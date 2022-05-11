For members
EXPLAINED: How to save money on your taxes in Germany
Einkommensteuererklärung - or income tax declaration - may well be one of the most terrifying words in the German language. But with several available deductions, you may want to file even if you don’t have to. We spoke to experts to find out how to do it.
Published: 11 May 2022 15:46 CEST
Cash next to an income tax return in Straubing (Lower Bavaria). Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Armin Weigel
EXPLAINED: How to understand your German payslip
Everyone looks forward to getting their salary each month - but if you're employed in Germany, you may be wondering why half of it appears to be missing. Here's how to understand your payslip and what tax deductions you can expect.
Published: 26 April 2022 17:36 CEST
Updated: 1 May 2022 10:05 CEST
