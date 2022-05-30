Read news from:
COVID-19

Will Covid rapid tests continue to be free in Germany?

People in Germany are able to get Covid-19 antigen tests free of charge. How long will this continue?

Published: 30 May 2022 13:07 CEST
A sign for free Covid tests in Munich
Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Peter Kneffel

What’s happening?

Germany has been offering taxpayer-funded Covid-19 tests to everyone since March 2021, bar a few weeks in October when people had to pay for tests in a bid to encourage unvaccinated people to get jabbed. 

People in Germany – including tourists – are entitled to at least one free Bürgertest (although they are for everyone, not just citizens), per week, and sometimes more depending on the region or city. 

The tests are aimed at helping people to monitor their infection status and catch infections. 

They are also used to show when people can get a PCR test. People in risk groups – like medical staff – can get a free PCR test if they have symptoms, while others have to show a positive antigen test result first. 

Negative rapid test certificates were also needed for some people to enter venues when the 3G/2G Covid health pass rules were in place, but they have been lifted. 

Will antigen tests remain free?

Back in March, the German Health Ministry said the free tests would continue until the end of May. However, the test offer has now been extended until the end of June. 

That means people will be able to go to testing centres and access a free Covid-19 test up to and including June 30th 2022. 

From July, people will have to pay for Covid tests. They can cost anywhere between around €15 and €50, depending on the test centre and their current deals. 

German media have reported that health authorities are to ask test centres not to close when free-of-charge tests end. 

However, as demand slows down, many centres or test stations will likely close their doors. 

What about PCR tests?

PCR tests, which are considered the most reliable in detecting Covid infections, are covered by health insurance for people who are referred to get one. In Germany, a doctor or health official generally has to give the go-ahead to get a PCR test for free. They are aimed at people with Covid-19 symptoms. People who get a positive rapid test can also receive one at no extra cost. 

People can, however, pay for a PCR test in a test centre if they need one for their own reasons, for example when travelling. They can cost anything from €40 to €150 depending on how quickly the customer wants the result. 

What about Covid self-administered tests?

At-home tests are available to buy in supermarkets, chemists and drugstores across Germany. At the moment they cost around €1.50 to €3 per test. During Covid peaks, self-tests regularly sell out and prices can go up. 

COVID-19 RULES

EXPLAINED: Germany’s current Covid mask rules

The EU recently recommended that masks no longer be mandatory in air travel - but Germany is not changing those rules, at least for now. Here's what you should know about mask rules in Germany.

Published: 25 May 2022 11:58 CEST
Updated: 26 May 2022 09:36 CEST
EXPLAINED: Germany's current Covid mask rules

People in Germany have been wearing face coverings in lots of public places for around two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But in April, the mask rules were significantly relaxed.

It means that in Germany you currently don’t have to wear a mask (but can on a voluntary basis) in these places:

  • shops and supermarkets
  • restaurants, cafes and bars 
  • cultural buildings including museums and galleries
  • leisure venues, including gyms and cinemas
  • hairdressers and other body-related services

However, businesses can ask customers or visitors to wear a mask so you may find signs on the door of some venues or facilities. 

Some businesses will have a sign with the word Freiwillig (voluntary) and the mask symbol at their entrance, which means customers are encouraged to wear a mask but are not legally obligated to.

That’s the case at the Kleinmarkthalle in Frankfurt’s city centre as shown in this photo. 

A mask sign in Frankfurt.

Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Frank Rumpenhorst

In Germany you still have to wear a mask in these places:

  • on public transport (all buses, trains and trams) and in stations
  • on flights to and from Germany
  • in hospitals and medical practices including doctors’ surgeries 
  • in care facilities, such as care homes for the elderly or other places where there are vulnerable people

What type of mask is required?

FFP2 masks have become standard in Germany, but it depends on the state or business rules. In some areas, medical masks are sufficient. 

But hasn’t the EU relaxed mask rules for flights?

Yes. However, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control’s (ECDC) move to end mandatory masks on flights earlier this month is only a guideline – and the ultimate decision lies with the country. 

A German Health Ministry spokesman told The Local: “The decision on mandatory masks is made by national authorities. The mandatory mask requirement in aircraft therefore continues to apply on all domestic German routes as well as on flights that take off or land in Germany.

“An FFP2 or medical mask must therefore be worn when boarding and disembarking as well as during the entire flight. This may only be removed when eating and drinking. Exceptions to the mask requirement exist for children under six years of age and, for example, for people who are not allowed to wear a mask for medical reasons.”

Has there been any confusion on this?

Apparently so. There have been reports of some airlines not pointing out the rules for mask wearing in Germany. 

On at least two of Swiss Airline’s flights from Hamburg and Berlin to Zurich recently, Swiss cabin staff did not let passengers know about the mask requirement, reported German news site Spiegel. That is despite the rule that all travellers have to wear a medical face mask on all flights to and from Germany.

On the flight from Hamburg to Zurich, an estimated 40 percent of the approximately 200 passengers were travelling without face coverings, Spiegel said. When asked about this, the news site reported that a flight attendant said: “We don’t have a mask requirement at Swiss anymore.”

The Swiss airline, which belongs to the Lufthansa Group, lifted the requirement for masks on board at the beginning of April. However, it has to comply with the Covid regulations of the countries it flies to.

A sign telling people to wear a mask at Hamburg airport in February.

Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Jonas Walzberg

One of the problems with the latest round of rules is that the legal situation in Europe varies – while countries such as France, Poland and Switzerland have abolished the obligation to wear masks in the cabin, it remains in force in Germany, and some other places including Spain.

Italy also requires FFP2 masks to be worn until June 15th at the earliest. In total, 14 EU countries still require people on flights to wear masks. 

A spokesperson for Swiss Airlines told Spiegel: “The obligation to wear a mask applies on flights to destinations where it is mandatory. Thus, for example, our guests have to wear the mask on flights to Germany, but not on flights to Switzerland. Our aircrafts are registered in Switzerland, so Swiss legislation also applies on board.”

READ ALSO: Do flights to and from Switzerland require face masks?

So will masks remain mandatory on flights – and on other transport in Germany?

Politicians have been speaking out recently about the possibility of lifting the mandatory mask rule in Germany. 

Germany’s Transport Minister Volker Wissing, for instance, said that he supported getting rid of the mandatory requirement to wear a face mask on public transport in Germany, as well on planes.

But the Health Ministry told The Local that the mask wearing obligation will remain in place as part of the Infection Protection Act until at least September 23rd 2022 – unless the rules are “adapted to the situation”. 

