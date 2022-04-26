Read news from:
EXPLAINED: How to understand your German payslip

Everyone looks forward to getting their salary each month - but if you're employed in Germany, you may be wondering why half of it appears to be missing. Here's how to understand your payslip and what tax deductions you can expect.

Published: 26 April 2022 17:36 CEST
Money lies on top of a German payslip.
Money lies on top of a German payslip. Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Arno Burgi

If you’re an employee in a German company or organisation, it’s very likely that you’ll receive your wages once a month – usually around the end of the month but your bosses should tell you the exact date of payment when you start working there. 

You should also receive a payslip (die Gehaltsabrechnung or Lohnabrechnung) that details how much will be going into your bank. 

Your name, address and tax identification number (Steuer ID) should be on the slip. You’ll also find your Krankenkasse (health insurance organisation) and your Sozialversicherungsnummer  or SV-Nummer (social security number) on it, as well as the month you’re being paid for. 

You may also see some other information on there that’s used to identify you, but isn’t too important for you to take note of. The first is the Arbeitnehmer-Nr. or Personal-Nr., which is your employee reference number within the company, and the second is Eintritt or Eintrittsdatum, which should refer to your starting date at the company. 

The information to pay most attention to on your payslip is your salary information and any deductions. With so many different types of tax and insurance to pay, an average worker in Germany will see about 40 percent of their salary deducted – though there are some good reasons for this, which we’ll go into below. 

Here’s a breakdown of what to expect:

der Betrag / die Brutto Bezüge: 

This section refers to your gross salary before tax and other deductions. Here, you’ll see the magical amount you were promised when you first took on your job. Be prepared to see it slowly but surely evaporate due to the contributions below.

die Lohnsteuer 

This is essentially an advance payment of your Einkommensteuer (income tax) each month. It’s collected at source and paid directly to the Finanzamt (tax office) by an employer.

Of course, Lohnsteuer doesn’t take into account any work-related expenses or other tax deductions you may have, which is why it can be worth doing a tax return at the end of the year and why doing so often leads to a rebate.

Since Germany has a progressive tax system, the amount you pay in income tax is linked to how much you earn. Basically, the higher you earn the more you pay.

The good news is that everyone is given a tax-free allowance, which you may see detailed on your payslip under Freibetrag or Steuerfreibezug. As of 2022, this is €9,984 for individuals and €19,968 for couples who choose to submit a joint income-tax assessment.

For everything over that, you’ll pay between 14 and 42 percent income tax on any earnings up to €277,826. All earnings about this whopping figure will be taxed at 45 percent. 

die Rentenversicherung

Pension insurance amounts to a massive 18.6 percent of your salary, but you don’t have to pay this all yourself. Your employer pays half and you pay half (9.3 percent each).

This is due to remain the same in 2022, though the government does plan to increase contributions in stages to reach 20 percent of earnings by 2025. That means 10 percent paid by you, and 10 percent paid by your boss.

To try and cope with changing demographics and an ageing population, the traffic-light coalition is also trying to find new ways to make the money stretch further.

Since ever fewer people are paying into the pot and every more are drawing out of it, the government wants to invest some of the money into lower-risk stocks.

That means that two percent of your contributions will be put into an equity pension pot, while the rest will be put in the usual pay-as-you-go pension. 

An elderly couple sit together on a bench in Kiel

An elderly couple sit together on a bench in Kiel. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Marcus Brandt

If you are working full-time in Germany, even on a temporary basis, pension contributions tend to be non-negotiable and are required by law.

die Krankenversicherung (KV)

This is the amount you pay for your health insurance each month.

You’re likely have chosen a public health provider such as TK or AOK when you moved to Germany or before taking your first job.

The general contribution rate for these public insurance contracts is 14.6 percent of your wages, with the employer and employee each paying half (so 7.3 percent each). If your contract doesn’t entitle you to sick pay, the contribution will be set at 14 percent.  

Public insurance companies can also choose to set an additional contribution of up to 2.5 percent, which they may justify with the offer of additional services or better coverage. 

If you are privately insured, the system works slightly differently. 

Your monthly premiums will be calculated as a flat fee according to your tariff rather than a percentage of your wages. This can often make it cheaper for high earners in the short-term – though costs can shoot up in the event of illness or as you get older. 

die Pflegeversicherung

As another way of putting money aside for a rainy day, you’ll also see a mention of ‘Pflegeversicherung’, or long-term care insurance, on your payslip. This amounts to 3.05 percent of your gross income if you have children, or 3.40 percent of your income if you don’t. 

Once again, the contributions for this are split between you and your employer, so in reality half of this amount comes out of your salary. 

Long-term care insurance means in theory that should you require care at any point in your life, such as assistance with shopping or live-in care in your old age, you should be able to get it.

An elderly woman waits for a lift in Berlin

An elderly woman waits for a lift in Berlin. Photo: picture alliance / Britta Pedersen/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa | Britta Pedersen

die Arbeitslosenversicherung

You pay unemployment insurance in case you lose your job. Contributions are currently at 2.4 percent, of which your employer pays half.

This gives you the right to claim 60 percent of your previous salary from the job centre for a year while you look for another job.This is known as Arbeitlosengeld I.

The only requirement for receiving this money is that you have been in a job which is subject to compulsory insurance payments for 12 of the last 24 months. There are also allowances made if you have had to take time off work to care for a newborn child or because you were sick.

If you are still unemployed after a year you move into Arbeitslosengeld II, known as Hartz IV.

die Kirchensteuer

Church tax, or Kirchensteuer, is a tax that religious groups charge their members to finance their institution, staff and the upkeep of buildings like old churches. When you register at your first address in Germany, you’ll be asked to state your religion on the Anmeldeformular. Your local tax authority collects this tax and passes it onto the church while retaining a service fee.

How much church tax you pay depends on your income and where you live. In Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg the rate is eight percent of income tax, while in other states it is nine percent.

The good thing is that this tax is voluntary so you don’t have to pay it if you’re not religious, though there is anecdotal evidence of the church trying to find out whether or not an “atheist” foreigner has in fact been baptised elsewhere, which can lead to issues if you were once a practicing church-goer but aren’t anymore.

It’s worth also noting that opting out of the tax – and, by extension, affiliation with the church – may have ramifications for potential religious weddings, which you can find out more about below. 

Churchgoers in North Rhine-Westphalia

People take their seats at a service at St. Peter’s church in Recklinghausen, North Rhine-Westphalia. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Caroline Seidel

der Solidaritätszuschlag

The ‘Soli’ or ‘solidarity charge’ was introduced as a special ‘tax’ in 1991 mainly for infrastructure and projects in eastern Germany after German reunification in 1990.

It used to be paid by pretty much everyone, but over the past few years this has been changed and now only the top 3.5 percent of earners are still expected to pay it. 

That means it only applies to you if you’re lucky enough to be earning more than €96,800 as an individual or more than €193,600 as a married couple. In this case, it’s calculated rather confusingly at 5.5 percent of your Lohnsteuer, so someone who pays €3,000 a month in income tax would pay an additional €165 as a solidarity charge. 

Here are some useful words or abbreviations that might appear on your payslip:

der Auszahlungsbetrag – the total amount you receive

Brutto – the German word for ‘gross’, i.e. the amount prior to calculation and deduction of tax.

Netto – the amount of wages you receive after tax.

Netto Verdienst – net or total earnings

SV-AG Anteil or Sozialversicherung Arbeitgeberanteil – employer’s contribution to social security

Steuerrechtliche Abzüge – tax deductions

die Betriebsrente – company pension

KK % – the contribution rate for your Krankenkasse (health insurance provider)

EXPLAINED: Why tenants in Germany could see bigger rent increases this year

It's no secret that the cost of living is going through the roof, and for a certain group of tenants, the impact on their monthly rents will be tangible. Here's what to know about inflation-linked rents - and what you can do about them.

Published: 25 April 2022 16:03 CEST
EXPLAINED: Why tenants in Germany could see bigger rent increases this year

What’s going on?

With the ongoing energy crisis and the war in Ukraine, the cost of living is increasing at a rate not seen in Germany for more than four decades. According to the latest estimates, inflation has hit 7.6 percent, reflecting huge rises in the price of property, fuel, food and other everyday expenses.

Recently, supermarkets such as Aldi and Edeka have announced several rounds of price hikes, with customers feeling the squeeze on commonly purchased items like butter and meat products. Energy costs are also rising rapidly, affecting not only the cost of heating and electricity but also the cost of other goods due to the impact of energy prices on German industry. 

At the same time, tenants are facing fierce competition for rental housing, with rents going up rapidly in many parts of the country. For a certain group of tenants who have agreed to so-called Indexmiete clauses, rapid and potentially unaffordable increases in rent are also expected. 

Speaking to Tagesschau on Monday, Jutta Hartmann of the German Tenants’ Association revealed that a number of people with this type of rental contract were seeking help and advice in the face of significant increases in their rent. 

It appears that clauses that previously seemed reasonable or beneficial have suddenly become untenable in light of exploding prices. 

What is an Indexmiete clause? 

An Indexmiete clause stipulates that rents rise every year in line with inflation. This is a different way of calculating rent increases from the Mietspiegel, a system whereby landlords link their rents to the market rates in a specific area. 

Landlords using an Indexmiete clause will use the data in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) released by the German government to calculate the new rents each year. To do this, they’ll compare the current CPI – which lists the average cost of goods and services – to what it was in the same month the year before. The difference between the two values will then be used to determine how much the rent should increase, or even decrease. 

Statistik: Verbraucherpreisindex für Deutschland von März 2021 bis März 2022 | Statista

There are often some advantages to this, the main one being that if inflation is low but the housing market is volatile, rents for tenants may well go up by less each year than the rents of their neighbours. Another key advantage is that the landlord can only raise rents once per year and won’t be able to gain financially from doing modernisations or refurbishments that can sometimes be used as an excuse to drive up rents. 

With the Indexmiete, it’s also easier to understand and predict increases in rental costs.

However, if inflation rates are particularly high, this same type of contract can severely disadvantage tenants. That’s because there’s no cap on the amount that rent can increase in these circumstances – in the same way that there’s no cap on inflation.

The other downside for tenants is that landlords can use the Indexmiete clause to set the initial rent above other rents for similar properties in the area. That means that someone could start off paying more than others and then see their rent go up significantly each year. 

How many people pay index-linked rents?

Though there are no official estimates on this, the signs are that this type of contract is on the rise.

According to the Berlin Tenants’ Association, inflation-linked rents were “always a niche product” in the rental market, but the tide is beginning to turn. 

“The number of such tenancy agreements is on the rise, and especially recently,” Lukas Siebenkotten, president of the national Tenants’ Association, told Süddeutsche Zeitung. “We have feedback from tenants’ associations in places like Hamburg that up to half of all tenancy agreements being concluded at the moment are index-linked or graduated tenancy agreements.”

Though they are still in the minority compared to traditional contracts, an increasing number of landlords could choose to switch if the inflation rate stays at a high level. 

How do I know if my rent is linked to inflation?

If you’re on an Indexmiete, it’s likely you’ll already know about it as there will have been a clause included in your contract. At the very latest, it will be clear as soon as you get you first notification of an increase in rent, as this will likely make reference to the Consumer Price Index rather than to the rental costs of similar properties in the area. 

If you’re still unsure, ask a German-speaking friend or advisor from the Tenants’ Association to check over your contract to find out or send an email to your landlord or letting agent to clarify the situation. 

Can people on an Indexmiete challenge rent increases? 

According to the Tenants’ Association, it can be tricky to do so. 

“The tenant can only hope for goodwill on the part of the landlord – as a tenant you have no right to ward off the increase,” Hartmann told Tagesschau. “A last option would be to move out of the flat if it becomes too expensive. As a tenant, you are currently defenceless and at the mercy of the landlord.”

Nevertheless, it can be helpful to seek advice if you feel like the rent increase is higher than it should be – and it’s also important to remember that there may be other legal protections to fall back on.

A man hangs up his keys in a Berlin apartment

A man hangs up his keys in a Berlin apartment. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Kira Hofmann

One key example is a cap that states that rents must rise by no more than 20 percent over three years, which could be useful if inflation continues to rise. In Frankfurt am Main and other places were the rental market is competitive, this cap has been reduced to 15 percent.

The traffic-light coalition wants to reduce this still further to 11 percent nationwide, which would equate to an increase of less than four percent per year – well below the current inflation rate. 

There are also important rules that have to be followed in this type of contract: the landlord must inform the tenants in writing with at least one month’s notice if the rents are going up, and this can only be done at least a year after the move-in date. As mentioned, rents aren’t allowed to rise whenever prices go up, but are based on a comparison between, for example, the CPI in March 2022 and the CPI in March 2021.

That means that tenants shouldn’t be expected to bear the brunt of more than one increase over the course of a year.

Should I accept an Indexmiete clause in my rental contract?

That all depends on the current economic environment and whether the rental property feels like good value to start with.

With the inflation rate the highest it’s been in more than 40 years, people with Indexmiete clauses in their contracts are likely to see dramatic hikes in rent over a relatively short period of time. 

However, it’s also important to note that rents can also go down slightly if the inflation rate drops once again.

In other words, deciding whether to accept a clause like this is partially a case of economic speculation – and you may well get it wrong. 

It’s worth noting that, if you’re already living in a property, the landlord cannot suddenly switch to the Indexmiete system without your consent.

If you haven’t yet moved in, you’re also within your rights to question the contract and ask for changes, though of course there’s no guarantee this will happen.

“I would recommend everyone to consider very carefully if they want to do an index-linked rent and if there is not the possibility to get a normal tenancy agreement,” tenants’ rights expert Hartmann told Tagesschau. 

