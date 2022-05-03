For members
COVID-19 RULES
KEY POINTS: Germany sets out new Covid isolation rules
German health experts have recommended that states shorten the mandatory Covid isolation period to five days, but have urged people to take a test after this time. Here's the latest.
Published: 3 May 2022 10:48 CEST
A test centre in Rostock, northern Germany. The German Health Minister has urged people with Covid to take a test before ending their isolation. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Bernd Wüstneck
For members
COVID-19 RULES
EXPLAINED: The Covid rule changes in May across German states
Many Covid restrictions in Germany have been relaxed recently, but some rules remain in place. We break down what you need to know about the recent changes.
Published: 2 May 2022 13:13 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments