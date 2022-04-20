Read news from:
Will freelancers benefit from Germany’s €300 energy allowance?

Germany's traffic-light coalition has unveiled two energy relief packages in as many months, but many self-employed people are wondering whether they'll end up slipping through the net. Here's what you may be entitled to as a freelancer in Germany.

Published: 20 April 2022 11:14 CEST
A freelancer works on a laptop in a cafe in Hamburg
A freelancer works on a laptop in a cafe in Hamburg. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-tmn | Christin Klose

It hasn’t escaped many people’s knowledge that energy prices are currently going through the roof, with many people facing short-notice cancellations of cheaper contracts or seeing their heating costs double overnight.

The war in Ukraine has exacerbated the energy crisis and with further sanctions expected to be levelled at Russia, the situation could be set to worsen yet again.

In an attempt to support struggling households, the traffic-light coalition of the SPD, Greens and FDP has compiled two packages of measures that includes tax relief, a €9 transport ticket, a Kinderbonus of €100 for parents, and much more.

The flagship measure that caught everyone’s eye in the latest package, however, was a €300 heating allowance for taxpayers.

For those in employment, receiving the money should be relatively simple: it will simply pay paid out by employers on top of the regular salary. It will therefore be subject to tax, meaning that those with higher incomes will ultimately benefit less than those on lower incomes.

For freelancers and self-employed people, however, the situation is a lot less clear. 

In response to a question on how freelancers could access the additional financial support, the Finance Ministry told The Local: “The details of the relief package agreed upon by the coalition committee at its meeting on March 23rd 2022 will be worked out between the respective ministries involved and responsible with the aim of implementing the envisaged measures quickly.”

In plain English: they’re still working on it. Nevertheless, here’s what we know so far. 

Will freelancers and the self-employed be entitled to the €300 allowance?

Yes! The measure is aimed at all taxpayers that fall into tax brackets 1-5, meaning freelancers as well as employees should be entitled to the money.

For those who pay regular advanced tax payments, the situation is relatively simple. As the resolution paper states: “Self-employed persons receive an advance via a one-time reduction of their advance income tax payment.” 

However, since the allowance is subject to tax, it’s currently unclear how this would be calculated to start with, though there are two likely options.

The first is that all freelancers who pay advanced tax receive the full €300 discount on one or more of their payments. This €300 discount will then be counted as a taxable income on their next tax return and may therefore lead to slightly higher tax payments for the following year (depending on earnings). 

The other option is for the tax office to factor in the corresponding tax based on the freelancer’s previous earnings in addition to the €300 and deduct this from the allowance before paying it out. This would mean substantially less relief up front for those who are in a higher tax bracket. 

What if I don’t earn enough to pay tax – or don’t pay tax in advance? 

This is much less clear, and at the time of writing, the Finance Ministry hadn’t yet responded to a request to clarify this. 

We assume that for this group of people, the allowance would be paid out as a kind of tax rebate on the 2022 tax return. The upside of this is that lower-earning freelancers would still be entitled to the full amount; the downside would be that the money wouldn’t be paid out for at least another year or so.

The Elster tax return portal

The ELSTER German tax return portal. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Marijan Murat

If low-earning freelancers or self-employed people also receive housing benefit or basic income support, it’s possible they will be eligible for the heating subsidy instead. This is a one-time €200 payment that will be paid out to recipients of certain social benefits such as income support, housing benefit and BAföG, which is expected to be paid out in the next few months.

At the start of next year, the government will then take a closer look at the amount of money that welfare recipients are given to see if this still matches the realities of the volatile energy market. 

What other measures could I benefit from as a freelancer?

It’s very important to note that the €300 heating allowance is far from the only measure that freelancers and self-employed people can take advantage of. The two mobility measures – the €9 monthly travel ticket due to come into force on June 1st and a reduction in fuel taxes for drivers – are designed to be applicable to most people, regardless of their income or employment status.

The same goes for a cut in the Renewable Energy Act (EEG) levy, which should shave a few cents off each kilowatt hour of energy from July 1st, and the Greens’ “climate money” policy, which should see households receiving a rebate on the CO2 tax through their tax ID at some point next year. 

Self-employed people with children will also be eligible for a €100-per-child Kinderbonus to help cover household bills.

There are also a number of tax relief measures in the pipeline, including:

Do you have any burning questions about the energy relief package and what you’re entitled to? Is the government doing enough for freelancers and the self-employed? Let us know by emailing [email protected]

MONEY

Trade unions call for more financial help for German pensioners 

Leaders of senior citizen groups in trade unions are calling for more financial assistance for pensioners in Germany in light of the rising cost of living. 

Published: 19 April 2022 13:16 CEST
Trade unions call for more financial help for German pensioners 

In the last two months, the German coalition government has put together two relief packages to ease the financial burden of the cost-of-living crisis on German households. 

However, the Macroeconomic Policy Institute (IMK) recently found that pensioners are one of the groups that will benefit the least from these measures. There are now calls for the government to afford special relief to pensioners. 

Around 1.2 million pensioners in Germany belong to the German Federation of Trade Unions. 

The Federal Senior Citizens’ Representative of the German Federation of Trade Unions (DGB), Klaus Beck, recently told the Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RND) that the planned energy price lump sum of €300 should not only be paid to those in employment but also to retirees and pensioners.

The fact that pensions are due to increase by more than five percent on July 1st does not count, he said. “Hubertus Heil (Federal Minister of Labour) is kicking the pensioners in Germany hard in the shins with this argument. The pension increase is fixed by law, it is based on the collective wage agreements of the past years.” 

Last week, Schleswig-Holstein’s Minister of Economics, Bernd Buchholz, also called for the one-off lump sum to be given to non-taxpaying pensioners. 

“Pensioners are also affected by rising costs, but a large proportion of them hardly benefit from the measures in the relief package,” he told the German Press Agency.

The chairwoman of the federal senior management of the Railway and Transport Union (EVG), Annegret Pawlitz, also called for swift action to ease the financial burden on pensioners.

“Many pensioners live in rural areas and are particularly affected by rising fuel and energy prices. The flat-rate relief must come urgently,” she told RND.

Esken: Relief package ‘will benefit pensioners’

The traffic-light coalition has rejected claims that pensioners have been forgotten in its two energy relief packages.

Writing on Twitter a few days after the latest package was announced, Saskia Esken, co-leader of the SPD, said the measures were designed to be “broad-based” and to “reach those who need support as quickly and precisely as possible”.

“Many measures benefit everyone, including pensioners and students/apprentices, and some also benefit businesses,” she wrote. “These include the EEG levy, which permanently reduces electricity prices, while less fuel tax and subsidies for public transport tickets reduce mobility costs for three months.”

According to Esken, pensioners on low incomes will benefit from a €200 heating allowance for people who receive housing benefit or basic income support (Grundsicherung).

They should also see more money in their pocket due to an increase in the annual tax-free allowance and various other tax breaks, she said. 

