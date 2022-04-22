Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

MONEY

German Agriculture Minister wants to scrap VAT on fresh food

The German Agriculture Minister Cem Özdemir (Greens) has joined consumer groups in calling for temporarily scrapping VAT on fruits and vegetables to help ease the cost-of-living crisis for the poorest households.

Published: 22 April 2022 10:14 CEST
Cem Özdemir, Federal Minister of Food and Agriculture, stands with a leek in his hand in front of the Ministry of Agriculture during the protest action of the
Cem Özdemir, Federal Minister of Food and Agriculture, stands with a leek in his hand in front of the Ministry of Agriculture during the protest action of the "Wir haben es satt!" (we are fed up). Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Fabian Sommer.

In response to the significant increases in food prices in recent months, social and consumer groups have been calling for the abolition of value-added tax on certain fresh foods.

READ ALSO: German consumer groups demand VAT cut on fresh food

The calls follow a recent amendment to EU law, which makes it now theoretically possible for member states to scrap VAT on fresh food.

Federal Agriculture Minister Cem Özdemir (Greens) has now also come out in favour of these proposals, saying he personally supports the renewed calls for the abolition of VAT on fruit, vegetables and pulses (such as beans, lentils and peas).

Özdemir told the German Press Agency: “In the debate on the first relief package, I had already indicated that a reduction in VAT on healthy foods would particularly benefit those who have little or no financial leeway.”

“If we make fruit and vegetables cheaper, we not only relieve consumers comparatively inexpensively, but we would also promote a healthy diet,” the Green politician said.

However, he added that putting such a measure into action would be a matter for the Ministry of Finance.

READ ALSO: Will Germany reduce VAT to ease the cost of living crisis?

A temporary scrap of value-added tax on fresh food could help people with low incomes in particular as, according to the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW), they spend a larger proportion of their monthly income on food than people with high incomes.

President of the DIW, Marcel Fratzscher, told the Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper: “The German government should temporarily abolish the reduced VAT rate of seven percent, as this would make food and other basic necessities cheaper, and help people quickly and unbureaucratically.”

Criticism from economists and retailers

The proposed measure has received criticism from some quarters, however.

Vice president of the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, Stefan Kooths, told the Rheinischer Post newspaper that that rising prices reflect greater shortages that the state cannot eliminate.

READ ALSO: The products getting more expensive and harder to find in Germany

“If the state wants to effectively do something about higher food prices, it should think about freeing up farmland,” he said.

The German Trade Association (HDE) also criticised the proposal. They said that an end of to food VAT – a so-called “flat” tax that charges the same to all households regardless of income – would favour those who are able to manage cope with the rising prices.

“Instead, the federal government should increase state benefits accordingly and, if necessary, make appropriate improvements in its relief package,” they said.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

MONEY

German consumer groups demand VAT cut on fresh food

The Federation of German Consumer Organizations has called for the abolition of VAT on fruits, vegetables and legumes to cushion the impact of rising food prices.

Published: 21 April 2022 12:16 CEST
German consumer groups demand VAT cut on fresh food

With inflation at a forty-year high and the price of groceries continuing to go up, consumer and social associations are now calling for value-added tax (VAT) on certain foods to be completely abolished.

The social association VdK, the Federation of German Consumer Organizations (VZBV) and the German Diabetes Association have all called on the German government to use new EU regulation to scrap the tax on basic food products.

A reduction on VAT for food had previously been ruled out due to the so-called EU VAT Directive, which dictates that the regular tax rate must be at least 15 percent, and the reduced rate must be at least 5 percent.

But an amendment to the directive that came into force two weeks ago means that is now possible to introduce total tax exemptions for foodstuffs.

READ ALSO: Will Germany reduce VAT to ease the cost of living crisis?

Verena Bentele, president of the social association VdK said that the current cost of living crisis means that low-income earners, pensioners and basic income recipients are struggling to pay their food and electricity bills.

“The VdK is therefore calling for the value-added tax on basic foodstuffs to be drastically reduced to zero percent. The German government must make full use of this option, which now exists for all EU member states,” she said.

The Federation of German Consumer Organizations (VZBV) also advocated the abolition of VAT, especially on fruit, vegetables and pulses.

Food expert Christiane Seidel from the VZBV said “This would make it easier for many people to eat healthily and contribute to climate-friendly food production.”

Similar demands came from the German Diabetes Society. “A healthy diet should not be a question of money,” said executive director Barbara Bitzer said. 

READ ALSO: The products getting more expensive and harder to find in Germany

She urged the German government to take advantage of the additional leeway and abolish the value-added tax on vegetables and fruit.

In return, she demanded that manufacturers of sugary drinks be made to pay more as an incentive to reduce the sugar content in their products. “Sugary drinks are a major driver of obesity and diabetes,” she said.

SHOW COMMENTS