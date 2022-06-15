Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

COVID-19

Summer Covid wave has arrived in Germany, says Health Minister

German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach has urged risk groups to get a second booster vaccination against Covid-19 as the number of infections spike.

Published: 15 June 2022 10:31 CEST
People enjoy the sunshine in Munich's English Garden. Experts are warning of a summer Covid wave.
People enjoy the sunshine in Munich's English Garden. Experts are warning of a summer Covid wave. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sven Hoppe

“The predicted summer wave has unfortunately become reality,” Lauterbach told the Rheinische Post on Wednesday. “This also means little relief for the next few weeks.”

Lauterbach said the seasonal effect that usually sees Covid infections drop during the summer months was already fizzling out.  

One reason for this is that the circulating subtype of the Omicron variant of Covid is very transmissible. Plus, almost all Covid measures have been dropped in Germany meaning that people are mixing a lot more than other Covid years, Lauterbach said.

“I therefore strongly recommend that older people and those who have previously been ill get vaccinated again,” he said. This may not prevent an infection, but it will prevent severe courses of the illness, he added.

READ ALSO: Will Germany see a spike in Covid infections this summer?

According to the Health Ministry, 5.2 million people in Germany have received a second booster jab so far – 6.3 percent of the population.

It comes as infections are rising steeply. According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the nationwide 7-day incidence on Wednesday morning was 472.4 infections per 100,000 people, almost twice as high as a week ago. 

However, the incidence does not provide a complete picture of the infection situation. Experts have believed for some time that there is a high number of cases going unrecorded in Germany.

Lauterbach also called on people in Germany to voluntarily wear masks when in indoor public spaces, even though many mandatory mask requirements have been dropped. Wearing masks indoors and getting a fourth jab are “the best antidotes” against the virus, he said on Twitter.

READ ALSO: Germany’s current Covid mask rules

Omicron subtype BA.5 spreads rapidly

The spread of the Omicron subtype BA.5 is fuelling the increase in Covid cases.

Based on the speed at which it has spread so far, BA.5 is expected to account for 40 to 50 percent of Covid infections in Germany this week, said Michael Müller, chairman of the Association of Accredited Laboratories in Medicine (ALM).

He expects the virus to continue spreading until around mid-July and the number of infections to remain high as a result. In countries like Portugal, the subtype has already caused a new wave.

Epidemiologist Timo Ulrichs from the Akkon University of Human Sciences in Berlin said: “The BA.5 sub-variant is even more infectious than all previous variants, so it can spread even under the adverse conditions for the virus in summer.”

Moreover, according to research, BA.5 can evade the immune system even if it has already had contact with Omicron variants, Ulrichs warns.

Data does not suggest, however, that BA.5 infections cause more severe illness than other Omicron subtypes, although vulnerable groups face higher risks. 

Dirk Heinrich, chairman of the Virchowbund, which represents doctors, also called for people to get vaccinated.

“Those who have not yet been vaccinated should get vaccinated now to avoid serious illness,” Heinrich told the Rheinische Post.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

COVID-19

Will Germany see a spike in Covid infections this summer?

Health experts are concerned that a Covid-19 wave could hit Germany in the summer months.

Published: 10 June 2022 10:50 CEST
Will Germany see a spike in Covid infections this summer?

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said a renewed increase of Covid infections in Germany may happen earlier than autumn, as health experts have previously been warning. 

READ ALSO: How Germany is preparing for a post-summer Covid wave

In its latest report, the RKI said the Omicron sub-variants – BA.4 and B.5 – will spread more strongly, “so that there may also be an overall increase in the number of infections and a renewed increase in infection pressure on vulnerable groups of people as early as summer”.

The RKI said seasonal effects – which usually slow down the virus – will likely not be able to compensate for the spread of these variants when there are few Covid restrictions in place. 

Germany has relaxed most of its Covid rules in recent months although some remain in place. For instance, masks are still mandatory on public transport, and people have to isolate for at least five days if they get Covid.

READ ALSO: Germany’s current Covid mask rules

The warning comes as the German nationwide incidence of infections rose on Friday to 318.7 Covid cases per 100,000 people from 276.9 the previous day.

Health authorities logged 77.878 Covid infections within the latest 24 hour period, and 106 deaths. However, experts say there are a high number of unreported cases in Germany.

“The share of the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants is currently showing the strongest growth,” the RKI said in its report.

As a result, these Covid subtypes – whose share is still currently at a low level – could account for the majority of infections in just a few weeks, said health experts.

According to the report, the more transmissible BA.5 variant was found in every tenth sample during investigations recently – meaning it is doubling week to week.

The proportion of BA.4 is reported to be 2.1 percent, which is also about double the previous figures. The figures are based on a random sample; not all positive cases are checked for variants.

According to experts, so-called ‘immunity escape’ plays a role in the advantage that BA.5 has over previous Omicron subtypes. This means that the viral genome has changed so that it can better escape antibodies of vaccinated and recovered people.

The encouraging news is that even though reports from Portugal have raised concerns about a possible increase in the severity of the disease, the RKI has so far seen no evidence of this.

The data does not suggest that infections with BA.4 or BA.5 cause more severe illness or proportionately more deaths than the BA.1 and BA.2 subtypes of Omicron which fuelled the past waves, the RKI wrote.

The Omicron BA.2 subtype was recently found in almost every positive sample included in the investigation. Now its share has dropped to 87.5 percent.

Meanwhile, the RKI said the nationwide 7-day incidence rose last week compared to the previous week for the first time since mid-March. Health experts spoke of an increase in the number of transmitted infections in the past week of about 50,000 cases compared to the previous week.

However, the situation in hospitals has not yet changed: the burden on the healthcare system continues to decline, according to the RKI. 

Earlier in the week, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach called the BA.5 type “not a particularly dangerous variant”.

However, he said that the Infection Protection Act, which expires on September 23rd this year, will have to be amended and extended to prepare for new and possibly more dangerous virus variants. 

SHOW COMMENTS