MONEY
Will Germany reduce VAT to ease the cost of living crisis?
With inflation reaching its highest level since 1981, German politicians are considering other measures for easing the financial strain on consumers. Could a reduction in VAT be on the horizon?
Published: 7 April 2022 13:56 CEST
"Tax cut on everything" is written on a receipt in a Penny store from 2020. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Rolf Vennenbernd
HEALTH
How private investors are buying up healthcare practices in Germany
Hundreds of health practices in Germany have been purchased by private investors in recent years - and a new investigation suggests that patient care is suffering as a result.
Published: 7 April 2022 13:30 CEST
