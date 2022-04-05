Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

UKRAINE

German gas embargo could help end Ukraine war, says expert

A debate is raging in Germany over whether the government should put in place an immediate stop to Russian energy imports. The question is, could a move like this be helpful in stopping the war? According to one expert, the answer is yes.

Published: 5 April 2022 14:28 CEST
A woman walks past a burnt-out building in Mariupol, Ukraine
A woman walks past a burnt-out building in Mariupol, Ukraine. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/XinHua | Victor

Experts on Russia and security policy believe that a ban on energy imports on Russia could hit the Kremlin where it hurts. 

Speaking to Tagesschau, Janis Kluge, a senior associate at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs, described an energy embargo as the “ideal sanction” due to maximal impact on the Russian government and minimal impact on civilians.

“The state budget, from which the military is financed, would be weakened,” he explained. “Moreover, the collateral damage for the Russian population would not be as high as with other measures. A boycott of gas would be a targeted instrument that hits exactly the right people.”

According to Kluge, the income from oil and gas exports is “of existential importance to the Kremlin”. Even with hard-hitting sanctions on oligarchs and Russian banks, the government continues to be able to finance itself through its energy revenues.

“As long as this income exists, Putin can continue to pay the security agencies and subsidise the companies that are crucial to maintaining his power,” Kluge added.

READ ALSO: What would happen if Germany stopped accepting Russian gas?

Sanctions carve-outs for energy

Countries in the West have imposed tough sanctions of Russia since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

But many European nations, including Germany, are reluctant to include the energy sector in the sanctions due the feared impact on industry and the economy. 

At present, Germany receives around 40 percent of its natural gas, 37 percent of its oil and 57 percent of it coal from Russia, making it heavily reliant on the hostile state for its energy needs. 

This is one of the key reasons why Germany originally vetoed excluding Russia from the SWIFT payment system – which enables international transactions – at the outbreak of the war in Ukraine. 

EU and Ukrainian flags in Brussels

The flags of the European Union member states fly alongside the Ukrainian flag in Brussels. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/AP | Jean-Francois Badias

EU member states were eventually able to agree on a SWIFT ban – but, largely due to pressure from Germany, the measure included a carve-out for banks such as Gazprom that allowed countries to continue to pay for Russian energy.

However, as further reports of brutalities by Russian forces emerge, activists are stepping up pressure on the government to enforce an immediate energy embargo and complete exclusion of Russia from SWIFT. 

This, according to the Kluge, would be by far the most effective way to ensure immense damage to the Russian economy and create leverage that the West could use to bring an end to the war. 

Article continues below video

“An embargo strikes right at the heart of Russian power,” he said. “Moreover, an import ban on Russian energy can be quickly lifted and thus reward a possible ceasefire. This creates a bargaining chip.”

READ ALSO: Germany examines Russian gas payment terms as supply fears grow

For now, however, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and other cabinet officials continue to reject the idea, with Finance Minister Christian Linder (FDP) saying the government needed “more time” to organise alternative energy sources.

At present, the government has set a goal of weaning itself off Russian oil imports by the end of 2022 and ending natural gas imports by summer 2024. 

For those calling for immediate action to bring the war to an end, however, this is far too late. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ENERGY

What would happen if Germany stopped accepting Russian gas?

Brutalities in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha have reignited a debate about whether Germany should support an immediate embargo on Russian gas and oil. What impact would that have on people living in Germany?

Published: 5 April 2022 11:37 CEST
What would happen if Germany stopped accepting Russian gas?

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has been raging on for more than six weeks, and with every hour that passes, more reports of civilian bloodshed and alleged war crimes emerge. In the EU, many eyes have turned on Germany, where the government is still sending hundreds of million euros to the Kremlin for energy imports each day.

After the devastating revelations of Russian brutality in the district of Bucha near Kyiv, campaigners in Germany are ramping up their calls for an energy embargo – and a protest is taking place in Berlin on Wednesday. But with the country still heavily reliant on Russian energy, what would the consequences of such a move be, both for the economy and the population at large? 

Here are the facts about Russian energy in Germany and the potential fallout of an end to imports. 

How dependent is Germany on Russian energy?

Highly. According to data from the Federal Institute for Geosciences and Natural Resources, Germany obtained more than 50 percent of its natural gas and 34 percent of its oil from Russia last year. Coal is another major issue: in 2021, Germany increased its imports of Russian coal to 57 percent of its overall needs, according to the Federal Statistical Office.

According to the Economics Ministry, Russian gas supplies have fallen to around 40 percent recently, while oil imports are expected to be halved to 17 percent by summer. Around the middle of 2024, Germany could become almost entirely independent of Russian energy – but this partially depends on how well the expansion of renewables goes.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How Germany could end its dependence on Russian energy

What would happen to the German economy if Russian energy deliveries were stopped?

The consequences would be considerable, but economist are split on how bad it would really be.

In the worst-case scenario scenario, in which energy costs rise rapidly as a result of an embargo, there would be a “decline in gross domestic product of more than six per cent” for 2022, according to a special analysis by the Hans Böckler Foundation. That would be a greater slump in overall economic output than in the first year of the Covid pandemic. 

“There is a high probability that the German economy and probably also the European economy would fall into recession with long-term consequences,” the president of the Association of German Banks, Christian Sewing, said on Monday. 

However, economist Veronika Grimm believes that an embargo could be an effective means of establishing and stabilising security in Europe – which could reduce long-term damage after the initial shock. “The question has to be whether an energy embargo or other measures that reduce payments to Putin’s regime are necessary in terms of security policy and increase the likelihood of containing the conflict,” she explained.

The German government has so far rejected an embargo, arguing that the move would pose and existential threat to entire industry sectors in Germany – not least the chemical, pharmaceutical, glass and steel industries.

But what does this mean for regular people?

For the time being, it’s likely to mean much higher energy bills. In 2021, gas prices went up by an average of 47 percent year-on-year, meaning households with an annual use of 20,000 kilowatt hours paid around €542 extra to heat their house that year.

If more than 40 percent of the gas supply suddenly falls away – not to mention the coal and oil supply – you can expect prices in the energy market to soar further. In this case, the government would be forced to go back to the drawing board and work out a new energy relief package to soften the impact.

This would come just a few weeks after the government’s previous package of measures, which included a €9 monthly public transport ticket and a €300 energy allowance for taxpayers, among other things. 

READ ALSO:

What about energy shortages?

The Economics Ministry has previously indicated that the country has enough fossil fuels left to see it through until the colder months – but it is at this point that problems could start to arise. 

In an emergency situation, a priority system would be in place to ensure that so-called “protected consumers” were guaranteed a continued energy supply – including regular households. However, it’s not unlikely that people would be urged to drastically reduce their consumption. In fact, Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) has already called on people in Germany to do their bit for Ukraine by limiting their energy use where possible. 

Robert Habeck

Economics Minister Robert Habeck holds a press conference on the expansion of wind energy. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Michael Kappeler

READ ALSO: Why Germany has urged households and businesses to cut back on gas

What has Germany done so far to reduce its dependence on Russia?

On Monday, Habeck brought the German subsidiary of the Kremlin-linked company Gazprom under state control, citing unclear business structures and a breach of reporting regulations. The aim, he said, was to guarantee security of supply from Germany’s largest gas supplier. EU antitrust investigators last week raided Gazprom offices in Germany on suspicion the Russian state gas giant had illegally pushed up prices in Europe.

Habeck has also been off on an energy-shopping tour with pit-stops in Norway and Qatar to seek out new contracts for liquified natural gas. According to the Economics Ministry, there are also likely to be talks with Canada in the coming weeks.

Gas produced domestically currently covers about five percent of consumption, but the head of the German energy association, Ludwig Möhring, says the industry will try to expand this slightly this year where possible.

How much gas is left in German storage facilities?

Even before the war began, the levels in this country were significantly lower than in previous years. The last current total value for Germany was given by the database of the Gas Infrastructure Europe network as of April 2nd at just under 26.5 percent. In addition, more energy is withdrawn daily (529 gigawatt hours) than is newly stored (486 GWh), creating fears that situation could worsen. 

However, the government has said it will aim to replenish stores over the coming months, with the aim of filling the facilities to 90 percent capacity in time for winter. 

READ ALSO: What would Germany do if Russia cuts off the gas supply?

With all the pain caused by an embargo, the million-ruble question is whether it would have the desired impact of bringing about a ceasefire. Though the future is uncertain, some experts say it could. 

“An embargo strikes right at the heart of Russian power,” Russia and security expert Janis Kluge told Tagesschau. “Moreover, an import ban on Russian energy can be quickly lifted and thus reward a possible ceasefire.”

SHOW COMMENTS