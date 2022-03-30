For members
TAXES
Everything you need to know about your German tax return in 2022
There have been a huge number of changes to German tax law recently, which could see some taxpayers netting an even bigger rebate this year. Here are the key things you need to know about filing your tax return for 2021.
Published: 30 March 2022 17:36 CEST
A worker does their German tax return at home. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/BCD Travel | BCD Travel Germany GmbH
EUROPEAN UNION
EXPLAINED: How a new EU personal pension scheme works if you’re moving country
Have you ever wondered what to do with your private pension plan when moving to another European country?
Published: 28 March 2022 15:33 CEST
