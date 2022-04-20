For members
Will freelancers benefit from Germany’s €300 energy allowance?
Germany's traffic-light coalition has unveiled two energy relief packages in as many months, but many self-employed people are wondering whether they'll end up slipping through the net. Here's what you may be entitled to as a freelancer in Germany.
Published: 20 April 2022 11:14 CEST
A freelancer works on a laptop in a cafe in Hamburg. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-tmn | Christin Klose
Trade unions call for more financial help for German pensioners
Leaders of senior citizen groups in trade unions are calling for more financial assistance for pensioners in Germany in light of the rising cost of living.
Published: 19 April 2022 13:16 CEST
