However, they want reassurances that the law will be adapted to allow for more measures when the colder months come. The general feeling is that states don’t want to be ‘caught out’ by a strong wave of Covid, which could in the worst possible case lead to hospitals becoming overloaded as has happened in previous years. 

What did the government and states decide?

After the meeting, Hendrik Wüst (CDU), state leader in North Rhine-Westphalia and head of the conference of state premiers, said that states have put forward ideas, but that the federal government is to take more responsibility on how the Covid strategy will proceed. 

“We don’t want another back and forth between lockdowns and relaxations, as we have seen in the past,” Wüst said.

“That’s why we have to prepare now, be prudent, stay forward-looking in dealing with the pandemic. We would all like the pandemic to be over, but it is not, and that is why we want to make preparations together to be well prepared for next autumn and winter.”

In a recent resolution, state health ministers listed measures. 

From autumn onwards, for instance, states could react to Covid waves by making masks compulsory indoors again. Furthermore, 2G or 3G access rules to venues – where people have to show proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative Covid test – could come back. 

Meanwhile, the German District Association (Landkreistag) also called for a legal basis for Covid measures to come back in the colder months.

“These instruments include mandatory masks indoors and in public transport, and contact restrictions if necessary,” association President Reinhard Sager told German media site RND.

He said there needs to be a proper framework of action for local health offices.

“In the near future, the Infection Protection Act must be adapted so that there is no rude awakening in October or November,” he said.

Lauterbach wants to be better prepared

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said he is already forming plans.

“We must not go into the crisis unprepared again like last autumn,” he said in the Bundestag on Thursday. “We must be well prepared.”

Among the proposals, Lauterbach wants to see a new vaccination campaign, more testing and better protection for risk groups.

Lauterbach said there is a “difficult mood” at the moment in Germany because some people believe the pandemic is over, others are uncertain while some people are worried. 

On Friday Germany reported 42,693 Covid infections within the latest 24 hour period, and 91 deaths. The incidence stood at 261.3 cases per 100,000 people within seven days. The number of infections are thought to be much higher since many go unreported. 

