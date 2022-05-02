For members
READER QUESTIONS
Reader question: When will Germany change its citizenship laws?
Many foreigners are eagerly awaiting the relaxation of Germany's tough citizenship laws - but when exactly will they change? While we don't have a firm answer yet, here's what we know so far.
Published: 2 May 2022 17:45 CEST
A German passport. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Fabian Sommer
GERMAN CITIZENSHIP
‘Two years is normal’: How Germany’s citizenship process leaves foreigners hanging
Foreigners who want to get citizenship in Germany face many obstacles, including long waits and requests for obscure paperwork. Why does the process take so long - and is it putting people off from applying?
Published: 29 April 2022 15:56 CEST
Updated: 2 May 2022 08:59 CEST
