German tax deadline extended due to Covid pandemic

Instead of facing a rapidly approaching deadline of July 31st, people who choose to fill in and submit their own tax returns will now have until October 31st 2021 to get their paperwork off to the tax office.

Meanwhile, people who opt to enlist the help of a tax advisor will be given until May 31st next year to sort out their 2020 tax returns, as opposed to December 31st.

Those who owe tax money to the state will also be given an additional three months to pay back the money before facing interest charges.

According to the Bundesrat, who agreed on the extension in June, the extension is intended to offer some breathing room for citizens and tax advisors who are facing additional pressures as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this year, tax advisors were given an additional two-month grace period to submit their clients’ 2019 tax returns, meaning that the forms had to reach the tax office by February 28th 2021, rather than December 31st 2020.