German consumer groups demand VAT cut on fresh food

The Federation of German Consumer Organizations has called for the abolition of VAT on fruits, vegetables and legumes to cushion the impact of rising food prices.

Published: 21 April 2022 12:16 CEST
"Tax cut for all" is written on a shelf in a Penny supermarket. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Rolf Vennenbernd

With inflation at a forty-year high and the price of groceries continuing to go up, consumer and social associations are now calling for value-added tax (VAT) on certain foods to be completely abolished.

The social association VdK, the Federation of German Consumer Organizations (VZBV) and the German Diabetes Association have all called on the German government to use new EU regulation to scrap the tax on basic food products.

A reduction on VAT for food had previously been ruled out due to the so-called EU VAT Directive, which dictates that the regular tax rate must be at least 15 percent, and the reduced rate must be at least 5 percent.

But an amendment to the directive that came into force two weeks ago means that is now possible to introduce total tax exemptions for foodstuffs.

Verena Bentele, president of the social association VdK said that the current cost of living crisis means that low-income earners, pensioners and basic income recipients are struggling to pay their food and electricity bills.

“The VdK is therefore calling for the value-added tax on basic foodstuffs to be drastically reduced to zero percent. The German government must make full use of this option, which now exists for all EU member states,” she said.

The Federation of German Consumer Organizations (VZBV) also advocated the abolition of VAT, especially on fruit, vegetables and pulses.

Food expert Christiane Seidel from the VZBV said “This would make it easier for many people to eat healthily and contribute to climate-friendly food production.”

Similar demands came from the German Diabetes Society. “A healthy diet should not be a question of money,” said executive director Barbara Bitzer said. 

She urged the German government to take advantage of the additional leeway and abolish the value-added tax on vegetables and fruit.

In return, she demanded that manufacturers of sugary drinks be made to pay more as an incentive to reduce the sugar content in their products. “Sugary drinks are a major driver of obesity and diabetes,” she said.

DRIVING

Germany to slash subsidies for electric cars

As more customers start to gravitate towards eco-friendly vehicles, the German Economics Ministry is planning to taper out its financial incentives for electric car owners and end subsidies for hybrid cars entirely.

Published: 21 April 2022 11:55 CEST
After years of doling out cash to car buyers for the purchase of more eco-friendly cars, Germany is planning a major shake-up of its subsidy system in the coming years.

From January 1st, 2023, financial incentives will only be available for vehicles with a “proven positive climate protection effect”, meaning pure electric cars rather than those that combine battery power with a traditional combustion engine.

That means that subsidies for purchasing hybrid plug-in cars will end entirely in December 2022, while subsidies for electric cars will gradually be reduced.

“We want to sharpen the focus in the future promotion of e-cars and focus more on climate protection,” Economics Minister Robert Habeck told Funke Mediengruppe on Wednesday.

“In our opinion, plug-in hybrids are marketable and no longer need public funding.” 

As set out in the coalition pact of the SPD, Greens and FDP parties last November, the government wants to reform the criteria it uses to allocate state aid and funding to electric cars.

Currently, car owners can receive up to €9,000 when purchasing an eco-friendly vehicle, but this is set to be cut by more than half to €4,000 in 2023 and then again to €3,000 in 2024 and 2025.

With the state funding set to be reduced, it seems many drivers in Germany have taken the opportunity to submit their application for the subsidy in the nick of time.

According to the Federal Office for Economics and Export Control, funding applications for around 625,000 hybrid and electric cars were submitted to the government in 2021 – more than double the figure for 2020.

“The funding is still at a high level and therefore interesting for consumers,” Habeck said.

Electric vehicles also get favourable rates on certain types of vehicle and road tax in Germany.

The Economics Ministry has said it will put together a draft law outlining the plans, which will then be reviewed by the cabinet.

