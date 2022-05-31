For members
What to know about Germany’s relaxed Covid entry rules for travellers
From June, Germany is to temporarily drop the requirement to show proof of vaccination, recovery or testing when entering the country, but there are still some regulations. We explain what you need to know.
Published: 31 May 2022 16:33 CEST
Busy scenes in Hamburg Airport for the start of the Pentecost holidays. There are changes to entry rules for Germany from June. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Markus Scholz
Airport chaos in Europe: What are your rights if flights are delayed or cancelled?
Summer is up, tourism is recovering from pandemic years, and people are stuck at chaotic airports. Here are your rights if something goes wrong.
Published: 31 May 2022 17:28 CEST
