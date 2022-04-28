Read news from:
Will Germany’s plan to ditch eco-tax really help cut energy bills?

As part of its energy relief measures, the German government is planning to end the Renewable Energy Act (EEG) levy from July. But will getting rid of the eco-friendly tax really have an impact on prices?

Published: 28 April 2022 13:16 CEST
a man looks at his energy bill
A man looks at his energy bill while talking on the phone. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-tmn | Christin Klose

The government has been throwing out energy relief measures left, right and centre in recent months. With costs soaring for consumers, the coalition of the SPD, Greens and FDP has been desperately seeking ways to limit the impact. 

Alongside pricey moves like a €300 energy allowance for taxpayers and a cut-price transport ticket for just €9 a month, the government is planning to end the Renewable Energy Act (EEG) levy on energy. 

The traffic-light coalition argues that this will help drive down people’s electricity and gas bills, providing much-needed relief from the current high prices. But is the tax cut just a drop in the ocean for people struggling to pay their bills?

Energy experts and consumer rights advocates believe it may be. Here’s what you need to know.

What is the Renewable Energy Act (EEG) levy?

The EEG levy is a green tax that has been used to fund investment in solar and wind power as part of the energy transition.

Until January 1st, 2022, it added 6.5 cents per kilowatt hour to people’s energy bills, but at the start of the year it was cut to 3.72 cents per kilowatt hour.

The aim was originally to phase out the EEG levy by the end of the year, but with the war in Ukraine sparking further price hikes, the government decided to bring this forward by six months.

The coalition now plans to slash the EEG levy to zero on July 1st and dig into its own coffers to help to fund renewable energies. This will be done via the Energy and Climate Fund and will cost the treasury around €6.6 billion in the second half of 2022. 

Will the tax cut lead to a reduction in energy prices?

Under normal circumstances, the reduction of the EEG levy would lower the price of electricity if the entire tax cut were passed onto consumers, said energy expert Claudia Kemfert of the German Institute for Economic Research.

In this situation, a household of four using an average amount of energy could save up to €300 a year.

“However, electricity prices on the stock exchange have increased due to rising coal, gas and CO2 prices, so fossil fuels are making electricity expensive,” Kemfert explained.

Though the EEG levy makes up a fair proportion of people’s bills, it’s just one component of energy costs – along with other taxes, grid fees and production costs. Above all, the cost of procuring fossil fuels has gone through the roof, and it’s largely these supply costs that are having an impact on prices.

The prices that electricity suppliers have to pay for the purchase of electricity have risen to unprecedented levels in recent weeks and continue to rise, said Kerstin Andreae, head of the German Association of Energy and Water Industries (BDEW).

“This will also have an impact on energy costs for household customers,” she explained. “The abolition of the EEG levy alone cannot cushion this.”

Are energy companies likely to profit from the tax cut?

This is another controversial issue. After the EEG levy was first reduced on January 1st, 2022, surveys of price comparison sites suggested that the tax cut wasn’t being passed on to consumers.

According to price comparison portal Verifox, electricity prices rose by 3.5 percent between December 2021 and January 2022, with households paying a record-breaking 35.15 cents per kilowatt hour of electricity. 

This is in spite of the cut in the EEG levy, which could have led to a three-percent reduction in cost for consumers.

“The electricity suppliers are not passing on the lower EEG levy to their customers because the purchase prices on the electricity exchange have multiplied,” said Verifox energy expert Thorsten Storck. “In addition, the fees for the electricity grids have risen by an average of four percent nationwide.” 

Check24 offices in Munich

Employees work at the Munich office of price comparison site Check24. Analyses of electricity prices in January suggest the first EEG cut was not passed on to consumers. Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Matthias Balk

Economics expert Claudia Kemfert believes that electricity companies are likely to do a similar thing this time around, which would mean that prices will still rise – but that the hikes will be slightly less pronounced. 

“It is unlikely that the EEG surcharge will lead to falling electricity prices at present, because due to the war situation the prices for fossil energy sources are exploding and with them the price of electricity,” she said.

Storck agrees. “The abolition of the EEG levy only dampens the sharp rise in electricity prices this year,” he said.

What can the government do to reduce prices more?

So far, it appears there are plans to try and force companies to pass on savings from the tax cut to consumers from July 1st.

In a draft law on the relief measures, the coalition stipulates that the cut in the EEG levy shouldn’t be used to increase a supplier’s margins, i.e. the difference between their prices and costs, and it shouldn’t be directly used to offset costs.

However, the calculations for this could get a little messy, experts believe.

In the current situation, there are differing opinions on how to genuinely reduce the cost of energy for households.

Extinction Rebellion

Activists from Extinction Rebellion call for an end to fossil fuels. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sven Hoppe

Many experts, including Kemfert, say that this can only be done with a rapid expansion of renewable energy rather than a continued reliance on fossil fuels.

Lobbyists from the German Taxpayers’ Association, meanwhile, believe further tax cuts are the answer.

“The fact that the EEG levy will soon no longer have to be paid is initially good news for electricity customers: in the second half of this year alone, a family of four will save around €90 euros on their electricity bill,” said Reiner Holznagel, President of the German Taxpayers’ Association.

“However, it is also true that the bottom line for citizens and businesses is no real relief, because the costs for the promotion of renewable energies still have to be paid. A real relief for taxpayers, on the other hand, would be a reduction in the electricity tax – without taking on new debt for the loss of tax revenue.”

BERLIN

Temperatures dip at Berlin pools in ‘statement’ on Russian gas

A handful of Berlin's open-air pools are due to reopen this week, but swimmers may notice a slight chill in the water as operators seek to make a political point about Germany's dependence on Russian gas.

Published: 27 April 2022 17:21 CEST
Temperatures dip at Berlin pools in 'statement' on Russian gas

Earlier in April, Strandbad Wannsee was the first of Berlin’s many summer swimming spots to open its doors to particularly courageous swimmers.

This weekend 13 more of the open-air bathing areas are set to follow, including 10 more public beaches, the outdoor pools in Kreuzberg and the Olympic Stadium plus a public pool in Spandau. 

The remaining summer pools will continue to launch gradually, with every spot set to be open to the public by July 1st. For the first time in a few years, there will no time slots or other pandemic restrictions – but the most astute swimmers may still notice a difference. 

That’s because this year, the Berliner Bäderbetriebe (BBB), which operates the capital’s pools, will be turning down the water temperature by up to two degrees centigrade in support of Ukraine. 

READ ALSO: Germany’s ADAC calls on drivers to ditch their cars

“We want to make a contribution to reducing dependence on Russian natural gas supplies,” Johannes Kleinsorg, CEO of BBB, told reporters at a recent press conference.

According to Kleinsorg, open-air pools that are heated by fossil fuels will have water temperatures reduced by up to two degrees, while indoor pools will have temperatures reduced by a maximum of one degree.

Though the slight temperature reduction should be “barely noticeable” for swimmers, the move is intended to be a “political statement” about reducing dependence on Russia following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The plan to reduce the water temperature was organised in tandem with the Berlin Senate, Kleinsorg said. 

Last year summer pools in Berlin saw an average water temperature of 22-24C. 

The small reduction in temperature will save around 20 percent of energy and won’t affect the summer pools in Gropiusstadt, Pankow and Mariendorf as these are heated using solar power. 

Why is Russian gas such a big issue?

Since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24th, Germany has been under increasing pressure to justify its ongoing business dealings with the Kremlin – particularly in the energy sector.

Though the German government has so far sent billions of euros’ worth of weapons and financial support to Ukraine, these contributions are dwarfed in comparison to the hundreds of millions the government sends to Russia each day in exchange for gas, oil and coal. 

Despite public outcry and consternation from some other nations, Germany has so far opted for a strategy of gradually weaning itself off Russian gas and oil rather than opting for a rapid embargo.

READ ALSO: Pressure grows on Germany to introduce tougher speed limits

In the oil sector, finding new suppliers has been relatively simple. Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) on Wednesday announced that the nation had so far reduced the percentage of oil imports from Russia from 35 percent to around 12 percent.

However, it says new infrastructure needs to be build in order to facilitate an end to Russian gas imports, so this could take much longer.

At the same time, fears are growing within the EU that Russia is preparing to turn of the taps to any nation who doesn’t comply with his request to pay for gas deliveries in rubles.

The Kremlin has already confirmed that it will end gas deliveries to Poland and Bulgaria after both nations refused to meet President Putin’s demand for payment in the Russian currency. 

This has sparked concerns that Germany could be next. 

