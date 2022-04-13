Read news from:
How ordinary people in Germany can start preparing for a gas embargo 

Following renewed calls for a complete ban on Russian gas imports to Germany, cold showers and a ban on saunas could help conserve supplies in case of future shortages.

Published: 13 April 2022 11:09 CEST
Water running from a shower head.
Water running from a shower head. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Philipp von Ditfurth

As Russia’s brutal war in Ukraine reveals new horrors by the day, pressure is mounting on Germany to introduce a gas embargo – a complete ban – on Russian gas imports.

If this were to happen, the federal government could declare a state of emergency and take measures to limit the consumption of private citizens to prevent gas storage facilities from being empty by the end of the summer. 

However, there are measures that people can already start taking to help conserve the country’s gas supplies. 

Speaking to die Zeit on Tuesday, head of the Federal Network Agency – the German regulatory office for electricity, gas, and telecommunications – Klaus Müller called for people in Germany to make an “early start” with saving gas. “Anything that saves a cubic meter of gas today is good,” he said.

Smarter heating

One simple step that ordinary consumers can already take is to reduce the heating in their homes to only the necessary rooms. 

According to Müller, keeping the thermostat below 19 degrees would be a big help, but consumers should also look into whether their homes are being properly heated. 

This can be done by having the heating system checked to see if it is set optimally and to ensure that the property is sufficiently insulated.

No saunas and fewer hot showers

Asked if saunas and large single apartments could be kept heated constantly in the future, the head of the Federal Network Agency said, “No, I don’t think that would be justifiable at all in a gas emergency.” 

Private consumption is still too high, he said, and that people should ask themselves whether they really need to take hot showers seven times a week with gas heating.

What about German industry?

While the government could, in an emergency, take measures to limit private consumers’ gas consumption, decisions would also have to be taken on which kind of businesses are to be kept going. 

These would most likely be companies from the food and pharmaceutical sectors, Müller said.

According to European specifications, hospitals and gas-fired power plants responsible for district heating are afforded the most protection in the event of gas rationing. 

MONEY

Who benefits the most – and least – from Germany’s energy relief measures?

Germany's traffic-light coalition has put together two packages of relief measures to offset the spiralling cost of living - but how much impact will it actually have on the people it's designed to help?

Published: 12 April 2022 13:17 CEST
Who benefits the most - and least - from Germany's energy relief measures?

As Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine compounds the energy crisis and the cost of living, the lowest income households in Germany have been struggling to pay their bills, while others are finding their earnings squeezed more and more each month.

“The Ukraine war is making us all poorer,” Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) said in a candid assessment of the situation in early March. To try and offset the impact on German households, the traffic-light coalition has put together two successive energy relief packages.

The first, which was announced at the end of February, included a swifter abolition of the Renewable Energy Act (EEG) levy, an increase in the the tax-free allowance and a tax-deductible employee lump sum, and an increase in the commuter allowance, among other measures.

The second package followed at the end of March, consisting of a €300 allowance for workers, a subsidy for children and social welfare recipients, a €9 monthly travel ticket and a temporary tax cut on fuel. 

But how much will the measures set out in the package really benefit German households – and will the impact be spread evenly across different income brackets?

These were the questions that the Macroeconomic Policy Institute (IMK) set out to answer in a new study. According to the IMK, the nearly €30 billion worth of social measures are relatively socially balanced, with households from different income brackets benefiting differently from different measures. However, one group is noticeably underrepresented in the relief package: pensioners. 

Here’s what the IMK found in its investigation. 

Families and low-income earners will benefit most

Households with low and medium incomes and families with children will benefit the most, the institute predicts.

The IMK predicts a 6.2 percent rise in inflation in 2022 and explains that not all of these rising costs will be compensated for by the traffic-light coalition’s relief package. 

“However, the relief is socially balanced in that a particularly high proportion of the additional expenditure on energy is compensated, especially for households with low and medium incomes and for families,” the institute wrote.

Family with kids

A family sit together in the living room at winter time. Families with two earners on low- and middle-incomes are set to benefit the most from the measures. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/Techem GmbH | Techem GmbH

According to the IMK, this means that for a family with two employees and a below-average net income (between €2,000 and €2,600), 90 percent of the additional expenditure will compensated by the subsidies and tax breaks.

With a medium monthly income (€3,600 to €5,000 net), 77 percent of additional expenditure would be compensated. Single parents with an average income would also see about 70 percent of their additional costs offset by the measures. According to the IMK, high-income earners without children will receive the least. However, even this group will see 44 percent of their added costs compensated for. 

Little relief for pensioners

The relief package also has a slightly smaller impact on households with single earners: for average earners with a net monthly income of €2,600 to €3,600, 59 percent of the increased costs will be offset. This is primarily because one of the largest measures set out in the package – a €300 heating allowance – is only set to be paid out to taxpayers.

For the same reason, pensioners are among the groups who will benefit the least from the measures.

“The government should reconsider whether pensioners, for example, should not be compensated more,” says IMK Director Sebastian Dullien.

He assumes that low-income households will benefit above all from the lump-sum payments in the second relief package, while higher earners will primarily benefit from the increase in tax allowances and the tax-deductible lump sum in the first relief package.

Dullien believes that poorer and wealthier people will receive roughly the same amount of relief in euros, though this figure will undoubtedly have a greater impact on low-income earners.

More energy-saving measures needed

In addition to more relief for pensioners, the authors of the study also urge the government to look at measures that would impact energy consumption.

“A speed limit on the Autobahn would bring savings for households and society as a whole and – through reduced consumption – also have a dampening effect on fuel prices and climate change,” Dullien explained.

So far, the government doesn’t seem to be planning any further relief measures – although Dullien has hinted that he thinks it might be necessary.

“For the middle class, further relief would perhaps be desirable – though one has to ask whether the state can afford it,” he told RND. 

A 30km/h zone sign in Hesse

A sign for a 30km/h speed limit in Hesse. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Uwe Zucchi

To finance the temporary energy tax cut on fuel, Dullien advocates introducing a state levy on petrol and diesel as soon as the price of oil falls again.

For car drivers, this would of course mean that they would have to dig deeper into their pockets even if energy prices normalised.

However, advocates of sustainable transport would undoubtedly see the move as a way to disincentivise car use, refill the treasury’s coffers and help reduce energy reliance on Russia. 

