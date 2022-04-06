Read news from:
German MPs join forces on new bill for over-60s vaccine mandate

Two groups of pro-vaccine MPs have united around a joint bill that would require all German residents over the age of 60 to be triple-vaccinated by October.

Published: 6 April 2022 10:51 CEST
German vaccination centre
Two elderly Germans arrive for a Covid vaccination at a Berlin vaccination centre. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Pool | Kay Nietfeld

The new bill sees MPs from across the house unite around a compromise, increasing the likelihood of the vaccine mandate gaining a majority when it is put to the house on Thursday.

Under the draft law proposed by politicians from the ruling coalition parties – the Social Democrats (SPD), Free Democrats (FDP) and Greens – residents of Germany who are over 60 will have to present proof that they have received three Covid vaccinations by October 1st this year. 

Meanwhile, unvaccinated adults will be required to attend a consultation with a medical professional to discuss getting a vaccination. 

Originally, two competing bills in favour of a vaccine mandate were set to be put to parliament on April 8th.

The first would have mandated Covid jabs for all over-18s, while the second was a mandate for over-50s with compulsory counselling for unvaccinated adults.

Facing the prospect of failure in the Bundestag, the group supporting over-18s mandates subsequently agreed to amend their bill in favour of a more restrictive age limit. 

However, the new draft law sees both groups agree on a compromise proposal with the aim of combining support and also attracting votes from the opposition parties.

The bill also contains provisions for a review of the situation in September, which could result in the vaccine mandate being expanded to include all over-18s. This would be a likely step if a new, more deadly virus variant were to take the place of Omicron in the coming months.  

Announcing the proposals on Twitter, Greens health spokesperson Janosh Dahmen said the MPs were “reaching out the hand” to the conservatives to ask for their support.

“The goal of taking necessary precautions for autumn through the highest-possible adult vaccine coverage unites us, because it’s the only way to prevent the healthcare system from being overburdened,” a statement released by the pro-vaccine MPs reads. 

“In the name of this goal, we conducted consultations and have jointly decided to combine our two draft bills.” 

Majority still uncertain

Though the milder version of the mandate is designed to attract great cross-bench support, it is still unclear if the opposition CDU/CSU parties will be willing to throw their weight behind it.

Nevertheless, conservative MPs who had previously argued that an over-18s mandate was “disproportionate” will now be under greater pressure to explain why the current bill is unacceptable.

“We are counting on the CDU/CSU to support this proposal,” the statement reads. “Our proposal envisages the exact same age limit as the conservatives’ motion and also takes up their proposals for a general vaccine register.” 

Around 280 MPs have already voiced support for the new compromise bill, but they will need at least 90 further votes to achieve a majority.

However, it is conceivable that undecided conservatives may decide at the last minute to join the push for compulsory vaccination, especially since the party has recently come under pressure from its factions in the federal state parliaments.

When the vote on a vaccine mandate was first announced, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) declared that MPs would be permitted to vote with their conscience rather than along party lines.

This could increase the chance of opposition MPs agreeing to support the vaccine mandate when it is put to the house on Thursday. 

German MPs scrap plan for over-18s Covid vaccine mandate

A plan to bring in compulsory vaccination for all adults in Germany has been shelved due to a lack of support.

Published: 4 April 2022 12:52 CEST
German MPs scrap plan for over-18s Covid vaccine mandate

A group of cross-party MPs had proposed a general vaccine mandate that would apply to everyone over the age of 18 in Germany. 

But due to a lack of support for a majority, the group who put it forward have shelved the plan.

They will instead present a ‘compromise’ proposal in the German Bundestag. The new proposal calls for a vaccine mandate for everyone over the age of 50 from October 3rd, plus compulsory counselling on vaccination for all adults.

Introducing a general vaccine mandate has already proved controversial in Germany due a fairly small but loud minority who oppose the idea and protest regularly.

Since experts agree that the Omicron variant of Covid-19 generally causes less severe illness, supporters of a vaccine mandate in Germany have encountered more hurdles. 

Germany’s Justice Minister Marco Buschmann, of the Free Democrats (FDP), even said in February it was “doubtful” that bringing in a vaccine mandate for all adults would be accepted by the Constitutional Court.

What exactly is the new draft proposal?

The latest proposal has been presented by MPs from the ruling coalition parties: the SPD, Greens and FDP. Group members include Dagmar Schmidt, Heike Baehrens and Dirk Wiese from the SPD, Till Steffen and Janosch Dahmen from the Greens, and Katrin Helling-Plahr and Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann from the FDP.

As well as a vaccine obligation for people over 50, the draft says that people aged 18 to 49 would have to prove to their health insurer by September 15th that they have at had a consultation on Covid-19 and vaccines, if they are not already jabbed.

The new proposal also leaves open the possibility of extending compulsory vaccination to all adults at a later date, if necessary. The draft proposes a vote in the Bundestag at the beginning of September on whether there should be compulsory shots for people aged 18 to 49.

The group of MPs is also in favour of a vaccination register, as previously called for by the opposition CDU/CSU.

The bill sounds strikingly similar to another recent proposal for a vaccine mandate for over-50s, which also included a mandatory consultation for other adults. 

That bill was put forward earlier by a cross-party group of MPs surrounding FDP health expert Andrew Ullmann, including a number of SPD and Green Party politicians. However, this group wants to focus on increasing the vaccination rate first before imposing a vaccine mandate on over 50s.

There have been debates in the Bundestag so far on a rejection of compulsory vaccination, a compulsory vaccination from the age of 18, a compulsory vaccination from the age of 50 and the CDU/CSU’s concept of a graduated possible compulsory vaccination, which would only apply if the pandemic situation worsens. 

The Bundestag is to vote on compulsory vaccination on Thursday. So far, it’s unclear if any of the draft proposals will gain a majority. 

