TRAVEL NEWS

What to know about Flixtrain’s new services throughout Germany

Munich-based long distance travel provider Flixtrain is expanding for summer with three new low-cost lines - including a connection into Switzerland for the first time. Here's what you need to know.

Published: 12 May 2022 12:15 CEST
Hikers in Stuttgart look out from Württemberg onto vineyards and the company grounds of the car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz.
Hikers in Stuttgart look out from the Württemberg hill onto vineyards. Flixtrain is launching a new service from Stuttgart. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Bernd Weißbrod

On Wednesday the firm announced it would significantly grow its rail network in May and June with three new services, meaning it will now serve 70 destinations in total. 

In the coming weeks, Flixtrain will increase the number of journeys it offers, and will launch services between Stuttgart and Hamburg, Berlin and Wiesbaden, and Berlin and Basel. It’s the first time that the company is expanding into Switzerland. 

The news will be welcomed by people in Germany looking for chances to travel by rail at a lower cost – tickets will start at €5.

READ ALSO: How to find cheap rail tickets in Germany

The company, which has been establishing itself as Deutsche Bahn’s major competitor Germany over the past few years, runs long distance bus and train services.

What should I know about the new services?

The company is connecting a dozen new stops to the transport network with the new services. The connection between Stuttgart and Hamburg will include stops in Heidelberg, Frankfurt, Kassel and Hanover. The Stuttgart route will be operated by a partner, Schienenverkehrsgesellschaft (SVG). Departures are scheduled to take place six days a week from May 19th.

There will also be new travel options for passengers from Berlin from June 2nd. According to Flixtrain, journeys to Wiesbaden will be offered with stops in places including Braunschweig, Hildesheim and Offenbach. Services from Berlin to Wiesbaden will take place four days a week and tickets will cost from €9.99. On this route, the firm is working with Netzwerkbahn Sachsen (NES).

The first cross-border connection from Berlin to Basel in Switzerland is to go live from June 23rd. Passengers can also stop off at the likes of Karlsruhe, Baden-Baden, Freiburg, Bad Hersfeld and Weil am Rhein on the route. The new line runs Thursdays to Mondays and tickets can already be booked on the company’s website, starting from €9.99.

A look at Flixtrain's route network in 2022.
A look at Flixtrain’s route network in 2022. Map: Flixtrain

The operator is also increasing the number of services from June on the Munich-Cologne-Hamburg and Hamburg-Berlin-Leipzig routes. The network is therefore particularly well connected in the Rhine-Ruhr areas as well as on the south-west route from Koblenz via the Rhine-Main region to Freiburg and Stuttgart, as the map above shows. 

In terms of prices, Flitxtrain is certainly competes well with Deutsche Bahn. If you book a ticket for the journey from Berlin to Wiesbaden on the day it starts (June 2nd), you pay around €10 on Flixtrain and travel for almost five and a half hours without having to change trains. Depending on the time of day, you can expect to pay between €54 and €70 for a Deutsche Bahn ticket on the same day, and have to change trains at least once for the same journey time.

Is this part of Germany’s €9 travel ticket?

The German government introduced a €9 travel ticket for the months of June, July and August as part of energy relief measures. However, the €9 ticket is for local public transport only. So it is not valid on Flixtrain or other long-distance services by other providers like Deutsche Bahn, such as the ICE.

Yet it is clear that Flixtrain is hoping that people will turn to their services instead of using the €9 ticket. There have been concerns that regional trains will be packed because of the reduced price.

André Schwämmlein, co-founder and managing director of the parent company Flix, called the €9 ticket “immature” and said it could result in “completely overcrowded trains all over Germany”.

“With us, everyone has a seat, can comfortably stow their luggage and does not have to change trains,” said Schwämmlein.

READ ALSO: What tourists visiting Germany need to know about the €9 ticket

Who is Flix and what do they do?

Flixtrain is a part of Flix, which is headquartered in Munich.

The company was founded in 2011 and has since rolled out bus routes across Germany and much of Europe. Covid restrictions hit the firm hard, and many services were cut. 

Since March 2021, operations have been gradually rebuilt and expanded. Flix also took over the US market leader for long-distance buses, Greyhound. Flixtrain was launched in 2017.

Compared with Deutsche Bahn, however, its offering is still small: the private company competes against more than 300 high-speed (ICE) trains in Germany.

TRAVEL NEWS

Covid face mask rule on flights in Europe set to be eased

The mandatory EU-wide mask requirement for air travel is set to be dropped from Monday, May 16th, but airlines may still require passengers to wear masks on some or all flights

Published: 11 May 2022 16:17 CEST
Europe-wide facemask rules on flights are set to be ditched as early as next week in light of new recommendations from health and air safety experts.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) dropped recommendations for mandatory mask-wearing in airports and during flights in updated Covid-19 safety measures for travel issued on Wednesday, May 11th.

The new rules are expected to be rolled out from Monday, May 16th, but airlines may still continue to require the wearing of masks on some or all of flights. And the updated health safety measures still say that wearing a face mask remains one of the best ways to protect against the transmission of the virus.

The joint EASA/ECDC statement reminded travellers that masks may still be required on flights to destinations in certain countries that still require the wearing of masks on public transport and in transport hubs.

It also recommends that vulnerable passengers should continue to wear a face mask regardless of the rules, ideally an FFP2/N95/KN95 type mask which offers a higher level of protection than a standard surgical mask.

“From next week, face masks will no longer need to be mandatory in air travel in all cases, broadly aligning with the changing requirements of national authorities across Europe for public transport,” EASA executive director Patrick Ky said in the statement. 

“For passengers and air crews, this is a big step forward in the normalisation of air travel. Passengers should however behave responsibly and respect the choices of others around them. And a passenger who is coughing and sneezing should strongly consider wearing a face mask, for the reassurance of those seated nearby.”  

ECDC director Andrea Ammon added: “The development and continuous updates to the Aviation Health Safety Protocol in light of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic have given travellers and aviation personnel better knowledge of the risks of transmission of SARS-CoV-2 and its variants. 

“While risks do remain, we have seen that non-pharmaceutical interventions and vaccines have allowed our lives to begin to return to normal. 

“While mandatory mask-wearing in all situations is no longer recommended, it is important to be mindful that together with physical distancing and good hand hygiene it is one of the best methods of reducing transmission. 

“The rules and requirements of departure and destination states should be respected and applied consistently, and travel operators should take care to inform passengers of any required measures in a timely manner.”

