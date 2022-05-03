Read news from:
COVID-19 RULES

KEY POINTS: Germany sets out new Covid isolation rules

German health experts have recommended that states shorten the mandatory Covid isolation period to five days, but have urged people to take a test after this time. Here's the latest.

Published: 3 May 2022 10:48 CEST
A test centre in Rostock, northern Germany.
A test centre in Rostock, northern Germany. The German Health Minister has urged people with Covid to take a test before ending their isolation. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Bernd Wüstneck

Anyone who gets Covid-19 in Germany in future will still have to complete a mandatory quarantine ordered by the public health department. But the isolation period can be ended after five days.

That’s according to the new isolation and quarantine recommendations from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) and the German Health Ministry, which were published on Monday. 

“They are an expression of our scientific assessment that coronavirus remains dangerous, but that after infection with an Omicron variant, the incubation periods and the course of the disease are shorter,” said Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach at a press conference in Berlin on Monday. 

He added that the continued obligation for people to isolate – rather than making it voluntarily – was because a Covid infection can trigger a life-threatening illness and is not just a flu or cold.

If someone with Covid is in close contact with another person, “then he de facto endangers their lives”, said Lauterbach.

Currently, in most German states people who receive a positive Covid test result have to isolate themselves for 10 days, with the chance to end it from the seventh day with a negative Covid test. 

The new recommendations come after the government and states thrashed out a plan to shorten the quarantine periods during a meeting last Thursday.

They are a “uniform minimum standard to guide the states” the Health Ministry said. 

However, some regions – including Bavaria – have already introduced the shortened Covid isolation period. 

Will people need a test to end the isolation?

No, people will not have to take a test to end the isolation period. But the Health Ministry and the RKI have issued an “urgent recommendation” where they call on people to carry out repeated self-testing starting from day five, and to only leave the isolation when they test negative. 

It is expected that when states amend their legislation, they will say that people need to be symptom-free for 48 hours before they can return to their normal lives. All of the states that have changed their rules so far have opted for this system.  

There are different guidelines for people who work in healthcare, old people’s homes, outpatient care and other similar facilities, according to the RKI and Health Ministry.

They follow the same rules as the general population but additionally, as a prerequisite for returning to their daily life from quarantine, they have to be free from symptoms for 48 hours with a negative test result on day five at the earliest. This test should be carried out at a testing centre or doctor’s surgery. 

Lauterbach reiterated during the press conference on Monday that he recommended everyone take a test after five days at the earliest.

What about contacts?

Vaccinated, recovered and boosted people, have not had to quarantine if they come into close contact with someone with Covid-19.

But now everyone – including the unvaccinated – will be exempt from a mandatory quarantine.

The RKI and the Health Ministry, however, have released an urgent recommendation that all contacts of someone with Covid, for instance after outbreaks in households, school or workplaces, “reduce contacts independently” especially when it comes to risk groups, and carry out daily testing to check on their infection status. 

What happens now?

States will be working to amend their laws so they can enforce the new recommendations. So keep an eye out on your local government in the coming days. 

As we’ve been reporting, some states have already shortened the Covid isolation period.

Bavaria, which relaxed isolation rules in mid-April, said it did not support the recommendation for people to get tested. 

“We see the ‘test-to-release’ issue somewhat differently than the federal Health Minister,” Bavaria’s health minister Klaus Holetschek told the Rheinische Post.

Holetschek pointed out that in order to end isolation in the southern state, the person with Covid must be symptom-free 48 hours beforehand.

If not, the isolation has to continue for 48 hours at a time up to a maximum of 10 days. 

Bavaria also recommends that people continue to wear masks for a period afterwards.

Baden-Württemberg, Rhineland-Palatinate and Hesse, among others, are following this plan, Holetschek added. 

COVID-19 RULES

EXPLAINED: The Covid rule changes in May across German states

Many Covid restrictions in Germany have been relaxed recently, but some rules remain in place. We break down what you need to know about the recent changes.

Published: 2 May 2022 13:13 CEST
EXPLAINED: The Covid rule changes in May across German states

We’ve entered the month of May, and with it there have been some Covid rule changes in Germany.

What’s happening across Germany?

Covid mask rules were heavily relaxed around the beginning of April. There is now no general obligation to wear a mask when going into supermarkets and shops.

The government and states agreed that masks should be compulsory on local public transport as well as long-distance trains and planes. They also remain in places where there are lots of vulnerable people such as hospitals, care homes and shelters for the homeless.

Independently of this, however, companies, shops and other institutions can still insist that people wear masks. Testing obligations in clinics, nursing homes, schools and daycare can also be ordered.

Nationwide, work is underway on an overhaul of isolation and quarantine rules. On April 28th, the federal and state governments agreed to reduce the isolation period to a minimum of five days, but states do not have to implement this immediately. In some regions it’s already a rule.

Here are some of the important rule changes to know about this May:

Hamburg is no longer a Covid hotspot. This means that people don’t have to wear masks in places like shops anymore. Meanwhile, the 3G Covid entry rules have been dropped, and dance events no longer have the 2G-plus rule, meaning that unvaccinated people can go to a nightclub again. A mask still has to be worn in public transport as well as in hospitals and nursing homes.

It’s a similar picture in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, which was also previously a hotspot. 2G-plus in clubs and discos and compulsory masks in cinemas and theatres is no longer in place. But masks are still needed in local transport, hospitals and similar settings.

Baden-Württemberg has waived the mask requirement at dentists, and has shortened the isolation requirement from 10 to five days.

In Bavaria, too, the basic protection measures apply, i.e. compulsory masks in local transport and in health facilities. The obligation to wear a mask will be waived at schools, where testing will also no longer be carried out. However, the Bavarian education ministry recommends the wearing of masks, especially in areas where students meet, such as in corridors and stairwells. 

A mask hangs up at a school in Stuttgart.

A mask hangs up at a school in Stuttgart. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Marijan Murat

Meanwhile, classrooms have to be ventilated at least every 45 minutes while students and staff have to stay at home if they have any Covid or cold symptoms. 

In daycare centres, testing is no longer compulsory.

Bavaria previously reduced the mandatory Covid-19 isolation period. If someone gets a positive Covid test they have to isolate for at least five days. For isolation to end on day five, the patients must be symptom-free for at least 48 hours. If not, the isolation has to continue for 48 hours at a time up to a maximum of 10 days. 

Bavaria health chiefs says that final testing is not required to get out of isolation expect for medical and care staff, and after isolation, wearing an FFP2 mask indoors and reducing contact is recommended for an extra five days.

In Lower Saxony, compulsory testing and masks at schools ended last week. There is also no more testing in daycare centres. There are no general Covid restrictions in cinemas, theatres, clubs, hotels, restaurants and sports facilities – but operators can demand that people take tests or wear masks. Those who want to visit hospitals, homes and schools need a negative test certificate.

In Schleswig-Holstein, masks are still mandatory in hospitals, nursing homes and public transport. Tests must also be carried out in care facilities.

In Berlin, the obligation to test in daycare centres will be waived as of May 8th. An FFP2 mask must be worn in public transport and in doctors’ surgeries. In nursing homes, visitors and residents must wear masks when leaving their rooms. There are no restrictions in hospitality, culture and sports. The isolation period for infected people is currently 10 days in Berlin (with the option to reduce it with negative tests from the seven day mark).

In Hesse, there are no restrictions aside from basic protection for doctors’ surgeries, clinics and nursing homes. The isolation period for people who get Covid is now five days. Another recent change is that unvaccinated people who are contacts of someone who has tested positive no longer have to quarantine.

In Brandenburg, basic protection measures apply – such as compulsory masks in health and social care facilities and in local public transport. Testing is also compulsory for employees in health and social care facilities. Pupils and daycare centre children no longer have to be tested.

North Rhine-Westphalia also has no additional restrictions other than the basic measures regulation: mandatory masks in health and social care facilities and public transport, and mandatory testing for health and social care workers.

Thuringia has reduced the compulsory isolation for people with Covid to five days from May. A 3G rule now applies to visits to hospitals and care facilities, meaning that people have to show proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative test. Vaccinated and recovered people no longer have to provide negative proof of testing.

A sign in Leipzig says: 'vaccinate against Covid'.

A sign in Leipzig says: ‘vaccinate against Covid’. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Sebastian Willnow

In Bremen, the isolation requirement has been reduced from seven to five days. However, people need a negative test from a test centre or doctor to leave isolation.

In hospitals and care facilities, an FFP2 mask is compulsory for visitors over 14; previously, any medical mask was sufficient. The obligation to test in schools has been dropped, but remains in place in day-care centres.

In Saarland, health authorities have not yet been instructed to cut the isolation requirement in this state. Testing at schools has been reduced from three a week to two.

In Rhineland-Palatinate, people who have Covid and are symptom-free only have to isolate themselves for five days from May onwards. Otherwise, basic measures like compulsory masks in clinics, homes, local and long-distance transport apply. 

In Saxony, the testing obligation for pupils and teachers has been lifted. Masks must still be worn on school buses, however. The mandatory isolation period in Saxony has also been cut to five days if people have no symptoms for 48 hours beforehand. No test is needed to end the quarantine. If people have symptoms or feel ill they must isolate up to a maximum of 10 days. 

In Saxony-Anhalt, basic protection rules remain in place, including the mask requirement in local public transport, doctors’ surgeries, hospitals and care facilities. Compulsory testing in schools was dropped last week.

Please keep in mind that this is an overview but rules can change at short notice. Double check with your regional government for more details on the rules. 

