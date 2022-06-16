Read news from:
German doctors call for ’empty’ Covid vaccine centres to close

The German GP Association says Covid-19 vaccination centres should be closed over summer because they're not being used.

Published: 16 June 2022 10:01 CEST
A person receives a Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Braunschweig.
A person receives a Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Braunschweig. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Moritz Frankenberg

“The vaccination centres are empty all over Germany,” association president Ulrich Weigeldt told the Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RND) on Thursday. 

“Why they should continue to operate for the entire summer is completely incomprehensible.”

Weigeldt said that rather than keeping centres open, Covid jabs could still be given within GP surgeries and through mobile vaccination teams who visit communities.

Nearly 76 percent of the German population has had two jabs, and 59.8 percent have received their booster shot. About 5.2 million people in Germany have received a second booster jab so far – 6.3 percent of the population. Vulnerable groups such as the elderly have been urged to get a second booster shot. 

It comes as Covid infections in Germany spiral upwards, leading Health Minister Karl Lauterbach to declare a new wave. 

READ ALSO: Summer Covid wave has arrived in Germany, warns Health Minister

On Thursday, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) again reported rising numbers: there were 89,142 new infections within the latest 24 hour period, and 73 deaths. The nationwide 7-day incidence rose to 480.0 infections per 100,000 people. A week ago the incidence was 276.9.

However, experts believe there are far more infections because many go unreported. 

The new wave is being fuelled by the spread of subtypes of the Omicron variant, particularly BA.5, which is more transmissible but does not generally cause severe illness. 

Immunologist Carsten Watzl said he expected a weaker Covid wave than in winter.

“We currently have two developments that are working against each other. On the one hand, a seasonal effect that suppresses the numbers, and on the other hand, with Omicron, unlike in past summers, a variant that is significantly more contagious,” Watzl told Funke-Zeitung.

A summer wave was to be expected, he said. “But I don’t think BA.5 will completely cancel out the seasonal effect,” he said. “We will probably have to deal with incidences in the range of 500, 600, 700. I don’t think we will reach (a 7-day incidence of) 2,000, as we did last winter.”

COVID-19

Summer Covid wave has arrived in Germany, says Health Minister

German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach has urged risk groups to get a second booster vaccination against Covid-19 as the number of infections spike.

Published: 15 June 2022 10:31 CEST
Summer Covid wave has arrived in Germany, says Health Minister

“The predicted summer wave has unfortunately become reality,” Lauterbach told the Rheinische Post on Wednesday. “This also means little relief for the next few weeks.”

Lauterbach said the seasonal effect that usually sees Covid infections drop during the summer months was already fizzling out.  

One reason for this is that the circulating subtype of the Omicron variant of Covid is very transmissible. Plus, almost all Covid measures have been dropped in Germany meaning that people are mixing a lot more than other Covid years, Lauterbach said.

“I therefore strongly recommend that older people and those who have previously been ill get vaccinated again,” he said. This may not prevent an infection, but it will prevent severe courses of the illness, he added.

READ ALSO: Will Germany see a spike in Covid infections this summer?

According to the Health Ministry, 5.2 million people in Germany have received a second booster jab so far – 6.3 percent of the population.

It comes as infections are rising steeply. According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the nationwide 7-day incidence on Wednesday morning was 472.4 infections per 100,000 people, almost twice as high as a week ago. 

However, the incidence does not provide a complete picture of the infection situation. Experts have believed for some time that there is a high number of cases going unrecorded in Germany.

Lauterbach also called on people in Germany to voluntarily wear masks when in indoor public spaces, even though many mandatory mask requirements have been dropped. Wearing masks indoors and getting a fourth jab are “the best antidotes” against the virus, he said on Twitter.

READ ALSO: Germany’s current Covid mask rules

Omicron subtype BA.5 spreads rapidly

The spread of the Omicron subtype BA.5 is fuelling the increase in Covid cases.

Based on the speed at which it has spread so far, BA.5 is expected to account for 40 to 50 percent of Covid infections in Germany this week, said Michael Müller, chairman of the Association of Accredited Laboratories in Medicine (ALM).

He expects the virus to continue spreading until around mid-July and the number of infections to remain high as a result. In countries like Portugal, the subtype has already caused a new wave.

Epidemiologist Timo Ulrichs from the Akkon University of Human Sciences in Berlin said: “The BA.5 sub-variant is even more infectious than all previous variants, so it can spread even under the adverse conditions for the virus in summer.”

Moreover, according to research, BA.5 can evade the immune system even if it has already had contact with Omicron variants, Ulrichs warns.

Data does not suggest, however, that BA.5 infections cause more severe illness than other Omicron subtypes, although vulnerable groups face higher risks. 

Dirk Heinrich, chairman of the Virchowbund, which represents doctors, also called for people to get vaccinated.

“Those who have not yet been vaccinated should get vaccinated now to avoid serious illness,” Heinrich told the Rheinische Post.

