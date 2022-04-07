Read news from:
Will Germany reduce VAT to ease the cost of living crisis?

With inflation reaching its highest level since 1981, German politicians are considering other measures for easing the financial strain on consumers. Could a reduction in VAT be on the horizon?

Published: 7 April 2022 13:56 CEST
Will Germany reduce VAT to ease the cost of living crisis?
"Tax cut on everything" is written on a receipt in a Penny store from 2020. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Rolf Vennenbernd

What’s the background?

Increasing energy prices have been driving up the cost of living in Germany for months, and the Ukraine war has exacerbated the situation.

Massively rising energy costs are not only hitting consumers hard at the petrol pumps, but also in the supermarkets.

Over the last few weeks, a number of Germany’s biggest supermarket chains, including Aldi, Edeka and Rewe, have increased the prices of hundreds of products. 

According to Focus Online, prices for butter, coffee, and meat have risen sharply in the last few days, with the lowest price for 250 grams of “German-brand butter” now €2.09.

A breakfast of coffee with bread, butter and marmalade. Photo: picture alliance / dpa-tmn | ASA Selection

According to a recent YouGov survey commissioned by Postbank, around one in seven adults in Germany (15.2 percent) say they can now barely meet their living costs. 

What is the outlook?

At the end of March, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) announced an inflation rate of 7.3 percent – the highest since 1981 and a jump of 2.5 percent from February.

READ ALSO: German inflation hits post-reunification high at 7.3 percent

According to Deloitte’s chief economist, Alexander Börsch, who recently spoke to Focus Online, whether inflation remains as high as it is or even heats up further will largely depend on how the Ukraine war develops.

“If these energy supplies break off, whether due to a halt by Russia or an embargo by Europe, there is a threat of a supply shock”, he said.

This means that if there is limited energy supply, the direct or indirect effect will be rising prices and, in the worst case, there is a threat of more inflation increases.

What countermeasures are being proposed?

At the end of March, the coalition government announced a relief package amounting to several billion euros to alleviate some of the financial pressure on consumers.

The measures included a €300 lump sum for income taxpayers and €200 for benefits recipients to support them with their energy bills, €9 monthly travel tickets and tax reductions on petrol and diesel.

READ ALSO: Cheap transport and tax cuts: What Germany’s energy relief package means for you

One proposal – which the AfD has put forward – is to suspend value-added tax (VAT) on food and fuel. Parliamentarian René Springer told DPA: “We now need significant tax cuts on food and fuel to avert existential hardship for millions of citizens.”

How likely is it that VAT could be reduced?

According to experts from the Bundestag’s Research Office, a short-term suspension of the value-added tax on gasoline, diesel, heating oil, gas, electricity, or basic foodstuffs in order to cushion the extreme price increases would not be possible under European law.

In an analysis of the legal situation, the experts refer to the so-called EU VAT Directive in which the member states set common guidelines for value-added tax to ensure uniform conditions of competition.

The inscription “for you 16%” as well as the crossed-out inscription “19%” indicate the reduced VAT rate of 16 percent on a shop window in November 2020. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Hauke-Christian Dittrich

According to the directive, the regular tax rate must be at least 15 percent, and the reduced rate must be at least 5 percent. Accordingly, total tax exemptions are only possible in certain areas that serve the common good, such as hospital and medical treatment or education. Food, fuel, and heating are not included in this category.

READ ALSO: German consumers to be hit by further price hikes in supermarkets

“This rules out a full VAT exemption for these services,” says the expert report, which was requested by AfD member of parliament René Springer. The national legislator is bound to the EU requirements due of the fact that VAT is harmonised and member states cannot create their own exemptions. The experts also see no “basis in EU law” for introducing a reduced tax rate for fuel and heating costs.

Although it seems that a complete halt of VAT is very unlikely, it could be that the VAT level is dropped to the European minimum. 

In 2020, the German government reduced the regular tax rate of VAT from 19 percent to 16 percent and the reduced tax rate from seven to five percent to alleviate financial pressure caused by the Covid pandemic.

Did you know?

When calculating the consumer price index or the inflation rate, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) uses an imaginary shopping basket of 650 goods and services purchased by private households in Germany.     

This basket of goods is constantly updated and adjusted to demand, and the reporting of price increases or decreases depends on how the prices for these goods change from month to month.

Every month, the Federal Statistical Office publishes detailed figures on the price development of certain goods, resulting in the so-called consumer price index. The change in the consumer price index compared with the same month of the previous year or the previous year is known as the inflation rate.

HEALTH

How private investors are buying up healthcare practices in Germany

Hundreds of health practices in Germany have been purchased by private investors in recent years - and a new investigation suggests that patient care is suffering as a result.

Published: 7 April 2022 13:30 CEST
How private investors are buying up healthcare practices in Germany

The German healthcare system generally has a positive reputation. In a recent survey conducted by The Local, many readers reported that they were largely satisfied with the ease of getting a doctor’s appointment and the health insurance system. 

However, a new investigation has revealed a worrying trend in medical practices: according to ARD, doctor’s surgeries are increasingly being seen as an attractive proposition for private investors, leading to mass purchases of practices across the country. The study reveals that the influence of these investors may be having a direct impact on the cost of treatment and patient care.

Here’s what we know so far. 

What’s going on?

Over the past few years, equity companies have increasingly turned their gaze on the German healthcare sector, seeing medical practices as a way to make significant returns on investments. 

According to ARD’s Panorama, more than 500 practices are now owned by private equity firms in the field of ophthalmology (eye care) alone.

READ ALSO: ‘It works’: Your verdict on the German health insurance system

The trend isn’t only restricted to ophthalmology: investors are also taking over practices of dentists, radiologists, orthopaedists, gynaecologists, kidney specialists, internists and general practitioners all across Germany. 

Due to the fact that these purchases often take place behind closed doors, data on the scale of buy-ups isn’t readily available. Indeed, the changes have largely gone unnoticed in the public sphere.

Investors vehemently deny that the treatments in these practices are getting worse or more expensive, but a new study conducted by the IGES Institute on behalf of the Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians in Bavaria (KVB) suggests the opposite.

Researchers now believe that profit motives in these practices are having a major impact on patient care.  

Is the cost of treatment higher at equity-firm owned practices?

The IGES study analysed data from seven different medical practices from 2018 to 2019 and concluded that cost of treatment at an investor-owned practice tended to be around 10 percent higher than in other practices for the exact same procedures.

READ ALSO: How to make the most of reward schemes on your German health insurance

According to the study, the higher fees are “solely due to the characteristic of ownership” and were completely divorced from aspects of treatment and patient outcomes. This led the researchers to conclude that practices owned by financial investors were far more profit-oriented than their non-investor-led counterparts.

Wolfgang Krombholz, board member of the KVB, said he was concerned that the healthcare system would only be oriented towards earning opportunities if politicians didn’t act soon. “It is important to us to recognise what kind of developments are going on at the moment,” he told ARD. “And that these developments are limited in the future.”

What impact does this have on patient care?

According to the IGES research and investigations carried out by Panorama, the impact of this profit motive on patient care is significant.

“Ophthalmology has become a business,” one ophthalmologist who had worked for two investor-led surgeries told Panorama. “It is simply a business in which as much money as possible is to be made.”

In her interview, she revealed that she was told to “upsell” as many procedures to patients as she could – particularly those that the patient would have to pay for themselves. She said one of the main treatments being pushed was cataracts surgery since simple operations can be especially lucrative for investors. This is backed up by the yearly financial reports of the healthcare brands.

A sign for a dentist's practice in Dresden, Saxony

A sign for a dentist’s practice in Dresden, Saxony. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Robert Michael

In dentistry, too, sweeping acquisitions have occurred over the past few years, resulting in increased economic pressure in the hundreds of surgeries now under the control of investors. 

One dentist, for example, told Panorama that she was regularly presented with “motivational” diagrams by the practice owners. The charts showed the profits she’d made with bridges, crowns or implants – and how much more the top dentists in the chain had achieved. 

The dentist, who wished to remain anonymous, said she was shocked to find out that patients had received treatment from her that was not yet necessary – including drilling into healthy teeth. In addition, she said she was pressured to bill the health insurance companies as much as possible. 

READ ALSO: What you should know about Germany’s plans to roll out e-prescriptions

Are politicians doing anything about it? 

Some politicians have wanted to limit the intervention of investors in the healthcare sector for some time – including the Bavarian MP Martina Stamm-Fibich (SPD).

“If we have a structure where doctors are clearly presented with financial figures, it has nothing to do with our care as we organise it in Germany,” Stamm-Fibich told Panorama.

“The state health ministers passed a joint resolution last November that says that the steadily increasing share of investor-supported practices in health care is noted with growing concern”, she explained.

Martina Stamm-Fibich (SPD) gives a speech in parliament

Martina Stamm-Fibich (SPD) gives a speech in parliament. Stamm-Fibich is one of the politicians calling for limitations on the purchase of practices by private equity firms. Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Monika Skolimowska

“The ministers are calling for more transparency and have asked the Federal Ministry of Health to initiate legislation to limit the purchase of further practices.”

When questioned by Panorama, the Federal Ministry of Health said that restrictions on purchasing medical practices would be difficult to enact due to legal concerns.

However, the Bavarian Minister of Health, Klaus Holetschek (CSU), sees the current study by the KVB as a reason to debate the issue.

“We will take a look at where there are undesirable developments and then take action,” he told NDR and BR. 

READ ALSO: Climate, weed and citizenship : The new German government’s roadmap

