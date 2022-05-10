For members
COVID-19
Five things to know about the Covid pandemic in Germany right now
As the weather warms up and tourism returns to Germany, this spring feels more normal than the last two years. So what is the pandemic situation in Germany - and how will it develop?
Published: 10 May 2022 15:22 CEST
People enjoy the sunny weather in a Frankfurt park. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Frank Rumpenhorst
COVID-19 RULES
Germany should get rid of forced Covid isolation, says MP
FDP parliamentary group leader Christian Dürr says that Germany should follow the example of the UK and end forced isolation for people who get Covid.
Published: 4 May 2022 10:16 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments