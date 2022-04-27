Read news from:
Austria
The key dates to know for Germany’s energy relief payouts

The government is set to roll out around €30 billion in relief to help struggling households with their energy bills this year. But with many people seeing the impact of the rising prices already, when will the changes come into force?

Published: 27 April 2022 15:17 CEST
Many people in Germany are eager to know how they can save cash during the energy crisis.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has compounded an already volatile energy market and left many households in Germany wondering how they can cover their rising bills. 

At the same time, the rising energy costs have had a knock-on effect on prices across the board, from supermarket goods to mobility. 

In January and February, the government announced two packages of relief measures designed to offset some of this lost spending power.

On Wednesday, the cabinet signed off on the bill to introduce the measures, but this will still need to be passed in the Bundestag and Bundesrat sometime in May with the aim of introducing the first measures in June. 

But there has been criticism of the fact that the impact of much of the financial support may not be felt for some time. 

So, what help can families expect over the coming months – and what are they likely to have to wait for? Here’s what you need to know.

June

June will see the introduction of two major mobility-focussed measures – the €9 monthly transport ticket and a tax cut on fuel – and potentially another relief measure aimed at taxpayers.

  • €9 transport ticket: From June 1st, people will be able to get a monthly travel card for just €9 per month. If all goes to plan, the offer will apply all over Germany for the duration of summer, giving people the chance to enjoy budget public transport during the warmer months. So far, it looks like the measure is due to end in September, but the government is hoping it will help ease the burden of higher fuel costs and encourage a transition to greener transport – at least for the time being
  • Fuel tax cut: For car owners, the government is slashing the energy tax which is normally levied on fuel from June 1st. If all of the savings are passed onto consumers, the price of petrol could go down by as much as 30 cents, and the price of diesel will be reduced by around 14 cents. This measure will also apply for a duration of three months
  • €300 heating allowance: Thought this isn’t set in stone yet, the Finance Ministry is hoping that a €300 energy allowance for taxpayers will be paid out in June on top of employee’s salaries. Self-employed people, on the other hand, will either have to wait until their next advance tax payment or the submission of their tax return next year

A man turns the radiator on

A man turns the radiator on. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Fabian Sommer

July

  • Adults who receive social benefits, Hartz IV or social support for asylum seekers will receive two payments of €100 to support them with their energy bills, and an additional €20 per month for each of their children from July
  • The scrapping of the Renewable Energy Act (EEG) levy – a green tax levied on energy bills – has been brought forward to July 1st, 2022. The EEG levy was already halved on January 1st this year, but still costs households around 3.72 cents per kilowatt hour of energy, which equates to around €74 per year for a household using 2,000 kilowatt hours of electricity. The levy will end completely in summer

Late 2022: 

  • Climate money: The traffic-light coalition wants to return state funds that have been raised through the CO2 back to the people and has set a deadline of the end of this year to come up with a way to calculate payments via the tax ID. It’s unlikely that the payments will actually start this year, but by 2023 we should know more about how this would work
  • Heating allowance for benefits claimants: Single households who receive housing benefit should get €270 paid on top of their usual welfare payments, while couples will get €350, plus €35 for each additional family member. This may not land in people’s bank accounts for a while though, with the end of 2022 looking like a tentative deadline
  • Kinderbonus: Parents can expect to get a “child bonus” payment of €100 per child, which will be paid out by the Familienkasse (family insurance funds) and offset against the child allowance in the same way as in 2020 and 2021 during the Covid crisis. It’s unclear when this will be paid out, but it’s likely to be some time this year

From 2023: 

A number of the traffic-light coalition’s measures will only take effect in the form of a rebate in the 2022 tax return, meaning it will be at least a few months into next year before people see an impact on their wallet – depending on when they submit their tax return.

These include:

  • Special expenses: The employee lump sum (Arbeitnehmer-Pauschale) – an assumed amount of work-related expenses that the tax office writes off each year without requiring proof – has been retrospectively increased to €1,200 from €1,000
  • Tax-free allowance: The basic tax-free allowance will increase by €363 to €10,347 to compensate for inflation 
  • Commuter allowance: People who travel more than 20km to work will get to write off a higher amount of travel expenses in their tax return next year. From the 21st kilometre onwards, they can write off 38 cents per kilometre as opposed to 35 cents

ENERGY

Germany’s largest motoring club calls on drivers to ditch their cars

Germany's biggest motoring association, the ADAC, has urged drivers to leave their car at home more often to help the country cut down its dependence on Russian energy.

Published: 27 April 2022 09:51 CEST
Germany's largest motoring club calls on drivers to ditch their cars

As Russian President Vladimir Putin continues his war on neighbouring Ukraine, more people in Germany are speaking out about how to cut down on energy.

And even the motorist lobby is calling for people to give up their cars – or at least do what they can to save fuel.

“Every litre of fuel saved can help to reduce dependence on oil imports and therefore indirectly influence the further development of the war,” ADAC President Christian Reinicke told the newspapers in the Funke media group.

“For many short distances, driving a car makes no sense. For other distances, you can also use public transport,” Reinicke said.

He advised an economical driving style. “I myself also try to drive about 20 percent slower. If all 21.2 million members of the ADAC did that, it would already be a huge savings effect,” he said.

He urged people to leave their car at home more often. 

It’s possible to go “to the bakery by bicycle instead of by SUV”, he said.

According to a survey commissioned by the ADAC, almost one in two drivers is currently prepared to forego individual journeys by car in order to save energy. Meanwhile, 60 percent have succeeded in saving energy by driving more economically.

To encourage ADAC members to save fuel, the association is launching a campaign on Wednesday. The aim is to inform motorists about potential savings and alternatives to their own vehicles.

In an open letter that the ADAC planned to send to its members on Wednesday, Reinicke and ADAC traffic president Gerhard Hillebrand called for people to walk and cycle more often. 

The ADAC’s plea will likely be welcomed by the German government, which has been trying to ensure Germany is no longer dependent on Russia for oil and gas since the war on Ukraine began in February. 

Climate and Economy Minister Robert Habeck, of the Greens, said on Tuesday he believes Germany can achieve independence from oil supplies from Russia “within days”.

Russia’s share of oil imports has already been reduced from 35 percent to about 12 percent, Habeck said after a meeting with his Polish counterpart Anna Moskwa in Warsaw. Most supply contracts have already been converted, he added.

When it comes to reliance on Russian gas “we are working flat out to overcome the high level of dependence that Germany had here, and which was a mistake,” said Habeck.

He said the share of gas imports from Russia has been reduced from 55 per cent to around 40 per cent. In order to overcome this he said, “LNG terminals are now being built at record speed”.

LNG or liquified natural gas terminals would allow Germany to diversify its suppliers of gas, potentially increasing direct supplies from the United States, Qatar or Canada.

