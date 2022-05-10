Read news from:
Austria
COVID-19

Five things to know about the Covid pandemic in Germany right now

As the weather warms up and tourism returns to Germany, this spring feels more normal than the last two years. So what is the pandemic situation in Germany - and how will it develop?

Published: 10 May 2022 15:22 CEST
People enjoy the sunny weather in a Frankfurt park.
People enjoy the sunny weather in a Frankfurt park. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Frank Rumpenhorst

Covid cases falling – but lots of unreported infections

The number of Covid infections in Germany has been falling recently, according to official figures. On Tuesday, 107,568 Covid infections were logged within the latest 24 hour period, as well as 218 deaths. The 7-day incidence fell to 522.7 infections per 100,000 people. 

The Robert Koch Institute’s weekly report from May 5th stated: “The peak of the current wave has clearly been passed, many hospitalisation indicators and and deaths continue to decrease.”

But experts warned that “the infection pressure remains high with almost 600,000 Covid-19 cases transmitted to the RKI within the last week”.

It’s worth keeping in mind that many cases of Covid are going unreported. 

Johannes Nießen, chairman of the Federal Association of Public Health Service Physicians, told Tagesschau: “Many rapid tests are not confirmed by PCR testing. And since only PCR testing is included in the incidence-value calculation, we assume that the incidence value is at least twice as high as reported.”

Changes to testing 

There was a time a few months ago when you had to queue for a long time to get a Covid test in Germany. But after the testing priorities changed (with a focus on PCR testing for key workers and vulnerable groups) and Covid restrictions were eased, test stations became quieter. 

And at the end of May, there will be another key change – government-funded Schnelltests will no longer be free to the public. So it won’t be possible to run to your nearest test station to check on your infection status if you think you have Covid. You’ll either need to buy a self-test or pay for a test at the centre. 

A pop-up Covid testing station in Münich.

A pop-up Covid testing station in Münich. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sven Hoppe

… but there are still Covid restrictions in place 

The so-called 3G and 2G rules – meaning people had to show some kind of proof to enter a venue like a restaurant – are no longer in place across Germany. 

Mask rules were also relaxed around the beginning of April.

But people in Germany still have to wear a Covid mask on public transport as well as long-distance trains and planes. They also remain in places where there are lots of vulnerable people such as hospitals, care homes and shelters for the homeless.

Some independent businesses and organisations can, however, ask visitors to wear a mask or take a test. 

Covid isolation rules are still in place but they have changed, too.

Now people who get a positive Covid test have to isolate for at least five days. They have the possibility to end it after five days if they haven’t had symptoms for 48 hours, or with a negative test (depending on the state rules). If symptoms or positive test results persist, isolation can last a maximum of 10 days. 

Reinfections on the rise

It is unclear exactly how many people have been infected more than once. But figures from the Baden-Württemberg state health office show that cases of reinfection are increasing. In December 2021, the share of reinfections in the south-west state stood at 0.5 percent, and in April it rose to 3.6 percent. However, these are only the numbers that have been reported. 

Experts say the reason for the increase in reinfections since the beginning of the year is the Omicron variant. Virologist Martin Stürmer told Tagesschau: “In the beginning, we had the variants Alpha to Delta. The variants were so similar that the antibodies continued to provide good protection against infection or reinfection after vaccination or infection.

“With the Omicron variant, however, the virus has changed so much that this is no longer the case, so that reinfections occur more frequently despite vaccination, boosting or recovery status.”

However, Stürmer said vaccination does protect against severe illness. 

Within the Omicron variant, reinfection with the BA.2 sub-variant after an infection with BA.1 is rare, according to Stürmer. 

Although Omicron has been shown to cause less severe illness in the population in general, ‘long Covid’ – where symptoms persist for a longer period of time – is still a concern and something experts in Germany are watching closely. 

What about new variants?

Experts are urging people to be aware that new variants could emerge in the current climate. 

Stürmer said it’s important to keep in mind that “by allowing a lot of infection, we also allow the emergence of new variants, because basically the mutation rate is higher if we allow a lot of infection”.

“The virus changes,” he added, “and it may be that at some point there will be another variant that challenges us more.”

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said in April that he expected the pandemic situation to be more relaxed in the summer. But he warned of possible waves and future variants in autumn.

COVID-19 RULES

Germany should get rid of forced Covid isolation, says MP

FDP parliamentary group leader Christian Dürr says that Germany should follow the example of the UK and end forced isolation for people who get Covid.

Published: 4 May 2022 10:16 CEST
Germany should get rid of forced Covid isolation, says MP

As The Local has been reporting, German states are in the process of shortening the Covid isolation requirement to a minimum of five days instead of seven. 

But Christian Dürr, of the liberal Free Democrats, said the country should end mandatory isolation, and make it voluntary instead.

Germany should follow the example of the UK, where those who test positive no longer have to go into forced isolation, FDP parliamentary group leader Dürr told the Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RND).

“We should also lift the isolation rules in Germany in the case of a Covid infection, and rely on voluntary treatment,” he said.

“Those who test positive but are symptom-free should be allowed to leave the house with a mask and distance,” he added. “I am firmly convinced that people can make a decision on this issue on their own responsibility. There is no longer a need for government regulation for this.”

 Up until now, in most German states people who receive a positive Covid test result have to isolate themselves for 10 days, with the chance to end it from the seventh day with a negative Covid test. 

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) and German Health Ministry earlier this week presented relaxed guidelines for isolation following a Covid infection.

They stipulate that the isolation period for Covid-infected people can end after only five days. However, a negative test after this time is “strongly recommended”. There are tougher guidelines for health and care staff.

States can choose to implement this rule in their own way. Many states say that people need to be symptom-free for 48 hours before they can return to their normal lives.

Back in April, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach announced that Germany would ditch mandatory isolation rules and make them voluntary. But he backtracked on this move, calling it a mistake. 

Germany is emerging through the latest Covid wave, and medical experts say there is less pressure on hospitals.

“We have 1,300 Covid patients in intensive care, the lowest number since September last year,” he head of the board of the German Hospital Association, Gerald Gaß, told RND.

Due to the falling number of infections overall, the situation regarding staff absences is also easing. Nevertheless, things are not back to normal, said Gaß, 

He said that hospitals can now gradually catch up on previously postponed services. For this reason “the burden on hospital staff will therefore remain high over the summer”, he said.

On Wednesday Germany reported 106,631 Covid infections within the latest 24 hour period and 241 deaths. The 7-day incidence stood at 591.8 infections per 100,000 residents.

On Monday, no Covid deaths were reported – but experts warned that figures were misleading due to delays in health offices submitting details. 

