COVID-19 RULES
EXPLAINED: The Covid rule changes in May across German states
Many Covid restrictions in Germany have been relaxed recently, but some rules remain in place. We break down what you need to know about the recent changes.
Published: 2 May 2022 13:13 CEST
People enjoy Munich's spring festival on April 22nd. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sven Hoppe
Germany to shorten mandatory Covid isolation
German health ministers have agreed to reduce the minimum period of self-isolation with a Covid infection to just five days.
Published: 29 April 2022 11:13 CEST
